Read full article on original website
Related
890kdxu.com
Gabby Petito’s Family Files Lawsuit Against Moab City Police
(Moab, UT) -- The family of Gabby Petito is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the Police Department in Moab. The 50-million-dollar lawsuit says the department neglected its duty to provide the training and resources its officers need to do their job. The suit is being filed nearly one year after Petito and fiance Brian Laundrie were stopped by Moab police when a witness reported Laundrie hit Petito, who was later reported missing and her body found in Wyoming. The Salt Lake City-based law firm Parker and McConkie announced the suit today.
The Justice Files: Father of murdered woman confident who killed her
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – The father of Kylen Schulte is confident about who killed his daughter and partner. Schulte and Crystal Turner were found nearly a year ago murdered. They had been shot to death at their campsite in the La Sal Mountains. While authorities have yet to confirm who murdered the couple, […]
Comments / 0