Granit Xhaka reveals he was ready to QUIT Arsenal three years ago before Mikel Arteta persuaded him to stay... now the former captain insists he is still at the club because of the Spanish boss who he calls a 'freak, but in a good way'

By Adrian Kajumba For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Granit Xhaka admits Mikel Arteta is the reason he is still at Arsenal.

Midfielder Xhaka was ready to quit Arsenal in 2019 before Arteta persuaded him to have a change of heart.

Arteta was appointed in December that year, not long after Xhaka's relationship with Arsenal appeared broken beyond repair.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka (left) admits Mikel Arteta (right) is the reason he is still at Arsenal
Xhaka's relationship with Arsenal appeared broken after a spectacular fallout with fans in 2019

He had a spectacular fallout with supporters after reacting furiously when they jeered him as he was subbed against Crystal Palace, having previously been booed by his own fans and subjected to online abuse aimed at him and his family. Xhaka was then stripped of the Arsenal captaincy.

He said: 'Arteta is the reason why I'm still at this football club. All of the club knows why I am still here, because three years ago I was gone.

'My suitcases were packed and finished, but I had a meeting with Mikel when he came – he wanted to hear my opinion about what had happened and I explained to him.

'I remember it exactly: I told him, ''It has nothing to do with you'' because I didn't know him and I never played with him. Obviously I knew his name but not the person and I said, ''I'm gone, I can't wear the shirt any more.''

'He said, ''Give me a chance for six months and if you are still not happy after six months, I'm the guy who will help you – not to run away, but you can leave.''

'I didn't speak with family, with nobody, and normally I don't do that. But I said, ''OK, Mikel – I will stay for you.'' And I'm still here.'

And now one of few players who was not brought to Arsenal by Arteta but still has a prominent role to play, a clear indication of the faith the Arsenal manager has in Xhaka, who he has continued to back during his reign whenever issues have cropped up.

Xhaka's admiration for Arteta is obvious when he describes the Spaniard as 'a freak' but in a good way in Arsenal's All or Nothing series on Amazon.

Expanding on the description, Switzerland international Xhaka said: 'I mean how he explains to us the training sessions and the game plan as well. We know exactly what we have to do. Not only the first step but the second and third after, with the ball and without the ball.

Xhaka's admiration for Arteta is obvious when he describes the Spaniard as 'a freak'

'Every coach has his own way. I have had many coaches but Mikel is maybe one of the top ones because of how he explains, how he prepares. I never saw something like this before.

'We had a meeting and he showed us one action against Chelsea [in pre-season]. I was pressing Jorginho, the holding midfielder and Gabi Martinelli dropped into my position.

'So normally Gabi Martinelli is a left winger and the coaches say you have to stay with the right back, or you have to come inside. But he is dropping into the No 6 at the base [of midfield]. This is what makes Mikel special as he sees something that other coaches do not see in my opinion.'

As well as the support of his manager, Xhaka also has also rebuilt his relationship with the club's supporters and feels his goal against Manchester United last season which he celebrated by blowing a kiss to the crowd.

Xhaka believes he has rebuilt his relationship with the club's supporters at the Emirates
The Swiss star celebrated  a goal against Manchester United by blowing a kiss to supporters

Xhaka said: 'Absolutely this was maybe one of my greatest moments inside this football club. Of course everyone knows what happened three years ago.

'We are sitting here three years later and to give you this answer that this is one of the greatest moments, three years ago I would have said that this would never have happened.

'But of course I feel much more love from the fans. For my side as well trying to build something with them needs time for sure. But I have a feeling that we are in a good way.'

