Game of Thrones Is Getting a Major Upgrade on HBO Max
HBO Max has announced that Game of Thrones will get a 4K upgrade on the streaming platform beginning August 1, 2022. The 4K release for Game of Thrones was actually released on disc back in November of 2021, so it's almost surprising it hasn't come to HBO's very own streaming platform before now -- but today is the 4K launch day, presumably so that fans can binge as much as they can stomach ahead of the upcoming release of House of the Dragon, the network's first Game of Thrones spinoff, which debuts on August 21. The 4K versions are available only on HBO Max's ad-free $14.99 pricing tier.
‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff ‘House of the Dragon’ Shows ‘What Daenerys’ Family Lost’
You hear the flapping of wings first. Then, yes, bursting through the clouds over Westeros, a majestic, roaring dragon: Syrax, ridden by princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock). That’s just one thrill in the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon’s premiere. The temperamental teen and her beast will one day face battle. Now they’re just…joyful.
Game of Thrones: When does House of the Dragon take place?
When does House of the Dragon take place? In 2019, the hit fantasy TV series Game of Thrones concluded, but our time in Westeros isn’t over just yet. The prequel series to George RR Martin’s thrilling story, House of the Dragon, is officially on its way. However, you may be wondering where exactly the new show falls in the Game of Thrones timeline?
Game of Thrones creator reveals he was left out of the loop in later seasons
Game of Thrones author George RR Martin has claimed he was dropped from the HBO show's inner circle after season 4. Having closely collaborated with the team up until that point – everything from scripts to casting choices were thrown his way – GOT became one of the most-celebrated TV dramas in history, but by the time Arya Stark began her Faceless Men training on screen, his involvement had greatly diminished.
Game of Thrones: George R. R. Martin Says He Was "Out of the Loop" in Final Seasons
Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin says that he was out of the loop by the time the later seasons of the show came along. In an interview with The New York Times, the writer discussed everything surrounding the launch of HBO's House of the Dragon. "By Season 5 and 6, and certainly 7 and 8, I was pretty much out of the loop," Martin revealed. As another entry in the much-debated franchise, outlets have been asking the man who started it all about his feelings. However, the topic of the original Game of Thrones series ends up coming up.
Emilia Clarke Played One of the Last Targaryens — Will She Be in 'House of the Dragon'?
Winter has come and gone in the world of Game of Thrones, but the battle for the Iron Throne has a long-standing history. We will soon bear witness to one of those battles in House of the Dragon on HBO. Like the series before it, House of the Dragon is partially based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by fantasy author George R.R. Martin. More specifically, it adapts the events of the 2018 novel, Fire and Blood.
10 ‘Game of Thrones’ characters who should have ruled Westeros instead of Bran
The eighth and final season of HBO‘s hit fantasy series Game of Thrones thoroughly disappointed many fans, as the series did not end the way they wanted it to. As HBO’s next outing in the world of Westeros is right around the corner with House of the Dragon set to premiere on August 21, 2022, let’s take a look at one of the things that let fans down the most.
Is HBO Max Going To Be Free To Watch?
HBO built its reputation by having the best shows in the business, and the deepest library of classic films. But lately, all the real drama has been happening behind the scenes. It’s been an eventful month for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) - Get Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Report, the company...
House of the Dragon Showrunner Suggests Fans Should Expect 'Succession With Dragons'
House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal has suggested that the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel is tonally similar to Succession, but with dragons... lots of dragons. In the latest issue of SFX magazine via GamesRadar, Condal acknowledged the comparisons between House of the Dragon and Succession as he addressed fan expectations for the upcoming HBO series. He admitted it wouldn't be too far from the truth to say that the Game of Thrones prequel is like "Succession with dragons" because those types of shows were actually used for inspiration in the writers room.
House of the Dragon star Paddy Considine says he turned down Game of Thrones without even reading the script
Paddy Considine has revealed he turned down Game of Thrones without even reading the script. The actor now stars in the show’s prequel series House of the Dragon as King Viserys I Targaryen alongside Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy as his siblings.In an interview with The Sunday Times, Considine spoke about receiving the script for Thrones from his agent.“He said, ‘It’s about dragons,’” Considine recalled. “I went, ‘No thanks.’ I didn’t even read it.”Despite the show going on to become a global phenomenon, Considine said he had no regrets, adding: “If I couldn’t be arsed to get myself down...
House of the Dragon: How to watch the Game of Thrones prequel in Australia
House of the Dragon, the highly-anticipated prequel to Game Of Thrones, will soon be upon us. And (unlike the first few seasons of GoT) we wil be able to watch it legally in Australia at the same time as it premieres in the US. No downloading or VPN required!. Stream...
George R.R. Martin Asked 'House of the Dragon' To Fix 'Game of Thrones' Detail
All the way back in season 1, one detail in Game of Thrones has nagged fans of the books the HBO series is based on. Thanks to author George R.R. Martin, upcoming prequel series House of the Dragon will rectify the point. It concerns episode 9, when the Maester at...
First 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Go to ‘Arcane,’ ‘Annie Live!’ and Others
And the Emmys go to … the animated show “Arcane,” the costumes and makeup for “We’re Here,” the hairstyling for “Annie Live!” and a number of other achievements that were announced on Thursday by the Television Academy. The winners were announced in...
What Is Going on at HBO Max? Plus, ‘Reservation Dogs’ Is Back and Mickey Down and Konrad Kay on ‘Industry’ Season 2.
Chris and Andy talk about all of the drama going on with Warner Bros. Discovery, including the choice to not release Batgirl and the quiet removal of movies and shows from HBO Max (1:00). Then they talk about the return of Reservation Dogs for its second season (24:43), before they are joined by Industry creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay to talk about the making of the second season (32:04).
The Future Of HBO Is Riding On ‘House of the Dragon’
If there was one winner that emerged from August 4th’s Warner Bros. Discovery investor call, it was HBO. The premium cable channel-turned-legacy brand was repeatedly shouted out by CEO David Zaslav and his team as the “crown jewel” of their company. HBO head Casey Bloys was called a “unicorn.” And while rumors abound about cost-cutting measures, Zaslav isn’t planning on skimping on HBO’s future slate, saying, “We’re going to spend dramatically more [on HBO] this year and next year than we spent last year and the year before.”
With TBS Cancelling So Many Original Series, American Dad's Showrunner Addressed The Seth MacFarlane Series' Future
With TBS cutting back hard on original programming, fans have wondered about American Dad's fate, which the showrunner has now addressed.
