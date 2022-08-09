Read full article on original website
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Palantir, Signify Health, Global Blood Therapeutics and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Palantir (PLTR) – The data analytics company's stock plunged 15.6% in premarket trading after it reported an unexpected quarterly loss, and lowered its full-year forecast due to the uncertain timing of some government contracts. Signify Health (SGFY)...
Coinbase posts $1.1 billion loss, falling revenue in Q2
Coinbase released its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon, posting a loss of $1.1 billion on revenue of $803 million; both figures fell short of analyst expectations, and are below what the company posted in the first quarter of the year. The results also amount to the second consecutive quarterly loss...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Disney, Bumble, Sonos & more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Wednesday:. Walt Disney — Shares of the entertainment company jumped 5.8% after Disney posted better-than-expected Disney+ subscription numbers for the previous quarter. Subscriptions came in at 152.1 million, above the expected 147.76 million according to StreetAccount. Disney's earnings per share and revenue also topped estimates.
Apple, Twitter And 2 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Dow Jones closed higher on Friday after the country’s economy added 528,000 jobs in July. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Shares Drop As Crypto Exchange Reports $1.1 Billion Net Loss in Q2
The price of Coinbase (COIN) is dropping after the publicly-traded crypto exchange operator reports losses of over $1 billion in the second quarter of the year. In its latest letter to shareholders, Coinbase says that from April to June 2022, the firm suffered a net loss of $1.1 billion, which includes $446 million in total non-cash impairment charges related to its crypto and ventures investments.
Amazon Prime Day's Biggest Steal Might Be AMZN Stock
Amazon.com's (AMZN, $109.22) Prime Day is upon us once again. Alas, the frenzy of savings, discounts and deals on millions of items offered by the e-commerce giant is open only to Amazon Prime subscribers. Happily for investors, however, AMZN stock is as much on sale as anything to be found...
Amazon's Stock Split: Has It Affected Share Prices?
On June 6, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report completed a 20-for-1 stock split. Despite not adding any real value to the company, stock splits are known for spiking share prices — as happened with Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
CNBC
New York Times stock jumps after activist investor ValueAct reveals 6.7% stake
Activist investor ValueAct has built a 6.7% stake in the New York Times. ValueAct purchased more than 11 million shares. The news sent shares of the media company soaring in afternoon trading. Activist investor ValueAct has built a 6.7% stake in the New York Times, according to an SEC filing...
Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings don't tell the full story about the company's holdings.
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Tech leads stocks lower ahead of July CPI print
U.S. stocks extended losses Tuesday as investors assessed earnings and prepared for a key inflation report due out Wednesday. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down about 0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.2% as a warning from Micron Technology (MU) weighed on chip and technology stocks.
Coinbase Stock Slides Afrer Wider Q2 Loss Amid Plunging Crypto Trading Volumes
Coinbase Global (COIN) - Get Coinbase Global Inc Report posted a wider-than-expected second quarter loss Tuesday as crypto transaction volumes slumped amid the ongoing slide in bitcoin and other digital tokens. Coinbase said revenues for the three months ending in June fell 31% from last year to $803 million, well...
Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Is AppLovin Stock a Buy Now?
The mobile ad tech company surprised investors with a bid for Unity Software.
Best Vanguard Stock ETFs (Updated August 2022)
When it comes to investing in ETFs, the first place that many people turn to is Vanguard. With nearly $2 trillion in assets, it's the 2nd largest ETF issuer behind only BlackRock's iShares family of funds. The reason why is pretty simple. No matter what category, theme or strategy an...
via.news
Navios Maritime Holdings And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Navios Maritime Holdings (NM), Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC (ADC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on...
Coinbase Global's second quarter reflects crypto slowdown
Coinbase Global stepped into the spotlight for its earnings show-and-tell and delivered the stinker of a performance everyone expected. Why it matters: Coinbase is the crypto industry's main character at the moment. As the highest-profile publicly traded crypto company in the U.S., its results are watched by many as a proxy for the health of an entire industry. And lately, it has become the venue for a public battle between it and securities regulators over what is not allowed.
Spotify Technology Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Spotify Technology. Looking at options history for Spotify Technology SPOT we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened...
via.news
ZoomInfo Stock Was 7.47% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with ZoomInfo jumping 7.47% to $49.95 on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ jumped 2.89% to $12,854.80, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend exchanging session today. Volume.
