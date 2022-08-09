The County of Berks has announced that the Berks County Correctional Facility project website, bccf.countyofberks.com, is now available for the public to learn more about the vision behind the project and follow along in the planning process. The website will serve as the new hub for all information and updates on the project and is available in English and Spanish (bccf.countyofberks.com/es).

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO