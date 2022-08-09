(Moab, UT) -- The family of Gabby Petito is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the Police Department in Moab. The 50-million-dollar lawsuit says the department neglected its duty to provide the training and resources its officers need to do their job. The suit is being filed nearly one year after Petito and fiance Brian Laundrie were stopped by Moab police when a witness reported Laundrie hit Petito, who was later reported missing and her body found in Wyoming. The Salt Lake City-based law firm Parker and McConkie announced the suit today.

MOAB, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO