ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

10 of the Comfiest Travel Sandals for Your Next Trip

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Traveling to a sunny destination sometime soon? While we always recommend bringing a pair of sneakers on vacation, there's no denying that you'll want a pair of sandals too — whether you're going to the beach, exploring a […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
Real Simple

Ask a Beauty Editor: Best Drugstore Concealers (Under $15!)

Ever wanted to pick the brain of a beauty editor? Or get beauty product recommendations from someone who has tried them all? You've come to the right place. In our weekly series, beauty editor Hana Hong answers your biggest skincare, hair care, and makeup questions, all submitted by Real Simple readers. Tune in every Tuesday and submit your own burning beauty questions here for a chance to be featured.
MAKEUP
IGN

Amazon Has an Incredible Deal on Clarks Men's Chukka Boots

Look, this is completely out of left field, but I'm imploring you to take advantage of this deal on Amazon today. Please, you have to trust me on this. Every person should have at least one pair of multi-purpose shoes in their wardrobe, and these Clarks chukka boots fit the bill perfectly, and they're on sale for 66% off their normal price. That's astoundingly awesome, to the point I didn't waste a second putting a pair in my cart.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Summer Vibes
CNET

Shop Dermstore's Anniversary Sale for up to 25% Top Beauty Must-Haves Today

We are slowly transitioning to the fall and so that means that you should begin to also transition to skin care products for the colder weather. To give yourself a heads up on your skin care restock, you can check this anniversary sale at Dermstore for up to 25% off using code CHEERS through Aug. 17.
MAKEUP
womenfitness.net

Women’s Essential Denim Jean Skimmer Leggings, Assorted

For over three decades, HUE has been a fresh and innovative force in fashion leg Wear. Essential Denim skimmers offer the casual style of cuffed-ankle jeans with the soft feel of your most-loved leggings. Delightful details include two functional back pockets and jean detailing with rivets. Pair these skimmers with your favorite tees, sweaters, cardigans and any shoe in your closet for style that’ll take you from breakfast to bedtime. Wherever you go and whatever you do, HUE sets you up for style success with fun, fresh, and fashionable ideas in leg Wear and beyond.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Vogue Magazine

“I Could Even Style Them With a Balenciaga Look”: Kim Kardashian on Her Beats x Kim Collaboration

Kim Kardashian’s signature minimalist aesthetic knows no bounds; from her solution-oriented brand Skims to her just-launched ritual-based skin-care line Sknn by Kim, Kardashian has found a way to simplify everyday necessities beautifully. And her latest minimally focused venture will be available on Tuesday, August 16—a collaboration with Beats Fit Pro on a trio of wireless earbuds, each hand-painted in Kardashian’s signature neutral color palette. Beats x Kim is meant to combine function and functionality—like a wardrobe staple that seamlessly blends into whatever you’re wearing. “This concept was born from my love for neutral color palettes, but I also wanted to show that tech is as much a part of style as clothes. I believe that the things we wear every day should feel effortless, including headphones,” she tells Vogue exclusively.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

An Unexpected Version of Classic Reebok Sneakers Is 44% Off at Amazon

There's no question that a pair of simple white sneakers is an essential part of any wardrobe. But if you already have that need filled in your closet, it's worth grabbing a statement pair to spice up your neutral outfits. Don't worry — we're not saying you should start wearing neon shoes (although we totally support that choice); rather, add in a style with subtle texture and flair, like these Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneakers, which are on sale for $36 at Amazon.
SHOPPING
People

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's Breezy Summer Pants Cost $195, but We Found a Similar Pair for $20 at Amazon

Chrissy Teigen and Kate Middleton have more than just their love of children in common: Both moms are suckers for a bold print, too. While the Duchess of Cambridge's style falls on the preppier side, both she and Teigen are fans of polka dot clothing. Middleton has been spotted in the playful pattern many times over the years, notably twice at Wimbledon this past July. The cookbook author, on the other hand, sported a black and white polka dot button-up back in March, and over the weekend, she wore palazzo pants in the same classic color combo.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Martin Coordinate in Summer Whites

Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple Martin spent some quality time together in New York City yesterday, stepping out in breezy coordinating ensembles that showed off their individual styles. The Goop founder looked fresh in an airy, semi-sheer white blouse, which she buttoned all the way up and paired with baggy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

Teresa Giudice’s wedding hairstyle required over 1,500 bobby pins, cost nearly $10,000

Teresa Giudice’s gravity-defying wedding updo was a wonder to behold, and her hairstylist just spilled some secrets about how she achieved the gorgeous look. “My girl Teresa, she is the queen of Jersey, so we needed hair that was fit for a queen,” Giudice’s go-to hair stylist, Lucia Casazza, said Monday on “Andy Cohen Live” on SiriusXM. “You know what we stand for in Jersey — you go big or you go home.”
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
StyleCaster

Jennifer Lopez Was Spotted Wearing These Chic $60 Sunglasses & We Need Them Now

Click here to read the full article. Just because summer is nearly over (literally how??), doesn’t mean you have to immediately throw your dresses, sandals and shades in storage. In fact, you should at least keep your sunnies in your wardrobe because your eyes could always use protection against UV rays. Sunglasses are a year-round essential, so it couldn’t hurt to add one more pair to your collection. The more the merrier, especially if it’s J.Lo-approved! Recently, Jennifer Lopez was spotted in sunny Los Angeles wearing Otra Eyewear’s Aspen Sunglasses, which are actually within budget at just $60. She styled the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue

Gigi Finds A Chic Alternative To Birkenstocks

It’s been a big summer for Gigi Hadid on the fashion front. The American super has quietly launched her own knitwear brand, spearheaded the jorts revival and made lime-green a colour to rival Valentino’s Pink PP. While most of her peers have basked in the excuse to wear very little in line with the season’s cut-out trend, Hadid has preoccupied herself with #stonercore and her cute Frankie’s Bikinis collab.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Refinery29

We Put Mejuri’s ‘Tarnish-Free’ Jewellery To The Test – & Here’s What We Found

The jewellery market was a different place before Mejuri came along and shook things up. Before the Toronto-based brand arrived on the scene, offering fine jewellery for a fraction of the price – and racking up celebrity fans, social media hype and editor respect alike – a pair of gold earrings or a gem-encrusted ring was likely to set you back an arm and a leg. Now you can fill your jewellery box with the brand's chic, minimal designs and still be able to pay your rent (prices start at £25 for a 14 carat yellow gold stud and stretch up to £3,900 for a diamond-encrusted choker).
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

The Best Amazon Athleisure and Activewear for Summer 2022

Athleisure has been a favorite fashion trend for a few years now and with that in mind, you can always depend on Amazon for a wide range of activewear and athleisure products. From leggings to yoga pants, you can find anything you want without breaking the bank. No matter where you are, you can wear athleisure at any time, whether you are at home, working out, or running errands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
goodmorningamerica.com

Shop Disney Halloween earrings at Baublebar for under $50

Big Disney fan? Can't wait for Halloween? If you said yes to both of these, we have just the thing for you. Right now, BaubleBar has a collection of Disney Halloween jewelry, featuring Disney villain studs (like Maleficent and Cruella) as well as Mickey and Minnie Mouse earrings with a spooky twist.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy