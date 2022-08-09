-News Direct- America First Credit Union (AFCU), GET Group North America and Utah Driver License Division (DLD) announced that AFCU will now accept Utah and Arizona mobile driver's licenses (mDLs) as a valid form of identification at all 121 America First Credit Union branch locations effective immediately for all banking transactions. As the fifth largest credit union in membership in the U.S., more than 930,000 AFCU members in Utah and Arizona will now be able to utilize mDLs to access their financial information. AFCU will be able to accept other states with mDLs as they become available. AFCU will utilize GET Mobile Verify to securely identify their members, conduct transactions, sign up new members, and reduce the risk of fraudulent activity.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO