Big Safety Energy among 10 takeaways to Cowboys first 2022 depth chart

 4 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys have released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2022 season. With the club getting ready to travel to Denver for a joint practice ahead of their opening preseason game, the order of things in many aspects are starting to settle in. The depth chart, at this point in the season, is a mixture of fact and motivation, with some slots still being deferential to veteran players despite the writing on the wall.

Here’s some quick instant analysis of what the chart tells us about where things stand as the club barrels towards the September 11 opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Unofficial Depth Chart for Preseason Week 1

Left Guard

The Cowboys are splitting reps between 2019 third-round pick Connor McGovern and 2022 first-round pick Tyler Smith for the time being, but make no mistake this is going to be Smith’s job. While theoretically there is a chance he doesn’t start Week 1, that would be a shock to all the true observers of camp practice, who all say it’s clear that Smith is the better player already.

McGovern was given the chance to start in 2021 at left guard but played worse than penalty machine Connor Williams, who was allowed to leave in free agency. Smith is the heir apparent at left tackle, but had penalty issues in college at Tulsa, but most reports say the transition inside is going well.

Micah Parson's impact on position groups

It’s interesting to see OLB grouped with the defensive linemen, which is a nod to how Dan Quinn has done things differently since joining the Cowboys in 2021. He doesn’t run a 40 front or a 30 front, but rather a hybrid, and grouping the outside linebacker position in with the guys that put their hand in the dirt is a testament to that.

The guys listed who aren't practicing

Michael Gallup and Anthony Barr are on PUP, but the depth chart lists all players on the offseason roster, so they are slotted as WR2 and OLB2, respectively.

WR James Washington is listed as Gallup’s backup but he’ll also be out into the regular season. LT Matt Waletzko is listed on third line.

12 positions listed on offense and defense; Big Dime is here

The Cowboys’ depth chart lists 12 positions on offense, with three wideout lines as well as a fullback line. Ryan Nall is the only fullback on the roster after the club moved on from Nick Ralston.

On defense, the 12th position is a third safety role. The Big Nickel/Big Dime package has been talked about several times as something Dallas employed and did well at, and having Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson all being listed as starters is not by accident.

This is notable as the club has just the one OLB line and one MLB line, a stark departure from how things normally look in the NFL and more credence to the idea that LBs don’t matter (inside joke).

Defensive tackle rotation

The Cowboys have Neville Gallimore listed as a starter along with Osa Odighizuwa, and it appears that Gallimore is going to be in more of an anchor role, though both are obviously 3-techs by trade.

The reason for this is Gallimore’s line includes big-boy run-stuffers Quinton Bohanna and rookie John Ridgeway, with the second-year player appearing in the second slot.

Slot Receiver

The Cowboys have been playing WR CeeDee Lamb out of the slot more often then not, because it allows them to identify how the defense is going to play their No. 1 receiver. He motions out of the slot a lot, so is there anything to how the WRs are organized here?

Probably not, but it is noteworthy that KaVontae Turpin, who clearly is a slot player, is on the line behind rookie Jalen Tolbert and UDFA find Dennis Houston.

Drafted rookie slotting

Tolbert, a third-round receiver out of South Alabama, is the only Cowboys’ rookie on the first line of the depth chart.

Smith is second at left guard. Second-round pick Sam Williams is on the third line at defensive end.

Fourth-round tight end Jake Ferguson is ahead of Sean McKeon and is second on the depth chart behind Dalton Schultz.

Fifth-round CB DaRon Bland is second on the nickel back depth chart behind Jourdan Lewis.

Ridgeway sits third line for defensive tackles and LB Devin Harper is third line for middle linebackers.

Markquese Bell's role

The Florida A&M safety is Cowboys Wire’s pet cat for 2022. While his skillset as a player they saw as a Dan Quinn linebacker who can also play the safety role, he’s listed behind Hooker, who will be the center fielder for Dallas.

That really speaks to his ability, which has been lauded by the staff continuously since spring OTAs, as someone who they see great things down the line for.

Kick/Punt Returner

As Lamb has ascended to WR1 status, he no longer finds himself on the depth chart for special teams. But although lip service was paid to it, Tony Pollard is still listed as the top kick returner, as well as the top punt returner heading into the opening preseason game.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has admitted to expanding plans for using Pollard as a receiver, but not wanting to burn him out by running 40-yard patterns then going to line up in the backfield, so it’s interesting that Pollard remains on the ST chart at all.

Meanwhile, Turpin is clearly going to be the buy in the roles, but he’s listed as third line at both roles.

Moving Parts

Again, grain of salt and everything, but two players who left college as centers are now listed at right guard. Second-year UDFA Braylon Jones out of Houston is playing behind Zack Martin. Meanwhile BYU’s James Empey has been moved there as well, on the third line.

Boston College’s Alec Lindstrom remains as the third-line center behind Tyler Biadasz and Matt Farniok.

Bonus: Pronunciation/Enunciation

Always one of the best parts of the depth charts are learning how to pronounce the player’s names thanks to the phonetic breakdowns at the bottom.

That kicker everyone struggles to name? It’s Liram High-roo-lah-hoo.

You’re welcome.

