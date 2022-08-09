ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Five polls reveal how Americans remain bitterly divided over Trump, FBI, and the January 6 attack: Now vote in OUR poll and tell us whether you approve of the Mar-a-Lago raid (currently 70% of readers DON'T)

By James Reinl, Social Affairs Correspondent, For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was quickly blasted by the former president’s Republican colleagues and a throng of supporters, who rallied against the raid outside his Florida resort on Monday.

The unprecedented search of a former president’s home signalled an escalation of the investigation into missing White House documents — one of several probes into Trump’s time in office, his role in the Jan 6 attacks and his business dealings.

Trump’s reaction — to condemn the raid as ‘not necessary or appropriate’ – has resonated with his legion of MAGA fans, many of whom say he won the 2020 election and that Democrats will try anything to stop him running again in 2024.

Still, many Americans say Trump is not above the law, that his actions in the White House warrant investigation and that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has a responsibility to fulfil this difficult task.

Against this backdrop, DailyMail.com is spotlighting five recent polls that provide a snapshot of Americans’ attitudes on Trump, the FBI, the DOJ, the Jan 6 hearings and simmering political divisions that could boil over into violence.

The polling suggests that voters remain bitterly divided over the 45th president, whether he should be investigated, and whether U.S. institutions operate fairly. While some Republicans have moved away from Trump, he retains a passionate and combustible base.

We are also giving readers the chance to share their views, and vote on whether they approve of the FBI’s decision to raid Trump’s luxury retreat in Palm Beach and crack open his safe in the search for missing papers.

POLL 1: Republicans trust the FBI less than Democrats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LFtpE_0hAgP7BR00

The FBI has an image problem. Overall, 47 percent of Americans distrust the national crime-fighting bureau, and 46 percent trust it, according to a Golden/TIPP Poll from May.

Support is politically tilted: Democrats and independents broadly trust the institution, but most Republicans (55 percent) lack trust, even though Trump appointed FBI director Christopher Wray.

Respondents expressed similarly mixed feelings towards the DOJ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=177EXu_0hAgP7BR00

POLL 2: U.S. split over Trump's role in Jan 6 insurrection

After weeks of televised hearings into the assault on the Capitol in January 2021, U.S. voters remained divided over Trump’s role in the insurrection, and whether he encouraged supporters to try to stop lawmakers from certifying his electoral defeat.

Some 53 percent of voters said Trump should face a criminal indictment for January 6, yet 54 percent of voters also said he should be allowed to run for president again, Harvard CAPS-Harris pollsters found this month.

Pollster Mark Penn called it an ‘explosively divisive issue in the country’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=381A7Q_0hAgP7BR00
Members of the Oath Keepers on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington. American's remain split over then-President Donald Trump's role in the insurrection

POLL 3: The Jan 6 hearings turned some Republicans against Trump

The televised hearings into the events of January 6 took a toll on Trump’s popularity.

The bipartisan congressional probe offered new revelations about Trump heaping pressure on his vice president to overturn his election defeat, and dismissing close advisors who rejected his false claims of massive voter fraud.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll at the end of July found that 40 percent of Republicans blamed Trump for the deadly riot, compared to the 33 percent who held the former leader responsible six weeks previously.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sg6ei_0hAgP7BR00
In an advert, Trump calls America a 'nation in decline' but promises a political future where 'the best is yet to come'. His popularity was dented by the January 6 hearings, but he remains popular among millions of voters 

POLL 4: Trump remains popular among Republican base

Despite all the negative publicity over Jan 6 and signs of ebbing support, Trump remains hugely popular among his die-hard base.

In a straw poll at the three-day Conservative Political Action Conference in Texas last week, Trump was favored by 69 percent of anonymous voters — far ahead of second place Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, with 24 percent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jIXoH_0hAgP7BR00
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump rally outside his Mar-a-Lago home after the FBI raid. Despite negative publicity, he remains hugely popular among a die-hard fan base

POLL 5: Americans — and especially gun-toting Republicans — are riled up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D8mts_0hAgP7BR00

The Trump supporters who rallied outside Mar-a-Lago on Monday night, much like those who stormed the Capitol on January 6, showcase just how passionately they back the former president.

A recent University of Chicago poll revealed just how angry and divided America had become, and how this could once again spill over into violence.

A worrying 28 percent of respondents said they had such little faith in their government that it may ‘soon be necessary to take up arms’ against Washington.

Among gun owners, 37 percent said they were ready for armed rebellion against a system that many described as ‘corrupt and rigged’ against them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f1zCv_0hAgP7BR00

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Government
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Salman Rushdie is in surgery after being stabbed 10 to 15 times - including once in the neck - on stage at NY literary fair: Airlifted to hospital 33 years after Iran issued fatwah on him for novel The Satanic Verses

Author Salman Rushdie has been airlifted to hospital after being stabbed up to 15 times, including once in the neck, as he prepared to give a speech in upstate New York. The writer, 75, was attacked as he was being introduced to the stage for the CHQ 2022 event in Chautauqua, near Buffalo, on Friday morning.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
Daily Mail

Joe's free vacation! The Bidens take over $20m sprawling South Carolina beachfront estate owned by Democrat donor who backed Obama and Kamala - and has just donated to Liz Cheney's primary fund

Joe Biden and the First Family are enjoying a sumptuous summer getaway on a secluded island thanks to a big money Democrat donor who has had the ear of Presidents and VIPs, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. The President and disgraced son Hunter are staying for free at a sprawling beachfront...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Election Polls#National Polls#Americans#White House#Maga#Democrats#The Department Of Justice#Dailymail Com#Doj#Republicans
Daily Mail

Pollster tears into Biden's 'Orwellian' claims that there was 0% inflation in July while 70% of Americans have been struggling to make ends meet

A prominent Republican pollster accused the White House of 'Orwellian' tactics by claiming that inflation was 'zero percent' last month because it did not exceed June's record-breaking levels. 'It's cynical. It's a destruction of the meaning of words, it's Orwellian at its worst,' Frank Luntz, who has also been highly...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

National Archives rejects Trump's claim that Obama took 33 million pages of classified documents from the White House and insists they are in a secure facility in Chicago

The National Archives snapped back on Friday at Donald Trump's claim that Barack Obama took 33 million pages of classified documents from the White House, saying it was not true. The agency said, in accordance with the Presidential Records Act (PRA), Obama's unclassified presidential records are in a facility they...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Quarter of Britons who took Ukrainian refugees into their homes following Russian invasion want to end living arrangement after six months, figures show

A quarter of Britons housing Ukrainian refugees want to end the agreement after just six months, leaving thousands of displaced Ukrainians potentially homeless. A survey found that 26% wanted to stop housing the refugee living with them after the minimum required time, with a quarter of that number blaming the burdens of the cost of living crisis, according to the Office for National Statistics.
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

DAILY MAIL COMMENT: Gloomy experts will talk us into recession

Anyone listening to so-called economic experts in recent weeks would readily assume Britain is heading for a financial meltdown the likes of which we’ve never seen. Day in, day out, the BBC’s vast machine pumps out flesh-crawling stories which warn of impending financial Armaggedon. Barely an hour seems...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

The murder plots on US soil inspired by Tehran: John Bolton, Mike Pompeo and a Brooklyn dissident have been 'targeted for assassination by Iran' in recent weeks - as Salman Rushdie fights for his life after stabbing attack

Iran's twisted web of alleged murder plots on US soil has come under fresh scrutiny as author Salman Rushdie -- who lived for decades under death threat from Iran -- fights for his life following a shocking stabbing attack on Friday. In recent days, US authorities said they foiled an...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

Roman Abramovich's vast £750m superyacht is pictured at Turkish cruise port months after moving his prized 533ft vessel to the country to protect it from Western sanctions

Roman Abramovich's flagship yacht Eclipse was today spotted in Turkish waters as the former Chelsea owner continues to prevent the £750m vessel being seized as part of western sanctions against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich, who is reportedly close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, faces having his assets seized...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

537K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy