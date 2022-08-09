Mykki Blanco

Read full article on original website
Buddy Guy – “Gunsmoke Blues” (Feat. Jason Isbell)
Next month, blues legend Buddy Guy will release his 34th studio album, The Blues Don’t Lie. It’s a guest-heavy affair with appearances from the likes of Mavis Staples, Elvis Costello, and James Taylor. And on today’s new single “Gunsmoke Blues,” Guy duets with the alt-country mainstay turned Hollywood favorite Jason Isbell, who has enjoyed quite the glow-up in recent years.
Sumerlands – “Edge Of The Knife”
Last month, Sumerlands announced Dreamkiller, the follow-up to their 2016 debut and their first album with new vocalist Brendan Radigan. The album was produced by Arthur Rizk at Redwood Studios, and the Philadelphia band introduced it with its title track. Today, they’re back with another new song, the riff-heavy and theatrical “Edge Of The Knife.” They say the track is about “that timeless concept — find what you love, and let it kill you.” Check it out below.
NANCY – “Would You Be My Judy?”
Bizarro-pop performer NANCY has been a fixture in the UK for a minute with 2018’s debut EP Mysterious Visions and 2021’s mini-LP 7 Foot Tall Post-Suicidal Feel Good Blues. Recently, NANCY announced his return with a debut LP and a lead single, “I Hate Rock & Roll.” Now, that LP has a name and a release date: It’s called English Leather and it’s coming October 28 via Blame Recordings. Today, NANCY is also sharing a fantastical new song from the album called “Judy.”
Benoit & Sergio – “Mind & Drums”
The downbeat dance duo Benoit & Sergio have been making music together since the late ’00s, though they’ve been particularly silent as of late. After a string of well-received singles, they haven’t put out anything since 2015’s Quiet Streets EP. But today they’re back with news...
Altopalo – “Love That 4 U” (Feat. Bartees Strange)
Next month, Brooklyn experimental quartet Altopalo will release their latest LP, frenemy. They’ve already shared album tracks “Frenemy,” “Starfish In Low Tide,” “Altopalo,” and last month’s “WYA?” Today, they’re sharing a collaboration with Bartees Strange called “love that 4 u,” which the band calls “a diss track to ourselves.”
Teddy Ray, Beloved Comedian, Dead at 32
Comedy has lost one of its brightest and most prominent stars. According to multiple reports, Teddy Ray has died. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public. He was beloved for his wit and high-pitched voice, with the ability to joke about himself. Ray recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. His final Instagram post was a tribute to himself, captioning a picture of a woman in a car: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun." He became famous with appearances on Russell Simmons' digital comedy stream All Def Digital. Additionally, he was a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out helmed by Nick Cannon. He also hosted a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray.
Wrestling With The Complexities Of BandGang Lonnie Bands
When Chris DeVille and Tom Breihan asked me to take over the Stereogum rap column, I instantly said yes. Although I am known for impulsive decisions, this one felt right. I’ve been a fan of hip-hop my whole life. Hip-hop writing has moved mountains for me. I can’t imagine writing about anything else.
NNAMDÏ – “Anti”
The shapeshifting Chicago musical artist Nnamdi Ogbonnaya is making the big leap to Secretly Canadian with new album Please Have A Seat, a co-release with Sooper Records, the Chicago label he co-founded. Today, following lead single “I Don’t Wanna Be Famous,” NNAMDÏ is back with another advance track. “Anti” brings together strains of ambient pop, trap, soul, choral music, and more in service of something that paradoxically feels both chilled-out and fired-up. NNAMDÏ wrote the video treatment for director Austin Vesely, his fellow Chicagoan.
Madonna Discusses Her Grills And Worshipping Kendrick Lamar In Latest Wacky Fallon Interview
Madonna has a thing that she likes to do. She likes to show up on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, and she likes to fluster Jimmy Fallon. This is not a difficult proposition. “Flustered” might be Jimmy Fallon’s natural state. Nevertheless, Madonna delights in reducing Fallon to a blabbering mess. She doesn’t even necessarily have to be promoting anything. As it happens, Madonna has a lot going on these days. She recently appeared on new remixes from Beyoncé and Saucy Santana, and there’s also the upcoming biopic where Julia Garner will reportedly play Madonna. On last night’s Tonight Show, Madonna didn’t mention either of those things. She still covered a lot of ground.
Roc Marciano & The Alchemist – “Deja Vu”
Long Island rap veteran Roc Marciano is a great producer whose hazy, flickering post-boom-bap style inspired a whole lot of the best underground rap of the past decade-plus. Marci’s beatmaking game is so strong that he’s produced entire albums for other rappers like Stove God Cooks and Flee Lord. But Marciano’s an even better rapper than he is a producer. When Marciano came out with his last album, 2020’s Mt. Marci, I devoted an entire column just to chronicling the best punchlines. Recently, Marciano announced plans to follow Mt. Marci with the new album The Elephant Man’s Bones, which is produced entirely be the Alchemist. Today, we get a first taste of the LP.
Global Citizen Fest Announces 2022 Lineup With Metallica, Mariah Carey, SZA, & More
The Global Poverty Project has announced the lineup for its annual all-star concerts, the Global Citizen Festival. On Sept. 24 in New York’s Central Park, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will host a concert featuring Metallica, Mariah Carey, Rosalía, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MÅNESKIN, and Mickey Guyton. The same day, Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana will host another big show — “to mark the 65th anniversary of Ghana’s independence and the 20th anniversary of the African Union,” per the official announcement — featuring Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, H.E.R., Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and TEMS.
Jessie Reyez – “Mutual Friend”
Canadian pop singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez shared her debut album, Before Love Came To Kill Us, in 2020. Since then, she’s guested on grandson’s Suicide Squad soundtrack song, “Rain,” and this year shared a one-off single called “Fraud.” Now, Reyez has announced that she’s readying her sophomore album, Yessie, coming soon via FMLY / Island Records. There’s no release date yet, but she is sharing an orchestral new single from the album called “Mutual Friend.”
Bonnie “Prince” Billy Shares Cover Of The Ramones’ “Outsider,” Recorded With David Berman
David Berman, the legendary leader of Silver Jews and Purple Mountains, died by suicide in 2019; the third anniversary of his death was this past weekend. Maybe that’s why Will Oldham, Berman’s old friend and collaborator, has just resurrected a song that he recorded with Berman. In 2016,...
Sick Of It All Guitar Tech Accuses No Fun At All Singer Of Assaulting Her At Belgian Festival
This past weekend, New York hardcore legends Sick Of It All and long-running Swedish skate-punk band No Fun At All both played at Brakrock Ecofest, a big punk festival in Belgium. Shortly after the festival, Mei-Ling Koller accused No Fun At All singer Ingemar Jansson of attacking her during No Fun At All’s performance. Mei-Ling Koller is Sick Of It All’s guitar tech, and she’s also married to Sick Of It All lead guitarist Pete Koller.
Watch Run The Jewels’ Stoic, Intense Colbert Performance
It’s been a little more than two years since Run The Jewels released RTJ4, their most recent album, but it’s not like the great rap duo has lost any relevance in that time. Right now, Run The Jewels are serving as openers and occasional collaborators on Rage Against The Machine’s long-awaited reunion tour. They’ve also made recent appearances on tracks from DJ Premier and the team of Black Thought and Danger Mouse, and Killer Mike just came out with the Young Thug collab “Run,” his first solo single in a decade. Last night, RTJ were the musical guests on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, and as always, they left an impression.
Eddie Chacon – “Holy Hell”
Eddie Chacon — aka one half of the ’90s soul duo Charles & Eddie — made his formal return to music in 2020, releasing the LP Pleasure, Joy And Happiness and singles “My Mind Is Out Of Its Mind” and “High.” Prior to that, Chacon had been out of the music game for two decades, working as a photographer and creative director after amicably splitting with Charles Pettigrew in 1997 (Pettigrew died in 2001). Now, Chacon is back again with a new label (Stones Throw) and single, “Holy Hell.”
PinkPantheress & Sam Gellaitry – “Picture In My Mind”
PinkPantheress, one of the most exciting artists to come out of 2021, has spent the last few months teaming up with the likes of WILLOW and Mura Masa, and she also remixed a Drake song with GoldLink. She’s back again today with a new collaboration with producer Sam Gellaitry, a squiggly track called “Picture In My Mind.”
Turnstile Announce Departure Of Guitarist Brady Ebert
Turnstile have announced that they are parting ways with founding guitarist Brady Ebert. The band shared the news via Instagram Story, writing, “We are deeply grateful for our time together. Our love for him continues and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”. Ebert co-founded Turnstile with...
YG – “Toxic”
YG has released a new single, “Toxic.” It samples Mary J. Blige’s “Be Happy,” which appears on her 1994 album My Life. The track is set to appear on a forthcoming new YG album — the rapper’s most recent project was 2020’s My Life 4Hunnid. “Toxic”‘s music video features social media influencer Brittany Renner. Watch and listen below.
UNKLE – “The Way Back Home”
Last year James Lavelle’s UNKLE project released the Rōnin I mixtape. Today there’s a new UNKLE track in the world that keeps that Rōnin branding alive. “The Way Back Home” is presented in two versions, one subtitled “Rōnin Edit” and another with “Rōnin / Original” in the parenthetical. The two versions are essentially the same song, though — a rich, soulful instrumental that reminds me a bit of RJD2’s Deadringer. Listen below.
