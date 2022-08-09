Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Akron Pizza Fest vendors list updated, fireworks added
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Pizza Fest organizers are out with an updated list of participating restaurants, and fireworks have been added to the annual Labor Day weekend festival. The fest is Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. As is tradition, pizza will be judged in three categories: Best overall, best specialty and people’s choice.
8-year-old’s lemonade stand shut down outside Alliance festival
8-year-old Asa Baker has spent the hot summer days running a lemonade stand, mostly from in front of her family's home just outside of the Alliance city limits. After a complaint, Baker's lemonade stand was shut down.
Here’s why St. Rocco’s Festival is canceled in 2022
Saint Rocco Parish on Thursday announced they are not holding their annual Labor Day weekend festival and, this time, it's not because of COVID restrictions.
akronjewishnews.com
Shaker Heights pianist Jim Brickman returns ‘home’ for concert
Shaker Heights native and solo pianist Jim Brickman will return to Northeast Ohio for a stop on his “Brickman Across America” tour on Aug. 20 at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. Each show on the tour will be recorded for a 2023 release of his next live album...
akronjewishnews.com
Goldstein named CJN Foundation Editorial Intern
Zachary Goldstein is the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company. Goldstein will be a sophomore at the University of Denver in Colorado, where he is studying journalism. A Cleveland Heights resident, he is a contributing writer for the DU Clarion, the student newspaper. “We’re...
Akron councilwoman wants towing fees waived for carjacking victims
An Akron councilwoman is taking action after an in-depth story by News 5 revealed serious concerns raised by carjacking victims who felt traumatized twice.
case.edu
Furniture and Household Items Giveaway
The International Student Fellowship invites all new international students to the annual Furniture and Household Items Giveaway Aug. 20 at the Church of the Saviour’s gymnasium (2537 Lee Road). The event will begin at 9 a.m., but students are encouraged to arrive between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. to sign...
cleveland19.com
Barberton man urging city to redo sidewalks, says his safety depends on it
BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Jerry Eland said he’s been waiting for six weeks to hear back from the city of Barberton about the terrible sidewalks in his neighborhood. He said there are bumps, holes, and uneven pavement all throughout his block. After being in a terrible car accident Eland...
cleveland19.com
Police: Facebook rumor about serial killer in Massillon ‘is a FAKE post’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Massillon said the department has recently received calls and social media messages regarding a post on Facebook claiming there is a serial killer in the city. Officials from the Massillon Police Department want the public to know that there is nothing to be concerned...
WKYC
Two Cleveland delis named among best Jewish delis in the country
Two Cleveland eateries were recently named in a popular food website's list of the 20 best Jewish delis in America. 3News' Russ Mitchell reports.
Upworthy
A purse lost in the 1950s has become an unexpected time capsule, revealing what life was like then
In 2019, a custodian at the North Canton Middle School in Stark County, Ohio, was repairing lockers when he discovered a bag lodged behind a piece of detachable metal. While the purse itself was dirty and dusty, its contents were well-preserved. After looking through the purse, school authorities discovered that it belonged to Patti Rumfola. She lost the bag in 1957 when she was a teenager attending what was then known as Hoover High School. Since it was discovered, the purse has become an unexpected time capsule, capturing the essence of what life was like back in the late 1950s, My Modern Met reports.
O.A.R. helps Hollie Strano with forecast ahead of Cleveland show
CLEVELAND — O.A.R. is in Cleveland on Friday. But before the rock band full of Ohio State alumni takes over the Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, two of its members -- Jerry DePizzo and Benj Gershman -- stopped by 3News' GO! to chat with their friend, Austin Love, and provide meteorologist Hollie Strano with some help on her forecast.
WYTV.com
Akron Children’s Hospital updates emergency visitation guidelines
AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Akron Children’s Hospital has updated its Emergency Department Visitation Guidelines, according to a Facebook post. The post says that patients may now be accompanied by up to two healthy visitors. The post reads that all visitors must be 18 years or older unless they...
Summit County Prosecutor's Office offering free women's self-defense class
Later this month, the Summit County Prosecutor's Office will offer a free two-hour training class designed to teach women the basics of self-defense.
akronjewishnews.com
Food, fun, games and more at Shaw JCC Sunday Funday
The sun was shining and there wasn’t a cloud in the sky above the Shaw JCC’s free Sunday Funday event on July 10, held on the back field of the Schultz Campus for Jewish Life in Akron. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees of all ages enjoyed...
Cleveland Scene
City Dogs Cleveland's Kennels Are Currently Over Capacity, Here Are More Than 100 Of Their Pups Available For Adoption
If you're looking for a four-legged friend to keep you company, now is the perfect time. City Dogs Cleveland (9203 Detroit Rd.) is currently above capacity with crates in offices and conference rooms and really could use your help. Adopt these dogs now!
Right to Counsel program gains momentum after Eviction Summit in Akron
Four months after an Eviction Summit, which was attended by hundreds in Akron, a new report is listing several suggestions to prevent evictions.
Co-owner of popular Little Italy restaurant charged with raping woman at her Highland Heights home
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The co-owner of a popular restaurant in Little Italy is charged with repeatedly raping a woman he knew, including at least one time that was captured on video, according to a police report. Emigert Memeti of Mia Bella is charged with six counts of rape and five...
Changes to school lunch funding mean many parents will once again have to pay
CLEVELAND — Many Northeast Ohio students head back to school next week, and with the new year comes an old breakfast and lunch protocol: Charging the families that can afford to pay. For the past 2 years, the USDA offered free breakfast and lunch to all students through the...
Looking to save on home repairs? Your labor is free; 2 Cleveland-area nonprofits offer great resources to help - Saving You Money
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When you’re broke, you learn how to fix things. When you have money, you pay a pro. That’s the wisdom my dad shared with me once, probably when my first car was leaking coolant and overheating. And I stubbornly thought changing the car’s thermostat would fix a much larger problem.
