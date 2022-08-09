Read full article on original website
KTSA
CPS Energy surplus could be heading back to customers
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You could be getting a break on an upcoming CPS Energy bill. The utility has been generating a huge amount of revenue for the city’s general fund due to the higher than expected energy bills you’ve been receiving. But there’s a proposal...
New owners want to convert Tower Life building space for housing
SAN ANTONIO — The Tower Life building's new owners want to convert office space into housing units. A group of developers pitched their plans to Bexar county commissioners Tuesday. The county may offer tax breaks or monetary incentives to advance the project. Any potential deal would almost certainly require...
tpr.org
San Antonio to consider returning $50 million to CPS Energy customers in bill credits
High energy bills this summer have led to CPS Energy customer woes, but the City of San Antonio is proposing returning some of that revenue to consumers. San Antonio owns CPS Energy and under that model, the city gets about one-third of its annual general fund revenue from the utility. Due to the higher than anticipated energy bills, the city is expected to receive more than $75 million extra revenue from CPS. The city, however, proposes using about $50 million of that extra revenue as a relief to customers.
Housing project for SA homeless community makes progress
SAN ANTONIO — Some of San Antonio’s most vulnerable homeless residents could start moving into Towne Twin Village on the east side as soon as October. It will be the community’s first residential campus built for single-site permanent supportive housing needs. Towne Twin Village has been in...
KSAT 12
San Antonio, how are increased electricity bills affecting your life? Take our 5-question survey
SAN ANTONIO – This summer, Texans have been hit hard with not only record-breaking heat, but also with the struggles of inflation. Unfortunately, those issues intersect in residential utility bills, as CPS Energy just increased rates for customers. Have you been experiencing pricier bills? Has inflation affected the way...
KSAT 12
14 contractors chosen for City of San Antonio program that will provide major, minor repairs for qualifying homeowners
SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio has chosen 14 contractors for the 2023 Home Rehab program that will assist qualified homeowners with major and minor repairs to their homes. San Antonio officials put out a call for contractors in September 2021 that sought qualified candidates with “proven...
$3.4 billion San Antonio city budget plan to include reduced tax rate, potential CPS Energy customer credits
SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio will present its first proposed budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year at its meeting Thursday. Among the top priorities for city council includes property tax relief, public safety, employee compensation and shoring up its civilian workforce of roughly 7,000 employees. On...
CODE RED: 25 dogs at risk of being euthanized at city municipal shelter
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Pets Alive! urgently needs your help to save some dogs!. The City of San Antonio municipal shelter says 25 dogs and puppies are at risk of being euthanized due to lack of space at the shelter. This seems to be happening more frequently this year.
KSAT 12
Do not drink water advisory issued for Frio County community
DERBY, Texas – A do not drink water advisory has been issued for the community of Derby in Frio County. Residents who rely on the Derby Water System are affected by the advisory until further notice, according to a Facebook post. Bottled water should be used for:. Drinking and...
KSAT 12
Military training in downtown San Antonio causes some property damage to homeowners nearby
SAN ANTONIO – Military City, USA has looked more like a city at war this week with daily military training exercises in the downtown San Antonio area. Those near designated training locations have seen or heard low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire, explosions, and troops running downtown. The U.S. Army has...
tpr.org
Medina and Frio County communities have serious water woes, good rain chances coming
The Medina County town of La Coste has issued a boil water notice after a citywide water outage on Wednesday due to drought conditions. A statement from officials in the town of slightly more than 1,000 residents read:. "To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for...
Wicked San Antonio Home for Sale That Comes With Underground Natural Cavern
You truly haven't lived in Texas unless you've been to Natural Bridge Caverns. I recall my school taking us yearly and each time was such an amazing experience. Well, you don't need a trip to Natural Bridge Caverns to check out some awe-inspiring underground creations. All you need to do...
Farmer's Almanac predicts 'significant snows' in Central Texas this winter
The almanac says it will be chilly, but will it be another storm?
news4sanantonio.com
New Braunfels residents upset over astronomically high energy bills
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - As energy bills continue to soar throughout San Antonio, our neighbors in New Braunfels are also seeing high utility bills. New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) held a press conference on Monday to let their residents know that they are here to help. Since our story aired last...
seguintoday.com
Meet the Teacher, Schedule Pick Up Days scheduled for area school districts
(Seguin) – Getting rid of any of those first day of school jitters begins tonight with the annual Meet the Teacher at Seguin ISD campuses. Parents are asked to check the scheduled opportunity at their respective campus as the timeframes vary between 4 and 6:30 p.m. Parents, however, should have received a message on their particular event via text or email.
KTSA
San Antonio used car prices among cheapest in Texas
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Used cars are available for sale on a used car lot on March 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. According to the Department of Labor, the price of used vehicles increased 41.2 percent since last year, despite falling 0.2 percent from last month, as inflation has hit a 40-year high. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
KSAT 12
SWISD to host grand opening of Aquatic Center on Thursday
SAN ANTONIO – Southwest Independent School District is hosting a grand opening on Thursday to celebrate its new Aquatic Center. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. at 9333 SW Loop 410. The 35,000-square-foot state-of-the-art swimming facility cost $24 million to build, with the city contributing $4...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Short-staffed Mexican restaurant sees high scores tumble, barely pass recent inspection
SAN ANTONIO – A Mexican restaurant with a history of high scores barely passed a recent inspection and a popular Korean BBQ racked up several violations when health inspectors visited last month. According to an employee, there was no manager on duty when we stopped by La Quintana Mexican...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Sci – Fest 2022 at Rolling Oaks Mall
This free, family-friendly event features vendors, artists, toys, and more. If your family loves sci-fi, celebrate fantasy and culture that features great works. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
KSAT 12
Bexar County puts $25M toward expanding high-speed internet access
San Antonio – The City of San Antonio and Bexar County are hoping to narrow the digital divide as they put a combined $32 million toward providing more high speed internet in under-served areas. Bexar County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to budget $25 million of American Rescue Plan Act...
