New CDC Data Reveal Less Than a Third of People Diagnosed with Hepatitis C Receive Timely Treatment for the Deadly, yet Curable, Infection

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the JYNNEOS vaccine. The EUA allows healthcare providers to administer the vaccine by intradermal injection for individuals 18 years of age and older who are at high risk for monkeypox infection, which will result in up to a five-fold increase in the total number of doses available for use. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released Interim Clinical Considerations for Use of JYNNEOS and ACAM2000 Vaccines during the 2022 U.S. Monkeypox Outbreak that provides guidance for using the alternative (intradermal) regimen, as well as the standard (subcutaneous) regimen for JYNNEOS vaccine.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO