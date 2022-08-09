Read full article on original website
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, August 13
A Genesee County judge has been relieved from his in-person docket amid sexual harassment allegations. Here is a look at today’s top stories. The suspect accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen has been arraigned. Suspect arraigned in Grand Blanc teen’s murder. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:25...
Man accused of fatally shooting Grand Blanc teen, stealing rifle
DETROIT, MI -- Wayne County prosecutors allege a 23-year-old man shot a Grand Blanc teen multiple times, killing him, and then stole a rifle owned by the teen. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy released information Thursday, Aug. 11 about the death of 18-year-old Jacob Hills and the Westland man now accused in the shooting.
WNEM
Genesee Co. judge relieved from in-person duties following misconduct investigation
abc12.com
Member of The Base faces lengthy probation in Tuscola County case
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Tuscola County resident involved in The Base, which is an alleged white supremacist group, will face years of probation for crimes in the Caro area. Tristan Webb received a suspended jail sentence from Tuscola County Judge Amy Gierhardt, meaning he won't have to spend...
WNEM
Saginaw police asking for help identifying larceny suspect
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for help identifying a larceny suspect accused of stealing two bikes from a bike rack near their building where patrol vehicles are parked. On Aug. 2, at about 9:18 p.m., a man walked into the parking area inside police walls...
Saginaw man arrested after allegedly shooting gun on East Side, leading police on chase
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man is in custody after reportedly firing a gun on the city’s East Side and leading police on a chase. Contrary to social media reports, though, the suspect is not alleged to have opened fire on police. Just after 10 p.m. on Monday,...
Man facing charges after Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit basement
A 23-year-old Westland man is now facing charges after a Grand Blanc teen was found dead in the basement of a vacant Detroit apartment in July.
abc12.com
Owosso man says police shooting gave him a new mission in life
OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Ricky Potter has suffered from mental health issues since he was a teenager, but he says being shot and surviving has brought him clarity and a new mission in life. A Michigan State Police trooper shot Potter, who allegedly was armed with a gun, outside the...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest Lansing woman after gun found in traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) have arrested a Lansing woman finding a concealed gun in her possession during a traffic stop. On Thursday troopers from the MSP Lansing Post pulled over a vehicle being driven by a woman, 49, who was identified as being from Lansing. In the course of the stop, they say they found a concealed handgun.
fox2detroit.com
Sheriff says man killed at GM Lake Orion plant died after argument over debt
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 49-year-old man was killed inside the General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion after he and another worker got into an argument over a debt that was owed. The Lake Orion Assembly Plant was shut down throughout...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman wanted for assaulting cashier at Meijer in Rochester Hills has been identified, officials say
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – The woman wanted for assaulting a cashier at a Meijer in Rochester Hills has been identified, officials say. Police say the alleged suspect is a 32-year-old woman from Pontiac. Officials say the case will be presented to the prosecutors office Thursday (Aug. 11). Police say...
wsgw.com
Two Flint Firefighters Face Consequences in Fire Deaths
A fire which killed two boys in the city of Flint at the end of May put two firefighters under investigation. On May 28, a fire in the 600 block of West Pulaski Street was found to be caused by faulty electric wiring. 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and 9-year-old Lamar Mitchell died from injuries suffered in the fire. The boys were not discovered in the home during the firefighters initial search of the house.
abc12.com
Clio mother gets probation in marijuana gummies case
CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - The Clio mother whose marijuana gummies sickened a classroom of kindergarteners last spring was sentenced to probation on Tuesday. Melinda Gatica will spend one year on probation after her child brought marijuana gummies to Edgerton Elementary School in the Clio area on April 29. More than...
WNEM
Sheriff: Swans found decapitated in Lake Fenton case done, prosecutor will decide if to issue charges
LAKE FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday their investigation of three swans found decapitated over the weekend has ended. The sheriff said Genesee county Prosecutor David Leyton will review the case. Deputies found the swans on Saturday at about 2 p.m. between Rocky Point and...
Flint firefighters issued all-clear at fatal house fire, but kids were still inside
FLINT, MI -- Two Flint firefighters who issued an all-clear during a house fire in May on West Pulaski Street never searched a room where two children who died were later found, according to an internal investigation by the city. The report written by Fire Chief Raymond Barton and obtained...
The Oakland Press
Trial scheduled for Pontiac murder case
Trial has been scheduled — more than seven months out — for a Pontiac man accused in a February homicide. Jury selection is set to begin March 20, 2023 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Julius Standifer, 52, charged in the fatal shooting of Troy Duane Jones, 49. Investigators say Jones was found last Feb. 19 in the driver’s seat of a car that had run into a fence and snowbank in a party store parking lot in Pontiac.His girlfriend was shot in the hand, the sheriff’s office said.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Another member of Tuscola County white supremacist group sentenced
Another member of the Base, a white supremacist group founded in 2018 to advocate for violence against the government, was sentenced Wednesday by Tuscola County Judge Amy Gierhardt to court supervision and several years of probation. Tristan Webb, age 19, hosted a “hate camp” at his property in 2019, where...
fox2detroit.com
5 in custody after drugs stolen during Royal Oak pharmacy robbery
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five men are in custody after a robbery at a Royal Oak pharmacy Friday. Police said three men walked into Dynamic Care Pharmacy at 4119 W. Thirteen Mile Rd. around 9:35 a.m. wearing dark clothing and ski masks. They demanded controlled substances, and fled with drugs.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after altercation between custodial employees at Lake Orion assembly plant
The Lake Orion Assembly Plant will remain shut down Thursday after the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said two men employed with a cleaning service contracted at the facility got into a fight around 1:37 a.m. The 48-year-old suspect is in custody.
Michigan man accused of hosting white supremacist "hate camp" on his property is sentenced to probation
A member of a white supremacist group will serve probation after he pleaded no contest to crimes including assessing whether vacant state properties in Michigan could be used for paramilitary training.
