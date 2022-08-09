ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

CPS Energy surplus could be heading back to customers

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You could be getting a break on an upcoming CPS Energy bill. The utility has been generating a huge amount of revenue for the city’s general fund due to the higher than expected energy bills you’ve been receiving. But there’s a proposal...
tpr.org

San Antonio to consider returning $50 million to CPS Energy customers in bill credits

High energy bills this summer have led to CPS Energy customer woes, but the City of San Antonio is proposing returning some of that revenue to consumers. San Antonio owns CPS Energy and under that model, the city gets about one-third of its annual general fund revenue from the utility. Due to the higher than anticipated energy bills, the city is expected to receive more than $75 million extra revenue from CPS. The city, however, proposes using about $50 million of that extra revenue as a relief to customers.
KSAT 12

Do not drink water advisory issued for Frio County community

DERBY, Texas – A do not drink water advisory has been issued for the community of Derby in Frio County. Residents who rely on the Derby Water System are affected by the advisory until further notice, according to a Facebook post. Bottled water should be used for:. Drinking and...
FRIO COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New Braunfels residents upset over astronomically high energy bills

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - As energy bills continue to soar throughout San Antonio, our neighbors in New Braunfels are also seeing high utility bills. New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) held a press conference on Monday to let their residents know that they are here to help. Since our story aired last...
seguintoday.com

Meet the Teacher, Schedule Pick Up Days scheduled for area school districts

(Seguin) – Getting rid of any of those first day of school jitters begins tonight with the annual Meet the Teacher at Seguin ISD campuses. Parents are asked to check the scheduled opportunity at their respective campus as the timeframes vary between 4 and 6:30 p.m. Parents, however, should have received a message on their particular event via text or email.
KTSA

San Antonio used car prices among cheapest in Texas

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Used cars are available for sale on a used car lot on March 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. According to the Department of Labor, the price of used vehicles increased 41.2 percent since last year, despite falling 0.2 percent from last month, as inflation has hit a 40-year high. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
KSAT 12

SWISD to host grand opening of Aquatic Center on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – Southwest Independent School District is hosting a grand opening on Thursday to celebrate its new Aquatic Center. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. at 9333 SW Loop 410. The 35,000-square-foot state-of-the-art swimming facility cost $24 million to build, with the city contributing $4...
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Sci – Fest 2022 at Rolling Oaks Mall

This free, family-friendly event features vendors, artists, toys, and more. If your family loves sci-fi, celebrate fantasy and culture that features great works. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
KSAT 12

Bexar County puts $25M toward expanding high-speed internet access

San Antonio – The City of San Antonio and Bexar County are hoping to narrow the digital divide as they put a combined $32 million toward providing more high speed internet in under-served areas. Bexar County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to budget $25 million of American Rescue Plan Act...
