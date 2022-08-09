ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Fortune

Coinbase posts $1.1 billion loss, falling revenue in Q2

Coinbase released its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon, posting a loss of $1.1 billion on revenue of $803 million; both figures fell short of analyst expectations, and are below what the company posted in the first quarter of the year. The results also amount to the second consecutive quarterly loss...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Disney, Bumble, Sonos & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Wednesday:. Walt Disney — Shares of the entertainment company jumped 5.8% after Disney posted better-than-expected Disney+ subscription numbers for the previous quarter. Subscriptions came in at 152.1 million, above the expected 147.76 million according to StreetAccount. Disney's earnings per share and revenue also topped estimates.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Apple, Twitter And 2 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Dow Jones closed higher on Friday after the country’s economy added 528,000 jobs in July. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Shares Drop As Crypto Exchange Reports $1.1 Billion Net Loss in Q2

The price of Coinbase (COIN) is dropping after the publicly-traded crypto exchange operator reports losses of over $1 billion in the second quarter of the year. In its latest letter to shareholders, Coinbase says that from April to June 2022, the firm suffered a net loss of $1.1 billion, which includes $446 million in total non-cash impairment charges related to its crypto and ventures investments.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Amazon Prime Day's Biggest Steal Might Be AMZN Stock

Amazon.com's (AMZN, $109.22) Prime Day is upon us once again. Alas, the frenzy of savings, discounts and deals on millions of items offered by the e-commerce giant is open only to Amazon Prime subscribers. Happily for investors, however, AMZN stock is as much on sale as anything to be found...
ECONOMY
Amazon Maven

Amazon's Stock Split: Has It Affected Share Prices?

On June 6, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report completed a 20-for-1 stock split. Despite not adding any real value to the company, stock splits are known for spiking share prices — as happened with Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report.
STOCKS
AOL Corp

Stock market news live updates: Tech leads stocks lower ahead of July CPI print

U.S. stocks extended losses Tuesday as investors assessed earnings and prepared for a key inflation report due out Wednesday. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down about 0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.2% as a warning from Micron Technology (MU) weighed on chip and technology stocks.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
ETF Focus

Best Vanguard Stock ETFs (Updated August 2022)

When it comes to investing in ETFs, the first place that many people turn to is Vanguard. With nearly $2 trillion in assets, it's the 2nd largest ETF issuer behind only BlackRock's iShares family of funds. The reason why is pretty simple. No matter what category, theme or strategy an...
STOCKS
Axios

Coinbase Global's second quarter reflects crypto slowdown

Coinbase Global stepped into the spotlight for its earnings show-and-tell and delivered the stinker of a performance everyone expected. Why it matters: Coinbase is the crypto industry's main character at the moment. As the highest-profile publicly traded crypto company in the U.S., its results are watched by many as a proxy for the health of an entire industry. And lately, it has become the venue for a public battle between it and securities regulators over what is not allowed.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Spotify Technology Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Spotify Technology. Looking at options history for Spotify Technology SPOT we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened...
MARKETS
via.news

ZoomInfo Stock Was 7.47% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with ZoomInfo jumping 7.47% to $49.95 on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ jumped 2.89% to $12,854.80, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend exchanging session today. Volume.
