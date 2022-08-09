Read full article on original website
The Laker/Lutz News
Early voting ramping up in Pasco and Hillsborough counties
Early voting has kicked off in Hillsborough County and is scheduled to begin soon in Pasco County. Voters who want to cast their ballot in advance of Primary Election Day on Aug. 23 can choose from a number of locations within the county where they live. Other voting options include...
SUV lands in pool at country club in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. — A Wednesday morning crash ended with a car in a swimming pool at a Lakeland country club. Police were called around 7:43 a.m. to the pool on Grouse Drive, where Sandpipers Golf & Country Club is located. Crews are now working to remove the submerged white...
‘It would have been $404’: Lakeland officers give warnings to school zone speeders
As students got their syllabus and homework on the first day of school, drivers outside got their own kind of handouts.
Bay News 9
Florida developer plans modular home community to bridge the affordability gap
The solution to Florida's affordable housing crisis may look different from what some may think if a local development firm’s prediction is correct. Florida is experiencing a housing crisis, and multiple solutions are being considered. Officials at ERC Communities Inc. believe they have found the answer in modular homes.
Florida rads: 3 Tampa Bay counties at higher risk of radon poisoning
Nine counties in Florida have a higher risk of radon gas poisoning, and three of them are right here in Tampa Bay.
Tampa Bay family tries to bring father home
Phillip miraculously recovered only to find out he had a brain tumor last month while visiting family in New York.
suncoastnews.com
Trailer dumping to be denied at West Hernando Convenience Center
If you own a truck, you’re in luck. If you have a car and haul waste on a trailer to the West Hernando Convenience Center on Osowaw Boulevard in Spring Hill, starting Aug. 8 you’ll be turned away and advised to make the nearly 50-mile roundtrip to the main landfill on U.S. 98 at the Citrus County line.
20 people displaced after fire at Pasco County apartment building
Pasco County firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at an Odessa apartment complex Tuesday evening.
Pasco County: Rushe Middle School In Land O’ Lakes Evacuated From “Resurfaced” Bomb Threat
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. -Pasco Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported threat at Rushe Middle School on Wednesday morning. The threat, which came through social media, was determined to be a hoax bomb threat that was posted over the weekend in a social media
floridapolitics.com
Citrus County in bind with road builder over repaving contract
Citrus County Commissioners say they are committed to an aggressive road-resurfacing program. Yet they’re hamstrung by market conditions, and so reluctantly gave a contractor a second 60-day extension on a $4.7 million contract. Even with the extension, Commissioners have little hope Pave-Rite Inc. will come close to finishing the...
Tampa homeowner loses thousands after hiring unlicensed mover
Consumers are rarely more vulnerable than when they hire someone to move everything they own. More than 1,000 Florida-based movers have an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau.
10NEWS
Deputies: Florida Keys couple attack man with pole, fishing rod for snorkeling too close to property
MARATHON, Fla. — A couple in the Florida Keys was arrested over the weekend after allegedly attacking a Tampa Bay man for snorkeling too close to their property. Paulo De Oliveira, 65, and 61-year-old Katia De Oliveira were charged with aggravated battery and battery, respectively, according to a Monroe County Sheriff's Office statement.
bdmag.com
Two New Landsea Homes Communities Now Open In Polk County, Florida
Legacy Landings and Hammock Reserve feature High-Performance Homes for varying lifestyles. Two new communities of single-family homes and townhomes boast access to the region’s best shopping, restaurants and entertainment options. Polk County, Florida (August 8, 2022) – Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly...
Florida Woman Arrested For Throwing Raw Steak At Boyfriend
Police say an argument between the two escalated into meat slinging.
Principal opens food pantry inside Polk County school located in food desert
Come this new school year, students and parents of Lake Marion Creek Middle School will have access to a food pantry.
The Laker/Lutz News
09/10/2022 – Memorial Mile
The Rotary Club of Wesley Chapel will again host the 9/11 Memorial Mile Run/Walk on Sept. 10 at the Tampa Premium Outlets, 2300 Grand Cypress Drive in Lutz, to benefit the Rotary Club’s scholarship fund and other Rotary projects. The entry fee is $10. For information, email. *protected email*
The Laker/Lutz News
Helping monarchs is even more important now
News of the addition of the monarch butterflies to the “endangered” species list has caught the attention of the Dade City Garden Club. The garden club is the group that spearheaded efforts that led to Dade City being declared a Monarch City USA in 2019. The club’s work...
1 dead, 2 hurt in 6-vehicle crash in Pinellas County
A man died and two others were injured in a six-vehicle crash in Pinellas County On Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Deputies: Fake bomb threat causes Pasco County middle school to briefly evacuate
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Students at a Pasco County middle school are resuming their first day of classes after being briefly evacuated due to a reported threat, the sheriff's office said. Deputies said the evacuation at Rushe Middle School was done "out of an abundance of caution" due...
