Rosario Dawson Walks Back Comments About Return of Jon Bernthal As ‘The Punisher’

 4 days ago

Source: Netflix / Netflix

A few days ago actress Rosario Dawson got Marvel fans hype when she spilled the beans that Jon Bernthal would be returning to the MCU as The Punisher. But now she’s walking back the comments as it was probably supposed to be kept a secret.

While speaking at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, the beloved actress got everyone’s hopes up when she prematurely revealed that “I found out yesterday that The Punisher was happening again. So, I feel like it’s my second chance because that’s the only one of the shows I wasn’t in and I love Jon Bernthal. So, let’s all make it happen collectively, guys.”

The announcement quickly spread on social media with Punisher fans gleefully celebrating the news, but it seems like the heads over at Marvel reached out to her as Dawson quickly took to Twitter to walk back her comments saying “I can’t be trusted” and that “Confirmation is key when you’re told what you want to hear.”

Marvel execs must’ve scolded her for blowing up the spot.

Still, it does seem like Jon Bernthal will be returning at some point as Frank Castle as Charlie Cox has already returned as Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio reprised his role as Wilson Fisk a.k.a. The Kingpin in the current MCU. When it will happen remains to be seen but when it does best believe we’ll be tuning in whether it’s a Disney+ series or a full-length feature film. It’ll more than likely be a Disney+ series though.

What do y’all think? Did Rosario Dawson prematurely spill the beans? Let us know in the comments section below.

K97.5

In Case You Care: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Split

OMG! We didn’t see this one coming at all! What a shock! (NOTE: The previous sentence was meant to be sarcastic. Can’t you tell?) Okay, in case you care, E! News is reporting that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have split up after 9 chaotic months of dating. Sources close to the former couple tell […]
CELEBRITIES
K97.5

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Addresses Film Getting Shelved

On Wednesday (August 3) news broke that Warner Bros. had officially shelved Batgirl  due to their feeling that it didn’t meet the “blockbuster” standards they’ve set for any DCEU film. Now the film’s star Leslie Grace has broken her silence over the disappointing news. Taking to her Instagram account last night, the In The Heights […]
MOVIES
K97.5

Warner Bros. Has A 10-Year Plan For Their DCEU Film Franchises

Needless to say that the DCEU has been all kinds of struggle following the promising release of Man of Steel back in 2013. But with new corporate leaders in charge, they might actually be able to turn things around in the coming…decade. According to The Wrap, DCEU have decided to model their cinematic superhero universe […]
MOVIES
K97.5

K97.5

