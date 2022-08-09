ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
The Laker/Lutz News

Early voting ramping up in Pasco and Hillsborough counties

Early voting has kicked off in Hillsborough County and is scheduled to begin soon in Pasco County. Voters who want to cast their ballot in advance of Primary Election Day on Aug. 23 can choose from a number of locations within the county where they live. Other voting options include...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

SUV lands in pool at country club in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Wednesday morning crash ended with a car in a swimming pool at a Lakeland country club. Police were called around 7:43 a.m. to the pool on Grouse Drive, where Sandpipers Golf & Country Club is located. Crews are now working to remove the submerged white...
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco County, FL
Government
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Government
suncoastnews.com

Trailer dumping to be denied at West Hernando Convenience Center

If you own a truck, you’re in luck. If you have a car and haul waste on a trailer to the West Hernando Convenience Center on Osowaw Boulevard in Spring Hill, starting Aug. 8 you’ll be turned away and advised to make the nearly 50-mile roundtrip to the main landfill on U.S. 98 at the Citrus County line.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side#Urban Construction#Pasco County Public Works
floridapolitics.com

Citrus County in bind with road builder over repaving contract

Citrus County Commissioners say they are committed to an aggressive road-resurfacing program. Yet they’re hamstrung by market conditions, and so reluctantly gave a contractor a second 60-day extension on a $4.7 million contract. Even with the extension, Commissioners have little hope Pave-Rite Inc. will come close to finishing the...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
bdmag.com

Two New Landsea Homes Communities Now Open In Polk County, Florida

Legacy Landings and Hammock Reserve feature High-Performance Homes for varying lifestyles. Two new communities of single-family homes and townhomes boast access to the region’s best shopping, restaurants and entertainment options. Polk County, Florida (August 8, 2022) – Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly...
POLK COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

09/10/2022 – Memorial Mile

The Rotary Club of Wesley Chapel will again host the 9/11 Memorial Mile Run/Walk on Sept. 10 at the Tampa Premium Outlets, 2300 Grand Cypress Drive in Lutz, to benefit the Rotary Club’s scholarship fund and other Rotary projects. The entry fee is $10. For information, email. *protected email*
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Helping monarchs is even more important now

News of the addition of the monarch butterflies to the “endangered” species list has caught the attention of the Dade City Garden Club. The garden club is the group that spearheaded efforts that led to Dade City being declared a Monarch City USA in 2019. The club’s work...
DADE CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy