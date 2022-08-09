Read full article on original website
Related
1Password 8 puts desktop features on its mobile app - but is it enough?
The latest update to 1Password bridges the gap between its mobile and desktop versions. Central to the new and updated 1Password 8 app are significant customization and ease of access enhancements (opens in new tab), including a personalized home tab for quick tool access, redesigned Watchtower user interface, and the Collection feature, which migrated from the desktop app to mobile. There are also some minor tweaks such as new icons, typography, and "detailed item views."
Engadget
WhatsApp's latest privacy features include the ability to hide your online status
WhatsApp just introduced several important privacy features including the online status blocking option it recently showed in beta, TechCrunch has reported. The aim is to eventually make WhatsApp "as private and secure as face-to-face conversations," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post. The new "online presence control" feature...
Comments / 0