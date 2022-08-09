ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
 4 days ago

NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64.

Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning.

Founding Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju has died at 64 Credit: Getty Images - Getty
Pemmaraju previously worked a WBZ in Boston before moving over to Fox News Credit: WBZ-TV

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Uma Pemmaraju, who was one of FOX News Channel’s founding anchors and was on the air the day we launched," Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said.

"Uma was an incredibly talented journalist as well as a warm and lovely person, best known for her kindness to everyone she worked with. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her entire family."

A cause of death was not publicly disclosed.

Before anchoring shows for Fox, the award-winning anchor worked at CBS' Boston affiliate, WBZ, from 1992 to 1996.

Her family told WBZ-TV she was a "noble soul and pioneer as an Indian-Asian American newswoman of prominence."

Pemmaraju was named Boston’s Best Anchor in 1996 and 1997 by Boston Magazine and received several Emmy awards throughout her career for reporting and investigative journalism.

She was named one of Spotlight Magazine's 20 Intriguing Women of 1998.

She relocated to NYC in 1996 and spearheaded Fox News' launch.

“At the time, Pemmaraju was one of the only Indian-American anchors to reach national prominence, and she was beloved by viewers and Fox News colleagues alike,” the outlet said of the former host's passing.

She anchored shows such as Fox News Now, Fox On Trends and the Sunday edition of Fox News Live.

She also hosted The Fox Report and interviewed newsmakers, celebrities and political figures, including the Dalai Lama.

Pemmaraju also hosted a variety of specials for Fox News, such as A Special for Young People, which featured top reporters offering advice on life challenges to young adults.

Fans of the accomplished anchor mourned her death on social media.

"I was so sad to hear. @UmaPemmaraju was a beautiful person inside & out. Talented and kind. A cherished friend," Former Arkansas Gov Mike Huckabee wrote.

"So sad to hear of another Boston broadcaster passing away. RIP, Uma Pemmaraju," Boston business journalist Doug Banks tweeted.

"Rest in Peace Uma…. You were a joy to watch and loved by so many!!" wrote another.

Comments / 97

Denise Lipper-Wood
3d ago

So sorry to hear of this lovely lady's passing. We watched her in Boston and were delighted to see her on Fox when we moved to Texas. Deepest condolences to her family.

Reply
24
Bamp 62
4d ago

I remember Uma from back in the nineties on WBZ in Boston. So sorry to hear of her passing. RIP

Reply
14
I B from NY
3d ago

Whenever a news story says “The cause of death has not been released” has in the majority of cases have been either suicide or O.D. on something. Let’s see what comes out of this.

Reply(2)
9
 

Black Enterprise

Wendy Williams Doesn’t Back Down On Being Newly Married After Her Rep Denies Report

The latest controversy in the world of Wendy Williams swirls around an alleged “confirmed” rumor that the talk show host has recently married. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Williams recently married a police officer who works in New York City. Jason Lee, the media outlet’s owner, states that Williams called him to tell him the shocking and unexpected news. Williams has allegedly married an NYPD officer named Henry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
