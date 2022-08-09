ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Cleveland.com

Akron Pizza Fest vendors list updated, fireworks added

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Pizza Fest organizers are out with an updated list of participating restaurants, and fireworks have been added to the annual Labor Day weekend festival. The fest is Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. As is tradition, pizza will be judged in three categories: Best overall, best specialty and people’s choice.
akronjewishnews.com

Goldstein named CJN Foundation Editorial Intern

Zachary Goldstein is the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company. Goldstein will be a sophomore at the University of Denver in Colorado, where he is studying journalism. A Cleveland Heights resident, he is a contributing writer for the DU Clarion, the student newspaper. “We’re...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
case.edu

Furniture and Household Items Giveaway

The International Student Fellowship invites all new international students to the annual Furniture and Household Items Giveaway Aug. 20 at the Church of the Saviour’s gymnasium (2537 Lee Road). The event will begin at 9 a.m., but students are encouraged to arrive between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. to sign...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Upworthy

A purse lost in the 1950s has become an unexpected time capsule, revealing what life was like then

In 2019, a custodian at the North Canton Middle School in Stark County, Ohio, was repairing lockers when he discovered a bag lodged behind a piece of detachable metal. While the purse itself was dirty and dusty, its contents were well-preserved. After looking through the purse, school authorities discovered that it belonged to Patti Rumfola. She lost the bag in 1957 when she was a teenager attending what was then known as Hoover High School. Since it was discovered, the purse has become an unexpected time capsule, capturing the essence of what life was like back in the late 1950s, My Modern Met reports.
STARK COUNTY, OH
WKYC

O.A.R. helps Hollie Strano with forecast ahead of Cleveland show

CLEVELAND — O.A.R. is in Cleveland on Friday. But before the rock band full of Ohio State alumni takes over the Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, two of its members -- Jerry DePizzo and Benj Gershman -- stopped by 3News' GO! to chat with their friend, Austin Love, and provide meteorologist Hollie Strano with some help on her forecast.
CLEVELAND, OH
WYTV.com

Akron Children’s Hospital updates emergency visitation guidelines

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Akron Children’s Hospital has updated its Emergency Department Visitation Guidelines, according to a Facebook post. The post says that patients may now be accompanied by up to two healthy visitors. The post reads that all visitors must be 18 years or older unless they...
AKRON, OH
akronjewishnews.com

Food, fun, games and more at Shaw JCC Sunday Funday

The sun was shining and there wasn’t a cloud in the sky above the Shaw JCC’s free Sunday Funday event on July 10, held on the back field of the Schultz Campus for Jewish Life in Akron. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees of all ages enjoyed...
AKRON, OH

