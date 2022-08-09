ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WNEM

TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, August 13

A Genesee County judge has been relieved from his in-person docket amid sexual harassment allegations. Here is a look at today’s top stories. The suspect accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen has been arraigned. Suspect arraigned in Grand Blanc teen’s murder. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:25...
GRAND BLANC, MI
abc12.com

Member of The Base faces lengthy probation in Tuscola County case

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Tuscola County resident involved in The Base, which is an alleged white supremacist group, will face years of probation for crimes in the Caro area. Tristan Webb received a suspended jail sentence from Tuscola County Judge Amy Gierhardt, meaning he won't have to spend...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Saginaw police asking for help identifying larceny suspect

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for help identifying a larceny suspect accused of stealing two bikes from a bike rack near their building where patrol vehicles are parked. On Aug. 2, at about 9:18 p.m., a man walked into the parking area inside police walls...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Owosso man says police shooting gave him a new mission in life

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Ricky Potter has suffered from mental health issues since he was a teenager, but he says being shot and surviving has brought him clarity and a new mission in life. A Michigan State Police trooper shot Potter, who allegedly was armed with a gun, outside the...
OWOSSO, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police arrest Lansing woman after gun found in traffic stop

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) have arrested a Lansing woman finding a concealed gun in her possession during a traffic stop. On Thursday troopers from the MSP Lansing Post pulled over a vehicle being driven by a woman, 49, who was identified as being from Lansing. In the course of the stop, they say they found a concealed handgun.
LANSING, MI
wsgw.com

Two Flint Firefighters Face Consequences in Fire Deaths

A fire which killed two boys in the city of Flint at the end of May put two firefighters under investigation. On May 28, a fire in the 600 block of West Pulaski Street was found to be caused by faulty electric wiring. 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and 9-year-old Lamar Mitchell died from injuries suffered in the fire. The boys were not discovered in the home during the firefighters initial search of the house.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Clio mother gets probation in marijuana gummies case

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - The Clio mother whose marijuana gummies sickened a classroom of kindergarteners last spring was sentenced to probation on Tuesday. Melinda Gatica will spend one year on probation after her child brought marijuana gummies to Edgerton Elementary School in the Clio area on April 29. More than...
CLIO, MI
The Oakland Press

Trial scheduled for Pontiac murder case

Trial has been scheduled — more than seven months out — for a Pontiac man accused in a February homicide. Jury selection is set to begin March 20, 2023 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Julius Standifer, 52, charged in the fatal shooting of Troy Duane Jones, 49. Investigators say Jones was found last Feb. 19 in the driver’s seat of a car that had run into a fence and snowbank in a party store parking lot in Pontiac.His girlfriend was shot in the hand, the sheriff’s office said.
PONTIAC, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Another member of Tuscola County white supremacist group sentenced

Another member of the Base, a white supremacist group founded in 2018 to advocate for violence against the government, was sentenced Wednesday by Tuscola County Judge Amy Gierhardt to court supervision and several years of probation. Tristan Webb, age 19, hosted a “hate camp” at his property in 2019, where...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

5 in custody after drugs stolen during Royal Oak pharmacy robbery

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five men are in custody after a robbery at a Royal Oak pharmacy Friday. Police said three men walked into Dynamic Care Pharmacy at 4119 W. Thirteen Mile Rd. around 9:35 a.m. wearing dark clothing and ski masks. They demanded controlled substances, and fled with drugs.
ROYAL OAK, MI

