The 2021 Dodgers were ravaged by injury. Cody Bellinger had multiple injuries that limited him to 95 games played. Corey Seager also played only 95 games after a hit-by-pitch broke his hand in May. Mookie Betts had hip and back issues that limited him to 122 games. AJ Pollock played just 117 games (which, admittedly, is a lot for him) due to multiple hamstring injuries. Zach McKinstry got off to a hot start but never regained the magic after an oblique injury cost him over a month. And, of course, Max Muncy was injured in the final weekend of the regular season and missed the postseason.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO