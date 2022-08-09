ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kutztown, PA

Berks Weekly

Schwank, BCPS announce $100K in state funding for Pardon Project

Sen. Judy Schwank and Berks Connections/Pretrial Services (BCPS) announced Wednesday that BCPS received $100,000 in grant funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Education to support the Pardon Project of Berks County. Pardon Projects pair individuals seeking a pardon with trained pardon coaches who guide them through the application process free...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

GRCA staffer appointed to PACP Board of Directors

The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance has announced the unanimous appointment of Katie Hetherington Cunfer, Director of Government & Community Relations, to the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals (PACP) Board of Directors. PACP brings together the largest network of local chamber executives and staff in Pennsylvania. Its mission is to enhance...
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

Dunkin’ awards academic scholarship to Karleigh Patton, rising junior at Kutztown University

Dunkin’ and Scholarship America have announced the recipients of its thirteenth annual Philadelphia Regional Scholarship Program. Dunkin’ franchisees are celebrating the thirteenth year by increasing each individual student scholarship award from $2,000 to $5,000 to help ease the financial burden of college. From over 1,350 applicants, Dunkin’ and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Berks Weekly

Starfest returns to Hopewell Furnace

The National Park Service and the ChesMont Astronomical Society invite the public to attend this year’s Starfest event Saturday, August 20th from 6:00pm to 11:00pm at Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site. This free event will include formal presentations and kid’s activities starting at 7:00pm followed by opportunities to observe...
ELVERSON, PA
Berks Weekly

Launch of Berks County Correctional Facility project website to serve as hub for updates

The County of Berks has announced that the Berks County Correctional Facility project website, bccf.countyofberks.com, is now available for the public to learn more about the vision behind the project and follow along in the planning process. The website will serve as the new hub for all information and updates on the project and is available in English and Spanish (bccf.countyofberks.com/es).
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

New 835 area code may serve region as soon as September

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area code, which serves the same geographic region as the existing 610 and 484 area codes. Because the region is already served by two overlay area codes,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Berks Weekly

Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.

 https://berksweekly.com

