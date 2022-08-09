Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Celebrating Summer’s Last Blast
In Texoma, back to school, end-of-summer sales, and talk about the upcoming football season, signals that it's time for a huge annual event: Summer's Last Blast in Vernon, Texas. Both sides of my family are from Vernon(Go Lions!) and I've spent a lot of time there over the years visiting...
What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Standup comedy, live theater, live music, karaoke, and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!. Click on the event title to visit the event page for details. Thursday, August 11. Time: 7:30am-1:00pm. Time: 8:00-9:00am. Time: 10:00am-8:00pm | Price: $24.95. Time: 10:30am | Price: Free.
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association chooses new location
Well, the dispute between the Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association and Downtown Development appears to be over. Since the dispute between the two organizations began, WFFMA had several area businesses step up and offer property for its members to use to sell their meat, produce and other goodies. WFFMA members have made their decision on where to relocate.
Rolled ice cream shop owned by teen open downtown
The ice cream made at Bee's Rolled Ice Cream is made to order at a whopping negative 20 degrees Celsius, and the owner Briady Hutchinson is only 14 years old.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls barbershop makes return after fire
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jimmy and Frankie’s barbershop owner Lonnie Robinson has a new outlook on his career after moving the shop to a different building following a fire. But, that wasn’t always the case. Three and a half months ago, he was a man down on...
Downtown WF road closures during Hotter’N Hell weekend
The four-day event for the Hotter'N Hell Hundred brings thousands of people to the streets of Wichita Falls for cycling events. With those events, though, come road closures and detours.
newschannel6now.com
Fresh 48 issued after child shot at River Bend Nature Center
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a child was struck by a shot at the River Bend Nature Center on Thursday. This is an ongoing investigation and WFPD is looking for tips and information that might help. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have also issued a Fresh 48 in this case, meaning that a tip leading to an arrest could earn you an expanded cash reward.
Toddler shot at River Bend Nature Center
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A young child was hit by a bullet while visiting the River Bend Nature Center Thursday afternoon. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to the nature center on 3rd Street just before 4:45 p.m. Thursday, August 11, for a report of gunshots in the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sikes Senter Mall Won’t Be Smelling So Pretty with Bath and Body Works Leaving
I know some of you ladies are starting to panic at the thought of those candles not being in Wichita Falls. Not gonna lie, don't spend a lot of time in Bath and Body Works myself. I learned the hard way last year that you wait for semi annual sale to buy all the stuff. I thought I was going to be the ultimate boyfriend and buy every candle, soap, and plugin thing for Halloween. Then that $300 price slapped me right in the face. Me being too stubborn I ate that charge that day.
Downtown Wichita Falls Development Seeking Volunteers to Clean Up This Sunday
It’s hard to believe because it seems like summer just started, but the Hotter ‘N Hell Hundred is right around the corner. The big ride itself is happening on Saturday, August 27, but there will be events going on surrounding the ride from Thursday, August 25 to Sunday, August 28. Get the full 2022 HHH event schedule right here.
‘Spider’ building being torn down, Dollar General coming soon
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local landmark that many older residents say has been home to various liquor stores through the decades and known to many as the spider building will soon be no more. Demolition began Tuesday, August 9, to tear down the unique building on Seymour Highway next to Browning’s Reliable Auto in […]
Wichita Falls Police Investigating Shooting at River Bend Nature Center
The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help solving a shooting. On Thursday, August 11 at around 4:42 pm, officers with the WFPD were called to Riverbend Nature Center, located at 2200 3rd Street in response to gunshots being fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered a bullet had struck an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RBNC issues statement after toddler was allegedly shot
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the River Bend Nature Center issued a statement on Friday, August 12, 2022, following an incident in which an 18-month-old allegedly sustained a wound from a gunshot. Liz Martin, River Bend Nature Center’s Executive Director, published the statement on River Bend Nature Center’s official Facebook page on Friday afternoon. […]
newschannel6now.com
EXPLAINER: What’s happening in the Justin Love case?
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Judge Bob Brotherton granted Justin Love’s defense team the chance to respond to prosecutors’ arguments against their appeal on Friday. His team now has until 5 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2022, to file their response. Love was sentenced to life in prison after...
Car chase ends in fire, foot pursuit in Wichita Co., manhunt underway
A possibly stolen pickup led Wichita County law enforcement on a chase through southern Wichita County before crashing into a bar ditch and fleeing on foot through a pasture, leaving behind a grassfire.
Wichita County chase suspect caught
A suspect who led law enforcement through a multi-county chase has been arrested.
Dallas Man Beats Guy Stealing His Catalytic Converter and Twitter Loves It
Catalytic converter theft is a big problem these days. In January of this year, the Wichita Falls Police Department reported an increase in catalytic converter thefts in the area, which was in line with the rest of the country. Thieves are targeting catalytic convertors more than ever before due to...
newschannel6now.com
‘Swatting’ call triggers police response on Wenonah Ave.
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A reported shooting that turned out to be a “swatting” call triggered a large Wichita Falls Police Department response Friday on Wenonah Ave. Officers were called out to the 2000 block of Wenonah Avenue for an apparent shooting after the caller said she had shot her husband with a rifle and was planning to end her own life.
More charges filed in Iowa Park chase-crash in March
IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) —The driver arrested after a chase and crash in Iowa Park last March has two new charges filed in connection with the incident after blood tests come back. Jacob Haile of Iowa Park is now charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury and driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content […]
Olney community expects Air Tractor’s new contract to boost economic growth
OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — Olney, Texas: it may be a small town to some, but it’s been home to a major aircraft manufacturer for more than 50 years, producing the world’s best fire fighting and crop dusting planes, and production will soon be expanding in an even bigger way. “I know that the business is strong […]
106.3 The Buzz
Wichita Falls, TX
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0