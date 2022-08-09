Oceane is a dancing queen! This charming 1-year-old dog is full of wiggles and fun. She enjoys playing with her toys, eating treats and wiggling her butt when she’s excited. She’s approved for kids 8 and older and all her vaccinations are up to date. The Hinsdale Humane Society Tuthill Family Pet Rescue & Resource Center is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Interested adopters are encouraged to fill out an online application at https://www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org before arriving. Call (630) 323-5630 for more information. (photo provided)

HINSDALE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO