Water distribution site: Tuesday

(Jackson, Miss.) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need today. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will resume until supplies run out.

Please see below for details:

WHAT: Water distribution site

WHEN: 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 9

WHERE: Fire Station #1 (Headquarters)

555 S. West St.

We will keep the media advised of any new developments on water distribution and the boil water notice.

Special thanks to Premium Waters, Inc. of Byram for the water donation.