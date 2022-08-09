Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Max Muncy Pulled from Wednesday Night’s Game with Hand Injury
The Dodgers won their tenth-straight game on Wednesday night with a thrilling 8-5 win over the Minnesota Twins. Joey Gallo’s pinch-hit three run home run in the bottom of the seventh to give the Dodgers a 8-4 win was the moment of the night, but Max Muncy kept alive a streak of his own. For the second-straight night, Muncy went yard.
Dodgers News: Catcher Tony Wolters Called Up While Barnes Deals with Family Issue
Ahead of Friday night’s game in Kansas City, the Dodgers made a series of unexpected roster moves. First, the club placed catcher Austin Barnes on the family emergency list. In his place, catcher/infielder Tony Wolters was selected from triple-A Oklahoma City and added to the active roster. The recently...
Dodgers News: Analyst Sheds Light on What’s Working for Julio Urias
In the instance that you happen to be living under a rock, the Dodgers are good right now. Very good. That has been the case for most of the season really, as evidenced by their MLB-best 77-33 record. The bats have produced timely hits in key situations. The two out...
Dodgers News: Bad News Opposing Hitters, Dustin May is Adding Another Pitch
Dodgers pitcher Dustin May hasn’t thrown a pitch in the big leagues since May 1, 2021, when the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow snapped on a pitch in Milwaukee. May underwent Tommy John surgery shortly after the injury, and he has spent the past 15 months working to get back on the mound at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers Injury Update: Pair of Relievers Heading Out on Rehab Assignments
As the Oklahoma City Dodgers prepare to lose starting pitcher Dustin May, whose rehab assignment in Triple-A will conclude this weekend, their bullpen is about to get a major shot in the arm. According to J.P. Hoornstra in the Orange County Register, Blake Treinen and Brusdar Graterol, two fireballing Dodgers...
MLB News: Injured Padres Star Fernando Tatis Suspended for Rest of 2022 and Beyond
In a stunning development, the MLB world was shocked by the suspension of San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. for violating the league’s PED policy. With that, Tatis will be suspended for 80 games, which ends his 2022 season and eats up part of the 2023 season.
Dodgers Schedule: Player Kids Star in Amazing Retro Commercial for Popular Giveaway
This season has been great for the Dodgers all around. On the field, the boys in blue are the best in baseball. And this year, online has been great for fans. The Dodgers video production team has put together some truly great commercials promoting giveaways at Dodger Stadium. Most recently...
Dodgers News: Yasiel Puig Hopes to Leave KBO for MLB, Prefers LA
For former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, it has been an up and down rollercoaster of a career. From the heights of stardom in LA to being unable to find a job with an MLB team to now being in his second season playing out of the states, the 31-year-old hit rock bottom in his baseball life. But he’s hoping to prove that things have changed — that he’s changed — and is ready for a return to the big leagues…
Dodgers: LA Starting Staff Accomplishes Feat for First Time in 40 years
The Dodgers starting lineup is dangerous as any baseball fan has noticed. Every team LA faces has to navigate one of the deepest batting orders in the majors that features a trio of MVP caliber players at the top. The Dodgers batting order has been fantastic this season, but so too, has the pitching staff.
Dodgers News: Ryan Pepiot Called Up, Andre Jackson Optioned
The Dodgers and Twins will finish up their 2-game series in Los Angeles tonight. Minnesota will send Sonny Gray to the mound facing off against Ryan Pepiot. Los Angeles had to make the move today to recall the rookie from Triple-A Oklahoma City. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers also...
MLB News: Astros Mistake Leads to Hilarious Response From Twitter
Look, MLB teams aren’t perfect. There is often so much going on in an organization that things will slip through the cracks, That’s expected with how much player movement goes on in a given year. But this one from the Astros was pretty funny to watch happen. It...
Dodgers vs Royals: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for August 12
The Dodgers head into Kansas City for the first of three games with the Royals this evening. The Dodgers are riding a ten-game winning streak and have an MLB-best record of 77-33. The Dodgers have 51 extra-base hits in their last ten games, including 16 in the two-game sweep of the Twins. Their lead in the NL West is at 16 games.
Teddy Ray, Comedian Featured on ‘Wild N’ Out’ and ‘All Def Comedy,’ Dies at 32
Teddy Ray, a Los Angeles born-and-bred comedian, has died. He was 32 years old. Ray’s death was confirmed by Comedy Central on Friday evening. “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer,” the network wrote. “He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.” Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community. pic.twitter.com/45xrqIL4QM — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) August 13, 2022 Ray was best known as a stand-up comedian who had appeared on many prominent television and internet comedy series. His first TV gig was an appearance on BET’s “Comic View. He then appeared on multiple standup series...
Dodgers: Doc Unconcerned with Tony Gonsolin’s Workload Affecting Him In Playoffs
By the numbers, Tony Gonsolin has been the Dodgers best starting pitcher. Tony, who earned his first All-Star selection this season after posting a 1.62 ERA in his first 16 starts, has been one of LA’s surprising stars on a roster chock full of established stars. Gonsolin carried a no-hit bid into the seventh inning on Friday, and left the game with just one earned run in 6.2 IP. It’s mid-August and his ERA stands at 2.24.
Dodgers News: Dustin May’s Nasty Stuff on Display in Rehab Start
The Dodgers are on a roll right now. They’ve won 9 consecutive games and have swept 2 consecutive series against the Giants and Padres. Even with the guys that they have out with injuries, they seem like they’re unstoppable. And they should only be getting more help from...
Dodgers’ Offensive Depth Much Better Than Last Year
The 2021 Dodgers were ravaged by injury. Cody Bellinger had multiple injuries that limited him to 95 games played. Corey Seager also played only 95 games after a hit-by-pitch broke his hand in May. Mookie Betts had hip and back issues that limited him to 122 games. AJ Pollock played just 117 games (which, admittedly, is a lot for him) due to multiple hamstring injuries. Zach McKinstry got off to a hot start but never regained the magic after an oblique injury cost him over a month. And, of course, Max Muncy was injured in the final weekend of the regular season and missed the postseason.
Dodgers GM Stresses Need For Depth This October Following 2021 Meltdown
The 2021 Dodgers had the talent to win a World Series. There are few in baseball who would doubt that argument. But after fighting with the Giants all season in the NL West and grinding out a Division Series win over them, they didn’t stand a chance against the Braves in the NLCS.
Dodgers vs Twins: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for August 10
The Dodgers had nine extra-base hits last night from seven different players. The three players stuck in Singles Land might surprise you. So the offense is the most likely story coming into tonight’s series finale with the Twins, coming off a 15-hit, 10-run barrage with one of Minnesota’s best starters on the mound last night. But tonight, the Twins send their best starter, Sonny Gray, out there against Los Angeles rookie Ryan Pepiot. Will that be enough to even things up?
Dodgers: Players Don’t Even Think This Team Has Reached Full Potential Yet
The Dodgers are on a crazy hot streak right now. They just won their 10th consecutive game on Wednesday night, and their last couple of weeks have provided plenty of games to add to the win column. It’s no wonder that the Padres can’t seem to gain any ground on them.
Dodgers Injury Update: Clayton Kershaw Speaks on His Availability for October
For the second time this season, Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw in on the injured list. The lefty missed most of May with back and hip injury, and last week, he suffered a lower back injury that resulted in him being pulled from his Thursday start in Oracle Park after just four innings.
