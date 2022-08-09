A TREND stemming from a song released 20 years ago is now making its way around TikTok.

Teenage Dirtbag, a song by rock band Wheatus, has been popularized on TikTok for users to show off their carefree teenage years.

Teenage dirtbag comes from Wheatus' song, Teenage Dirtbag Credit: YouTube

What does teenage dirtbag mean on TikTok?

The term 'teenage dirtbag' has been trending on TikTok, and it stems from Wheatus' song from 2000, Teenage Dirtbag.

Teenage dirtbag essentially refers to being rebellious and unruly.

American singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly also created a live version of the song.

Kelly described the song's intentions and meaning in an interview with NPR.

"I mean, if someone calls you a name, and then you call yourself that, you automatically have power over what that name would try to take away from you.

"Maybe I am just a confused, h**ny teenage piece of s*** sometimes, and that’s OK."

Why is it trending on TikTok?

The term teenage dirtbag has been used to create a video of past selves using the song.

It could be an embarrassing clip, a rebellious period, or any content that captured a user's youthful past.

Users can then compile the clips and add the song to create the trending video.

The Teenage Dirtbag sound has been used more than 10.5K times on TikTok, and creator emmarosekenney1 added the sound to show her "teenage dirtbag" moment photos.

She added photos of her younger self hanging out with friends and having fun at parties.

The video has more than 97.4K views, and one commented: "emma is love emma is life. we speak emmas language and we live in emmas world."

What are people saying about it online?

The teenagedirtbagtrend hashtag has been used 800K times and continues to be popular.

Michael Barrymore also hopped on the trend and showed off his goofy teenage photos.

"I cant love this enough! You’re giving rock and roll meets smoking with friends in the back of a camper van kind of vibes. Love that!" commented one viewer.

Another user wrote: "sir, YOU WIN!!!!! SO AWESOME!!!!!"