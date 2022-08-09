ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
106.3 The Buzz

Celebrating Summer’s Last Blast

In Texoma, back to school, end-of-summer sales, and talk about the upcoming football season, signals that it's time for a huge annual event: Summer's Last Blast in Vernon, Texas. Both sides of my family are from Vernon(Go Lions!) and I've spent a lot of time there over the years visiting...
VERNON, TX
106.3 The Buzz

What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Standup comedy, live theater, live music, karaoke, and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!. Click on the event title to visit the event page for details. Thursday, August 11. Time: 7:30am-1:00pm. Time: 8:00-9:00am. Time: 10:00am-8:00pm | Price: $24.95. Time: 10:30am | Price: Free.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association chooses new location

Well, the dispute between the Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association and Downtown Development appears to be over. Since the dispute between the two organizations began, WFFMA had several area businesses step up and offer property for its members to use to sell their meat, produce and other goodies. WFFMA members have made their decision on where to relocate.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls barbershop makes return after fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jimmy and Frankie’s barbershop owner Lonnie Robinson has a new outlook on his career after moving the shop to a different building following a fire. But, that wasn’t always the case. Three and a half months ago, he was a man down on...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Fresh 48 issued after child shot at River Bend Nature Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a child was struck by a shot at the River Bend Nature Center on Thursday. This is an ongoing investigation and WFPD is looking for tips and information that might help. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have also issued a Fresh 48 in this case, meaning that a tip leading to an arrest could earn you an expanded cash reward.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Toddler shot at River Bend Nature Center

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A young child was hit by a bullet while visiting the River Bend Nature Center Thursday afternoon. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to the nature center on 3rd Street just before 4:45 p.m. Thursday, August 11, for a report of gunshots in the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Sikes Senter Mall Won’t Be Smelling So Pretty with Bath and Body Works Leaving

I know some of you ladies are starting to panic at the thought of those candles not being in Wichita Falls. Not gonna lie, don't spend a lot of time in Bath and Body Works myself. I learned the hard way last year that you wait for semi annual sale to buy all the stuff. I thought I was going to be the ultimate boyfriend and buy every candle, soap, and plugin thing for Halloween. Then that $300 price slapped me right in the face. Me being too stubborn I ate that charge that day.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

‘Spider’ building being torn down, Dollar General coming soon

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local landmark that many older residents say has been home to various liquor stores through the decades and known to many as the spider building will soon be no more. Demolition began Tuesday, August 9, to tear down the unique building on Seymour Highway next to Browning’s Reliable Auto in […]
Texoma's Homepage

RBNC issues statement after toddler was allegedly shot

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the River Bend Nature Center issued a statement on Friday, August 12, 2022, following an incident in which an 18-month-old allegedly sustained a wound from a gunshot. Liz Martin, River Bend Nature Center’s Executive Director, published the statement on River Bend Nature Center’s official Facebook page on Friday afternoon. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

EXPLAINER: What’s happening in the Justin Love case?

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Judge Bob Brotherton granted Justin Love’s defense team the chance to respond to prosecutors’ arguments against their appeal on Friday. His team now has until 5 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2022, to file their response. Love was sentenced to life in prison after...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

‘Swatting’ call triggers police response on Wenonah Ave.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A reported shooting that turned out to be a “swatting” call triggered a large Wichita Falls Police Department response Friday on Wenonah Ave. Officers were called out to the 2000 block of Wenonah Avenue for an apparent shooting after the caller said she had shot her husband with a rifle and was planning to end her own life.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

More charges filed in Iowa Park chase-crash in March

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) —The driver arrested after a chase and crash in Iowa Park last March has two new charges filed in connection with the incident after blood tests come back. Jacob Haile of Iowa Park is now charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury and driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content […]
IOWA PARK, TX
