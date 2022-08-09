ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'I don't care about money': The attitude of Arsenal's £100k-a-week 'diamond', Gabriel Martinelli, will thrill fans, as staff tell All or Nothing he trains each day 'like it's his last on earth'

By Charlie Walker For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Arsenal unearthed a 'diamond' when they found Gabriel Martnelli lighting up the Brazilian fourth division as a teenager.

The young forward, 21, has taken a circuitous route to stardom, but the talent and commitment to be a top player has always been there and this season, in a reinvigorated Arsenal team, he is surely set for his best year yet.

He got off to the perfect start with a goal 20 minutes into the new season away at Crystal Palace, to lay the foundations for a 2-0 win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RPuPh_0hAg2TU400
Gabriel Martinelli recovered from an early miss to put Arsenal ahead in a win at Crystal Palace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h9eOQ_0hAg2TU400
Coaches and players have heaped praise on the forward for his quality and work

Despite the plaudits, the international call ups and rising salary, Martinelli is as focused as he was the day he arrived at Arsenal in July 2019, aged just 18.

With 85 appearances, 19 goals, and 13 assists in all competitions under his belt, he is still celebrated among the Arsenal staff for his humble approach and ferocious work ethic on the pitch and at the club's London Colney training ground.

'I love him, honestly, I love him,' assistant coach Steve Round told the latest instalment of the All or Nothing Arsenal docuseries, which will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. 'He just needs time, that's all.'

Round marvels at 'Gabi's' sharpness and speed.

'He's a great kid,' the coach told Edu, the club's technical director, as they sat in the canteen and watched Martinelli come in from training.

'He trains every day like it is his last day on earth. He is a diamond, he really is.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34F9cd_0hAg2TU400
He is celebrated among the Arsenal staff for his humble approach and ferocious work ethic

Martinelli looked to be following a well-trodden path to the top as a young player at the prestigious academy of Corinthians, in Sao Paulo. But the forward left at the age of 14 and moved to the fourth-tier side, Ituano FC, just under 100 miles from his home in Guarulhos, a district of Sao Paulo.

The move allowed Martinelli to clock up experience in men's football, making his first-team debut at the age of 16.

'As a winger, as a wide forward, as a striker with freedom to roam, even as a No 10, an attacking midfielder, he did it all here,' Luiz Antonio, the youth manager at Ituano, told Breaking the Lines.

It is easy to see why Arsenal and coach Mikel Arteta like 'Gabi'. He is an excellent footballer, but they also describe him as a 'top' person, and that is given much weight at a club trying to regain its status among the elite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eI3lh_0hAg2TU400
Martinelli celebrates with Nuno Tavares after scoring against Orlando City during pre-season

'I grew up… in a poor neighbourhood with my parents,' Marinelli told the Prime Video cameras.

'When I was young, I didn't have money and they always say. 'don't spend a lot of money'. They are always 'on my foot'… 'be careful, be careful' [they say].

'But I don't care about the money,' he says shrugging. 'I just want to play football and my parents can take care of the money.

'It was quite tough, because in Brazil, I didn't learn English. And my family was so important for me. They always give me some good advice.

'If you want to be a top player, if you don't give everything today, you cannot improve. If you train [at 90 per cent] you cannot reach up, but if you train at 100 per cent, you can go to another level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C9kAx_0hAg2TU400
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus and Martinelli chat on the bikes during a pre-season training  workout
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05AnWe_0hAg2TU400
Martinelli receives support from fellow Brazilian, club technical director, Edu Gaspar

Martinelli's mum and dad came to the UK to help him settle in his new surroundings and still visit when they can. When they are not here, the player has fellow Brazilian, Edu, to keep an eye on him.

The pair were filmed by Amazon Prime Video speaking in Portuguese with Edu taking a touching, paternal interest in Martinelli and his family.

'As a person, he is a top boy,' says Edu, who explains the hunger of many young Brazilian players.

'The passion we have in Brazil is amazing,' he told Prime Video. 'How we live football in Brazil is something really, really special.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q6IDM_0hAg2TU400
Martinelli's mum (above) and dad came to the UK to help him settle in his new surroundings

'[We say in Brazil] you go to the field, [players are] hungry, but they have just one plate to eat. Who is going to eat? Me or you? No, I'm going to eat.'

Even by Brazilian standards, Martinelli is hungry. Compatriot and new signing, Gabriel Jesus, has described him as an 'animal' for his work ethic and energy.

Signed from Ituano for £6M, with just 17 appearances and six goals to his name, the plan was to allow Martinelli time to develop in the club's academy with the Under 23s, but he made a huge impact on a pre-season tour to America and in training, so manager Unai Emery promoted him quickly to the first-team squad.

The young Brazilian scored his first two goals for the Gunners in a 5-0 drubbing of Nottingham Forest in the League Cup in September 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38QHUk_0hAg2TU400
Jesus has spoken of his admiration for team mate Martinelli, describing him as an 'animal' 

Head coach Emery said: 'He's hungry to have that opportunity to help us, he is very humble, he fights. I told him to have some patience for his opportunity to do like he was doing. He did that. He deserved it'.

Martinelli signed a new contract in 2020, which runs until 2024 and it reportedly secures him almost £100,000 per week. It is likely to be reviewed again.

Three caps for Brazil and 36 appearances last season for Arsenal, 29 in the Premier League, bringing six goals, has widened the audience for his talents, making fans nervous that other clubs will seek to secure his services.

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp is an admirer, labelling Martinelli as 'unbelievable' soon after his arrival in England. But for the time being, Martinelli does not look further than north London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p8JhG_0hAg2TU400
Martinelli nodded in a 20th-minute opener after new signing Oleksandr Zinchenko directed his header across goal, as Arsenal made the perfect start at Crystal Palace on Friday

'Arsenal are a giant team. If I can, I'll stay here my whole life,' Martinelli told ESPN, earlier this year.

'I want to conquer things. I already said I want to stay here and win titles, with this wonderful crowd, my teammates. We have a young group, we have a lot of time ahead of us, players with a lot of quality, I think we will achieve great things.'

Martinelli is now well established in the Arsenal first team and his explosive performances and never-say-die attitude, not to mention his goals, makes him a fan favourite, too.

He is well placed to develop further this season. He embodies Arteta's values of respect, commitment and passion, and now he has a new role in helping recent signings settle in.

Martinelli has struck up a good relationship Portuguese Fabio Vieira, the £30million midfield signing from Porto, and he is likely to be a key figure for young Brazilian, Marquinhos, 19, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A9TjP_0hAg2TU400
The next three - of eight - episodes in series will be streamed on Prime Video from Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7KvG_0hAg2TU400
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has added to his attacking options this season with Gabriel Jesus

The South American forward signed from Sao Paulo this summer and like Martinelli, has been earmarked for the U23s, but may yet make a pitch for a first team place.

He has certainly impressed his new team mates in the same way.

'How Gabi adapted at this level was unbelievable,' said the senior pro in the Arsenal dressing room, Granit Xhaka, 29. 'And I have the same feeling with Marquinhos as well.'

At only 21, Martinelli can be the mentor for the new kids on the block, which can only speed his own development. Meanwhile, the arrival of Jesus at centre forward, to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, will give the determined winger a target to aim for when he has beaten his full back. It promises to be an exciting season at the Emirates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I'm stupidly optimistic. Even through those bad years I always believed there would be a happy ending': The courageous but haunting words of brilliant author Salman Rushdie on his life in hiding from fatwa

One of the most celebrated writers of our time, Sir Salman Rushdie spoke of his 'great surprise and delight' when he was named in this year's Queen's Birthday honours list for services to literature. The 75-year-old award-winning novelist described his elevation to the Order of the Companions of Honour in...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mail

Tottenham hand Yaya Toure his first coaching job in English football as he's given a role with their Under-16s... with Man United's Class of '92 scholar Simon Davies also part of academy shake-up

Tottenham have announced the appointment of former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure as their Under-16 coach. Spurs have been making a number of changes to their youth set up - having also given a coaching role to iconic former striker Jermain Defoe - and Simon Davies, a member of the famous 'class of 92' Manchester United youth side will be their Head of Coaching Methodology.
UEFA
Daily Mail

How a karaoke classic got Darwin Nunez on song with the Reds: £85m new boy had a quiet start on tour… but he started to feel at home after his initiation song in Austria got their Latin contingent dancing

The Brandlhof Hotel in Saalfelden, close to Salzburg, is a haven of tranquillity and has become the place Jurgen Klopp likes to launch Liverpool’s season. Set in the Austrian Alps, its outdoor facilities offer everything the modern footballer requires to get fit, but last month it was an event after all the physical conditioning had taken place that could yet have the biggest bearing on the club’s campaign.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Granit Xhaka
Person
Marquinhos
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
Person
Unai Emery
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Daily Mail

Don't panic! Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag claims everyone is remaining calm at the club despite dismal start to the season with home defeat by Brighton amid a wretched transfer window

Erik Ten Hag says there is no panic at Manchester United over their poor start to the season and criticism of the club’s transfer policy. The Dutchman’s side travel to Brentford on Saturday in the 5.30pm kick-off desperate for a victory after a shock 2-1 opening-day defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford last weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

World-famous brain surgeon Charlie Teo is forced to perform life-saving operations in Africa due to restrictions on his work in Australia - with one mum raising $120k to fly her daughter overseas to remove a tumour

Famous 'last chance' brain surgeon Dr Charlie Teo is performing operations on Australians in overseas hospitals after being restricted in this country. Dr Teo, who was placed under temporary restrictions a year ago after complaints over his work, has operated at least four times in Spain and South Africa where he has gained a permit to conduct surgery.
WORLD
Daily Mail

The Premier League won't host regular season games overseas like the NFL and NBA do with chief Richard Masters insisting it's 'not the right time'... but the move is not completely ruled out!

The Premier League is not currently discussing plans to follow the NFL and NBA into staging regular season games overseas as chief Richard Masters insisted 'it is not the right time'. Proposals to play one international round of Premier League fixtures in addition to the 38 regular games - dubbed...
NBA
Daily Mail

MARTIN KEOWN: Everton need to work on their back five and Aston Villa must strive to get the best out of their front line... Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard are each unsure of their best team ahead of Saturday's clash

Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard are two great former footballers who faced one another 20 times as Premier League midfielders. But as they meet for the first time as managers, they’re two relatively young coaches wrestling with their own team’s tactics and trying to find winning formulas. Their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Earth#Brazilian#Nothing Arsenal#Amazon Prime Video
Daily Mail

Monza is a Formula One city whose football club had never played in Serie A in its 109-year history... now, thanks to Silvio Berlusconi, they are preparing for their first ever top-flight season - and want to be in Europe within two years!

Monza is a Formula One city. It has a population of about 122,000, the same as the Arenella district of Napoli, who have traditionally always been focused on cars. The city's football club has never played in Serie A in its 109-year history. Until this season. Thanks to former Italian...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

'The new criteria were unfavourable to him and his first season in Paris was very disappointing': Ballon d'Or organisers explain Lionel Messi's omission from 30-man shortlist

France Football have given their reasons for not including defending champion Lionel Messi on this year's Ballon d'Or shortlist, which was revealed on Friday. Messi and team-mate Neymar were the big names to miss out on the 30-man list of nominees with the Argentine's omission easily the biggest talking point from the ceremony.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

The World Cup is just 100 days away - so who has the biggest issues? England and France must recover from Nations League disasters, Cristiano Ronaldo risks being undercooked if he stays at Man United... while the USA are struggling to find a No 9

Panic may have set in for World Cup wallchart makers around the globe this week when FIFA announced that they were moving the start date for this year's tournament forward by one day. Hosts Qatar, originally scheduled to play in the third match on November 21, realised that in fact...
FIFA
Daily Mail

Marcos Alonso's move to Barcelona 'is on hold until the Spanish side resolve Frenkie de Jong's situation', with the Dutch midfielder 'yet to give his approval over a move to Stamford Bridge'

Marcos Alonso's proposed move to Barcelona is on hold until the Catalan side resolve Frenkie de Jong's transfer situation. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel already stated the Spanish full-back is set to leave the club this summer and excluded him from their Premier League opener against Everton. However Alonso's move can't...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Daily Mail

Frank Lampard admits there is 'an extra eye' on him and former England team-mate Steven Gerrard to 'prove themselves as managers' ahead of his Everton side's trip to Aston Villa

Each time Frank Lampard gets into the back of a London taxi and sees the driver do a double-take in the rear view mirror, he knows what question is coming. Who was better: him or Steven Gerrard?. ‘What do you do with that?’ Lampard says, laughing. ‘They love that conversation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Monaco have improved their offer for Leicester midfielder Boubakary Soumare after their initial £15m bid was rejected, as Brendan Rodgers looks to recoup the £23m Leicester paid for him last summer

Monaco have made an improved offer for Leicester midfielder Boubakary Soumare. The French club made an initial offer of £15 million last month, but it was rejected by Brendan Rodgers as he hoped to recoup the £23m they spent on the 23-year-old in 2021. Soumare struggled to establish...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

London's majestic parks look dry as dust as 30 million people are now in a drought zone... but Lord's Cricket Ground is still green and vibrant thanks to its diligent groundskeepers

Dismayingly brown and unsightly, these are the capital's famous 'green' spaces that draw tourists and locals alike in their hundreds of thousands over the summer. London's normally lush grassy parks have been left parched by weeks of drought and punishingly hot weather. Aerial photographs show Hyde Park and east London's...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Freiburg 1-3 Borussia Dortmund: Jamie Byone-Gittens, Youssoufa Moukoko and Marius Wolf mount a late comeback for Dortmund after Michael Gregoritsch's first-half strike

Borussia Dortmund scored three times in 11 minutes late in the second half through three substitutes to come from a goal down and beat hosts Freiburg 3-1 in the Bundesliga on Friday. England youth international Jamie Bynoe-Gittens grabbed a 77th minute equaliser after a goalkeeping error before weaving past three...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

AHEAD OF THE GAME: Newcastle United are being lined up by Amazon for their next fly-on-the-wall All or Nothing documentary... despite the club turning down offers from several production companies after Saudi takeover

Amazon are targeting Newcastle to feature in their next All Or Nothing documentary as they look for the next Premier League side to be given the behind-the-scenes treatment. Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal have all welcomed Amazon's cameras into their clubs with plans being worked on to release the next instalment in the All Or Nothing series in two years' time, which would involve filming taking place over the course of next season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Wasps hit with further financial woes as they fail to repay a £35m retail bond on their stadium, with doubts over the side's competence this season after 11 player departures and just seven arrivals

Wasps' preparations for the new Gallagher Premiership season have been thrown into chaos after the club was unable to meet a key deadline on the repayment of a £35million retail bond. With the 2022-23 campaign less than a month away, Lee Blackett's side has been hit hard by financial...
RETAIL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

537K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy