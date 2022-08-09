Read full article on original website
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Irving Council Approves $30 MIllion Incentives for New Wells Fargo CampusLarry LeaseIrving, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
Fixer Upper castle reigns atop this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. 7 spectacular surprises inside Chip and Joanna Gaines' new Fixer Upper castle in...
Thirsty Lion Gastropub to open on Dallas' most restaurant-friendly row
One of the most restaurant-friendly streets in Dallas-Fort Worth is getting a gastropub: Thirsty Lion Gastropub, a prosperous chain based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is opening a location along Addison's restaurant strip at 5225 Belt Line Rd. #220, in Dallas. The restaurant takes over the highly visible space facing Belt Line...
Fat Chicken restaurant in Rockwall rules and there's a good reason why
The list of casualties from Trinity Groves, the West Dallas restaurant incubator founded by Phil Romano in 2013, surpasses the success stories, but one tasty exception is Fat Chicken, the homey mom-and-pop serving excellent Texas comfort food, with fried chicken as a centerpiece. The restaurant has had a more complicated...
Eagles fly back into Dallas-Fort Worth with new Hotel California tour stop
Just when you thought that the legendary rock band Eagles was done playing shows in Dallas-Fort Worth on their current Hotel California tour, they've extended it yet again, announcing a date at Dickies Arena on Friday, November 25. The seemingly never-ending tour, which started in 2019, has featured four concerts...
Dallas' big bagel trend keeps rolling via new Frisco shop Bāgelolōgy
Dallas is definitely in the midst of a full-blown bagel trend, and now comes another new shop to seal the deal: Called Bāgelolōgy, it's a "mom-and-mom" shop in Frisco at 252 W. Stonebrook Pkwy. #600, that opened in a former jewelry store in late July. Bagelology is from...
H-E-B supermarket chain is opening another store in Dallas-Fort Worth
In news that everyone loves, adored Texas supermarket chain H-E-B is opening another location in Dallas-Fort Worth: specifically, Mansfield, south of Fort Worth. Located at the corner of US 287 and Broad Street, this is a big deal because it will become the first H-E-B store in Tarrant County. "We...
Cool new brewpub adds craft beer spot to Dallas' Cedars District
Dallas' Cedars District gets another cool thing with the opening of Autonomous Society Brewpub, a new craft beer spot opening on August 13 in a charming little brick building that was previously residential at 1928 S. Akard St. Autonomous, which is a long name for a brewpub, is the brainchild...
From bluebonnets to polka, celebrate big in festival-friendly Ennis
Deemed the “Official Bluebonnet City,” Ennis is blanketed in the blue blooms every spring — it’s one of the first things you’ll notice when you drive into town. But if you miss prime wildflower season, there’s still plenty to love about this destination that’s only about 30 minutes south of Dallas.
Asian chain from London Wagamama will noodle into Uptown Dallas
An international restaurant name specializing in Asian-inspired dishes is coming to Dallas: Wagamama is opening a location at 2601 Olive St., occupying one of two restaurant spaces on the street level of The Link at Uptown, a new 25-story office tower situated between Uptown Dallas and Victory Park. According to...
Magical new Nutcracker immersive experience dances into Dallas for 2022 holidays
From Lighthouse Immersive, the ever-expanding creators of Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Frida, Immersive Monet & The Impressionists, and Immersive King Tut, now comes Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle, opening at Lighthouse Dallas on November 19. The holiday exhibition, which made its debut in Toronto in 2021, aims to capture the...
Dallas restaurant veteran uncorks boutique wine shop on Garland Road
A Dallas food & beverage veteran with loads of wine savvy is opening a sweet new boutique. Called Terroir – A Place For Wine, it's a neighborhood boutique retail wine shop near Casa Linda Plaza in East Dallas, specializing in unique and uncommon labels. It's located at 9225 Garland...
Dallas steps onto list of top 10 U.S. cities with lowest carbon footprints
People looking to travel to a sustainable city probably don’t have Texas spots at the top of their lists. Images of oil, cars, and blasting air conditioners spring up. The Texas power grid, no one need remind us, is barely hanging on. But Texas blew other states away for...
These are the 11 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
Comedy takes center stage all over Dallas this weekend, with a quartet of big-name comedians performing, as well as a live version of a popular comedy podcast. Other choices include two local theater productions, two throwback concerts, a classical guitar quartet, and the long-awaited return of a modern pop star.
Moody new bar in Dallas' Bishop Arts beguiles with outdoorsy allure
It's almost getting hard to keep track but Dallas' Bishop Arts neighborhood has another new bar: Called Bar Eden, it's now open at 308 N. Bishop Ave. in the space that was previously The Botanist. In other news, The Botanist has apparently closed. Bar Eden is from Exxir Design Studios,...
Popular vegan restaurant Spiral Diner is closing location in Dallas
Dallas is losing a big vegan restaurant: Fort Worth-based chain Spiral Diner is closing its location in Oak Cliff. According to a release, the restaurant will close on August 14. The location is at the end of its lease, which Spiral opted not to renew due to the condition of...
New Tex-Mex opening at Preston Royal Dallas with largest patio evah
When in doubt, Tex-Mex: A new restaurant called Escondido Tex-Mex Patio is opening in the Preston Royal area of Dallas, from an operator who knows the neighborhood well. Escondido is a new concept from Jon Alexis, owner of TJ’s Seafood, which is at the same intersection. According to a...
These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
This week’s event list is wide-ranging, offering teatime and cheese-making to paddleboarding and yoga. There’s a margarita festival featuring a fan-favorite tequila, and opportunity to get the dogs out of the house for a pup-friendly “pawty.”. Wednesday, August 10. Journey down the rabbit hole during this Alice...
Booming Dallas neighbor unlocks honor as one of America's best places to live
It's no wonder so many people are moving to McKinney. A new ranking from Livability, whose research generates lists of the best places to live, work, and visit, puts McKinney at No. 18 among the country’s 100 most livable small and midsize cities. That's a significant climb up the...
Whippersnapper on Dallas' Henderson Ave summons dragons in new pop-up
Dallas bar The Whippersnapper has a timely new pop-up: The Henderson Avenue bar will go beyond the wall with a Game of Thrones theme, in anticipation of the upcoming new series on HBO, House of The Dragon. According to a release, The Whippersnapper will transform into "Whipperfell," hoping to enlist...
New restaurant at Plano food hall serves brunch and breakfast all day and night
Legacy Hall, the food hall in Plano, has a new concept that is all about brunch. Called Brunch Club, it's serving breakfast and brunch at all hours including all day and late at night. This new concept opened a few weeks ago with a menu heavy on Southern comfort food....
