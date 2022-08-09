ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Yasiel Puig Hopes to Leave KBO for MLB, Prefers LA

For former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, it has been an up and down rollercoaster of a career. From the heights of stardom in LA to being unable to find a job with an MLB team to now being in his second season playing out of the states, the 31-year-old hit rock bottom in his baseball life. But he’s hoping to prove that things have changed — that he’s changed — and is ready for a return to the big leagues…
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Teddy Ray, Comedian Featured on ‘Wild N’ Out’ and ‘All Def Comedy,’ Dies at 32

Teddy Ray, a Los Angeles born-and-bred comedian, has died. He was 32 years old. Ray’s death was confirmed by Comedy Central on Friday evening. “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer,” the network wrote. “He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.” Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community. pic.twitter.com/45xrqIL4QM — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) August 13, 2022 Ray was best known as a stand-up comedian who had appeared on many prominent television and internet comedy series. His first TV gig was an appearance on BET’s “Comic View. He then appeared on multiple standup series...
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Doc Unconcerned with Tony Gonsolin’s Workload Affecting Him In Playoffs

By the numbers, Tony Gonsolin has been the Dodgers best starting pitcher. Tony, who earned his first All-Star selection this season after posting a 1.62 ERA in his first 16 starts, has been one of LA’s surprising stars on a roster chock full of established stars. Gonsolin carried a no-hit bid into the seventh inning on Friday, and left the game with just one earned run in 6.2 IP. It’s mid-August and his ERA stands at 2.24.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers’ Offensive Depth Much Better Than Last Year

The 2021 Dodgers were ravaged by injury. Cody Bellinger had multiple injuries that limited him to 95 games played. Corey Seager also played only 95 games after a hit-by-pitch broke his hand in May. Mookie Betts had hip and back issues that limited him to 122 games. AJ Pollock played just 117 games (which, admittedly, is a lot for him) due to multiple hamstring injuries. Zach McKinstry got off to a hot start but never regained the magic after an oblique injury cost him over a month. And, of course, Max Muncy was injured in the final weekend of the regular season and missed the postseason.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers vs Twins: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for August 10

The Dodgers had nine extra-base hits last night from seven different players. The three players stuck in Singles Land might surprise you. So the offense is the most likely story coming into tonight’s series finale with the Twins, coming off a 15-hit, 10-run barrage with one of Minnesota’s best starters on the mound last night. But tonight, the Twins send their best starter, Sonny Gray, out there against Los Angeles rookie Ryan Pepiot. Will that be enough to even things up?
Dodgers Nation

