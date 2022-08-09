ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, VT

Struggle Flash Ezra Miller Tripped Up By Law Enforcement For Allegedly Stealing Alcohol

By Bernard &quot;Beanz&quot; Smalls
 4 days ago

Ezra Miller currently plays the superhero The Flash in the floundering DCEU and is out here doing his best impression of being a DC supervillain in real life.

The “troubled” actor was up to no good once again, reportedly. In his latest string of bizarre criminal behavior, Ezra Miller was arrested and charged with felony burglary for allegedly stealing bottles of alcohol from a home in Stamford, Vermont.

Per Buzzfeed News :

Vermont State Police released information on Monday about the incident, which took place earlier this year. According to the police report , surveillance footage indicated that Miller stole alcohol from the home while the homeowners weren’t there. The victim notified police on May 1, but it wasn’t until Sunday that police could locate Miller and issue a citation to appear in court. They are scheduled to be arraigned on felony burglary into an unoccupied building on Sept. 26.

Ezra Miller Causing Trouble Around The Globe

Miller’s latest capers involved him terrorizing the local citizens of Hawaii. In March, the actor l unged at a male patron at a karaoke bar , stole a women’s microphone, and swore at other customers. According to Buzzfeed News, a month later, Miller pleaded no contest “to one count of disorderly conduct in an agreement for the harassment charge to be dismissed.”

In April, Miller threw a chair at a woman , hitting her on the forehead and giving her a half-inch cut after he was told to leave a party.

Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho told local news affiliate KITV that at least 10 calls were made by locals to law enforcement about Miller at the time.

The Fantastic Beasts actor wasn’t done. He took his villainy across the globe to Iceland and Germany as well.

Despite all of his antics, his standalone Flash movie and other projects are still going forward, with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav saying during an earnings call he’s “very excited” for them.

While this troublesome nincompoop gets to see his movie drop, a completed Batgirl project starring Leslie Grace was thrown in the trash to “save the company money.”

Photo: Handout / Getty

Comments / 0

