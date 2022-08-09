ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Is Getting a Major Upgrade on HBO Max

HBO Max has announced that Game of Thrones will get a 4K upgrade on the streaming platform beginning August 1, 2022. The 4K release for Game of Thrones was actually released on disc back in November of 2021, so it's almost surprising it hasn't come to HBO's very own streaming platform before now -- but today is the 4K launch day, presumably so that fans can binge as much as they can stomach ahead of the upcoming release of House of the Dragon, the network's first Game of Thrones spinoff, which debuts on August 21. The 4K versions are available only on HBO Max's ad-free $14.99 pricing tier.
tvinsider.com

‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff ‘House of the Dragon’ Shows ‘What Daenerys’ Family Lost’

You hear the flapping of wings first. Then, yes, bursting through the clouds over Westeros, a majestic, roaring dragon: Syrax, ridden by princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock). That’s just one thrill in the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon’s premiere. The temperamental teen and her beast will one day face battle. Now they’re just…joyful.
thedigitalfix.com

Game of Thrones: When does House of the Dragon take place?

When does House of the Dragon take place? In 2019, the hit fantasy TV series Game of Thrones concluded, but our time in Westeros isn’t over just yet. The prequel series to George RR Martin’s thrilling story, House of the Dragon, is officially on its way. However, you may be wondering where exactly the new show falls in the Game of Thrones timeline?
digitalspy.com

Game of Thrones creator reveals he was left out of the loop in later seasons

Game of Thrones author George RR Martin has claimed he was dropped from the HBO show's inner circle after season 4. Having closely collaborated with the team up until that point – everything from scripts to casting choices were thrown his way – GOT became one of the most-celebrated TV dramas in history, but by the time Arya Stark began her Faceless Men training on screen, his involvement had greatly diminished.
ComicBook

Game of Thrones: George R. R. Martin Says He Was "Out of the Loop" in Final Seasons

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin says that he was out of the loop by the time the later seasons of the show came along. In an interview with The New York Times, the writer discussed everything surrounding the launch of HBO's House of the Dragon. "By Season 5 and 6, and certainly 7 and 8, I was pretty much out of the loop," Martin revealed. As another entry in the much-debated franchise, outlets have been asking the man who started it all about his feelings. However, the topic of the original Game of Thrones series ends up coming up.
Distractify

Emilia Clarke Played One of the Last Targaryens — Will She Be in 'House of the Dragon'?

Winter has come and gone in the world of Game of Thrones, but the battle for the Iron Throne has a long-standing history. We will soon bear witness to one of those battles in House of the Dragon on HBO. Like the series before it, House of the Dragon is partially based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by fantasy author George R.R. Martin. More specifically, it adapts the events of the 2018 novel, Fire and Blood.
wegotthiscovered.com

10 ‘Game of Thrones’ characters who should have ruled Westeros instead of Bran

The eighth and final season of HBO‘s hit fantasy series Game of Thrones thoroughly disappointed many fans, as the series did not end the way they wanted it to. As HBO’s next outing in the world of Westeros is right around the corner with House of the Dragon set to premiere on August 21, 2022, let’s take a look at one of the things that let fans down the most.
TheStreet

Is HBO Max Going To Be Free To Watch?

HBO built its reputation by having the best shows in the business, and the deepest library of classic films. But lately, all the real drama has been happening behind the scenes. It’s been an eventful month for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) - Get Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Report, the company...
IGN

House of the Dragon Showrunner Suggests Fans Should Expect 'Succession With Dragons'

House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal has suggested that the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel is tonally similar to Succession, but with dragons... lots of dragons. In the latest issue of SFX magazine via GamesRadar, Condal acknowledged the comparisons between House of the Dragon and Succession as he addressed fan expectations for the upcoming HBO series. He admitted it wouldn't be too far from the truth to say that the Game of Thrones prequel is like "Succession with dragons" because those types of shows were actually used for inspiration in the writers room.
The Independent

House of the Dragon star Paddy Considine says he turned down Game of Thrones without even reading the script

Paddy Considine has revealed he turned down Game of Thrones without even reading the script. The actor now stars in the show’s prequel series House of the Dragon as King Viserys I Targaryen alongside Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy as his siblings.In an interview with The Sunday Times, Considine spoke about receiving the script for Thrones from his agent.“He said, ‘It’s about dragons,’” Considine recalled. “I went, ‘No thanks.’ I didn’t even read it.”Despite the show going on to become a global phenomenon, Considine said he had no regrets, adding: “If I couldn’t be arsed to get myself down...
The Ringer

What Is Going on at HBO Max? Plus, ‘Reservation Dogs’ Is Back and Mickey Down and Konrad Kay on ‘Industry’ Season 2.

Chris and Andy talk about all of the drama going on with Warner Bros. Discovery, including the choice to not release Batgirl and the quiet removal of movies and shows from HBO Max (1:00). Then they talk about the return of Reservation Dogs for its second season (24:43), before they are joined by Industry creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay to talk about the making of the second season (32:04).
Decider.com

The Future Of HBO Is Riding On ‘House of the Dragon’

If there was one winner that emerged from August 4th’s Warner Bros. Discovery investor call, it was HBO. The premium cable channel-turned-legacy brand was repeatedly shouted out by CEO David Zaslav and his team as the “crown jewel” of their company. HBO head Casey Bloys was called a “unicorn.” And while rumors abound about cost-cutting measures, Zaslav isn’t planning on skimping on HBO’s future slate, saying, “We’re going to spend dramatically more [on HBO] this year and next year than we spent last year and the year before.”
