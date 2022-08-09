The latest update to 1Password bridges the gap between its mobile and desktop versions. Central to the new and updated 1Password 8 app are significant customization and ease of access enhancements (opens in new tab), including a personalized home tab for quick tool access, redesigned Watchtower user interface, and the Collection feature, which migrated from the desktop app to mobile. There are also some minor tweaks such as new icons, typography, and "detailed item views."

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO