Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin says that he was out of the loop by the time the later seasons of the show came along. In an interview with The New York Times, the writer discussed everything surrounding the launch of HBO's House of the Dragon. "By Season 5 and 6, and certainly 7 and 8, I was pretty much out of the loop," Martin revealed. As another entry in the much-debated franchise, outlets have been asking the man who started it all about his feelings. However, the topic of the original Game of Thrones series ends up coming up.

TV SERIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO