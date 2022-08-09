ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Senate drug price bill is limited to Medicare. Here's what it means for those with private insurance

By Tami Luhby, CNN
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Drug Prices#Medical Insurance#General Health#Democrats
Iowa Capital Dispatch

How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill

WASHINGTON — A major spending bill from U.S. Senate Democrats would allow Medicare for the first time in its history to begin negotiating the prices of certain high-priced prescription drugs — a proposal that’s been around for years but has never come so close to the finish line. Under the legislation, Medicare would start negotiating the […] The post How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Salon

13 years after last minimum-wage hike, Democrats told $7.25 is "deplorable"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Marking the 13-year anniversary of the last federal minimum wage increase in the U.S. — a boost from $5.15 to $7.25 in 2009 — progressive campaigners on Sunday urged congressional Democrats to make another push to raise the national pay floor as inflation continues to diminish workers' purchasing power.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Senate GOP takes shameful vote to block cap on insulin costs

More than 30 million Americans have diabetes, including more than 230,000 Iowans. That means if you don’t have it yourself, someone close to you almost certainly does. I have loved ones and friends with the disease. One particularly special person in my life was diagnosed with Type 1 (juvenile) diabetes when she was a toddler. […] The post Senate GOP takes shameful vote to block cap on insulin costs appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Mother Jones

Republicans Just Shot Down a Cap on Insulin Costs

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Sunday, Senate Republicans struck down a proposal to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs for non-Medicare patients. The price of the century-old medication has tripled over two decades, forcing patients with diabetes to spend...
CONGRESS & COURTS
morningbrew.com

Bleary-eyed Senate passes historic economic bill

You know that feeling when you finally cross off a big hairy task on your to-do list that’s been sitting there forever? Democrats are luxuriating in it this morning. After 18 months of fierce negotiations—and an all-nighter on Saturday night for good measure—the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a milestone victory for President Biden’s economic agenda. The IRA brings major changes to taxes and healthcare, and ramps up the fight against climate change with the country’s largest ever federal investment in clean energy.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy