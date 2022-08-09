ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Is That You, Marilyn Manson? Embattled Singer Steps Out With Wife Sans-Rock Makeup As Battle With Ex Evan Rachel Wood Heats Up

Marilyn Manson was spotted with his wife, Lindsay Usich, during a rare public outing as lawsuits pile up against the embattled rocker, Radar has learned. Manson, 53, (real name: Brian Hugh Warner) was almost unrecognizable without his signature goth makeup and colored contacts, still sticking to his usual monochromatic black ensemble while stepping out with Usich, 37, in West Hollywood on Wednesday.Usich and Manson's outing was captured in photos obtained by Daily Mail.The Tourniquet singer's legal woes continue to mount as he faces lawsuits from Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco, model Ashley Morgan Smithine and a mystery woman. On...
SPY

I Shoot Indie Films, and I Can Vouch for These Wireless Microphones

In this Editor’s Choice review, SPY contributor and filmmaker Michael Bizzaco shares the most dependable wireless microphones. Editor’s Choice products meet our strictest selection criteria, and we’ve carefully reviewed every product in this guide. There’s a bit of wisdom in the filmmaking world that goes something like this: You can have the worst-looking cinematography ever, but if your sound is good, no one will notice. Yes, I’m stretching the truth a little, but only to emphasize the essentials of crisp and clear sound. As an independent filmmaker, I’ve worked on a range of productions, from lo-fi operations with one or two tech-heads...
Deadline

Teddy Ray Dies: Rising Comic On HBO Max’s ‘Pause With Sam Jay’ Was 32

Teddy Ray, whose viral social media presence marked him as a comedy star to watch, died Friday at age 32. Details on the cause and location have not yet surfaced. Ray’s death was confirmed by Comedy Central, who shared the caption, “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.” A regular at comedy clubs across the country, he was a social media star on YouTube and other outlets. He had a following of nearly 200,000 across various platforms. He performed at HaHa Comedy Club in Los Angeles on June 23 at “The Young OGs Comedy...
