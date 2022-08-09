Senate drug price bill is limited to Medicare. Here's what it means for those with private insurance

Read full article on original website
Senators Romney and Lee helped kill a national price cap on insulin
Sens. Mitt Romney and Mike Lee were among 43 Republicans who helped block a $35 monthly cap on insulin costs for people covered by private insurance. The Sunday morning vote was just three votes shy of passing the 60-vote threshold. The latest: The senate parliamentarian ruled that the insulin cap...
Senate Republicans strip $35 insulin cap for individuals with private insurance from Democratic-led climate and health bill
In a 57-43 vote, seven Republicans joined all 50 Democrats in seeking to keep the provision in the larger bill, falling short by three votes.
Why Insulin Price Cap for Private Insurers Won't Be in Reconciliation Bill
Americans pay about 10 times more for insulin than people in 32 other countries, according to a 2020 government survey.
Bill capping price of insulin at $35 will return for 2nd vote, Democratic leader says
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Just days after Republicans in the Senate rejected a proposal to cap the cost of insulin at $35, the top Democrat in the chamber says the issue will be put up for a vote again. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer promised that the proposal -- which...
Republicans Vote to Strike Down Insulin Price Cap for Non-Medicare Patients
The GOP is under fire on social media after Republicans strike down the Democrat led initiative to cap the price of insulin at $35 for those on Medicare and those who are on private insurance. Why did Republicans overwhelmingly choose not to cap insulin? Which Republicans voted in favor of the measure?
GOP strips insulin out-of-pocket cap from bill: ‘Republicans have just gone on the record in favor of expensive insulin’
The bill retains a $35 per month for out-of-pocket insulin co-pays under Medicare even through the GOP successfully removed the cap for private insurance.
Inflation Reduction Act passes Senate; what is in the bill; what happens next?
In a party-line vote on Sunday, the Senate passed a far-reaching $430 billion bill aimed at lowering health care costs, raising taxes on corporations and combating climate change. The bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act, includes an unprecedented $375 billion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below their 2005...
How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill
WASHINGTON — A major spending bill from U.S. Senate Democrats would allow Medicare for the first time in its history to begin negotiating the prices of certain high-priced prescription drugs — a proposal that’s been around for years but has never come so close to the finish line. Under the legislation, Medicare would start negotiating the […] The post How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
13 years after last minimum-wage hike, Democrats told $7.25 is "deplorable"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Marking the 13-year anniversary of the last federal minimum wage increase in the U.S. — a boost from $5.15 to $7.25 in 2009 — progressive campaigners on Sunday urged congressional Democrats to make another push to raise the national pay floor as inflation continues to diminish workers' purchasing power.
Generic drug manufacturers say Democrats' drug bill could lead to higher prices
(The Center Square) – Generic drug manufacturers oppose Democrats’ bill allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices. The Senate passed its climate, tax, and healthcare bill on Sunday, which permits Medicare to negotiate what it pays for drugs. “For seniors who’ve faced the indignity of rationing medications or skipping...
Senate GOP takes shameful vote to block cap on insulin costs
More than 30 million Americans have diabetes, including more than 230,000 Iowans. That means if you don’t have it yourself, someone close to you almost certainly does. I have loved ones and friends with the disease. One particularly special person in my life was diagnosed with Type 1 (juvenile) diabetes when she was a toddler. […] The post Senate GOP takes shameful vote to block cap on insulin costs appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Senate Dems pass long-awaited climate, tax and health care bill
The majority party guided the legislation they'd labored over for more than a year through a 15-hour vote-a-rama, a last-minute snag with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and several rules challenges.
‘Inflation reduction’ bill? Don’t buy Democrats’ fantastical twisting of reality.
Democrats' 'Inflation Reduction Act' would address climate change and prescription prices by spending even more money and growing government.
Republicans Just Shot Down a Cap on Insulin Costs
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Sunday, Senate Republicans struck down a proposal to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs for non-Medicare patients. The price of the century-old medication has tripled over two decades, forcing patients with diabetes to spend...
Senate passes Democrats' sweeping climate, health and tax bill, delivering win for Biden
Washington — The Senate on Sunday passed Democrats' sweeping economic package designed to combat climate change, address health care costs and raise taxes on large corporations, marking a crucial achievement for President Biden and his party as they look to maintain their hold on Congress in the November midterm elections.
Bleary-eyed Senate passes historic economic bill
You know that feeling when you finally cross off a big hairy task on your to-do list that’s been sitting there forever? Democrats are luxuriating in it this morning. After 18 months of fierce negotiations—and an all-nighter on Saturday night for good measure—the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a milestone victory for President Biden’s economic agenda. The IRA brings major changes to taxes and healthcare, and ramps up the fight against climate change with the country’s largest ever federal investment in clean energy.
Use insulin? Idaho’s senators just hung you out to dry. Thank them for your next bill
Idaho’s Senate delegation shows no sign of cleaning up its act. It continues to put the interests of wealthy donors and the national Republican party ahead of the citizens of the state of Idaho. And on Sunday night, they did so in an especially egregious fashion. Last week, we...
Senate delivers a major boost to Biden's agenda
In a statement after the Senate passed the roughly $700 billion bill, the president said "doing the important thing almost always" requires compromises.
