Issey Miyake: The life and legacy of the King of Pleats
Issey Miyake, the innovative Japanese fashion designer behind Steve Jobs’ signature black turtleneck has died, aged 84.Miyake passed away from liver cancer on 5 August at a hospital in Tokyo. He was surrounded by close friends and associates, according to a statement from the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group, as per WWD. The trailblazer, famed for his practical designs and best-selling fragrances, wished for no funeral or memorial service. “Never one to embrace trends, Miyake’s dynamic spirit was driven by a relentless curiosity and desire to convey joy through the medium of design,” the Japanese fashion house...
Issey Miyake's greatest legacy will always be his turtlenecks
Steve Jobs was never meant to be a fashion icon. Yet, when the late Apple founder returned from Japan in the 1980s with a wardrobe full of black turtlenecks, he inadvertently became one. The designer of these turtlenecks? Issey Miyake.Miyake’s death at the age of 84 was announced by his fashion house today (9 August), with a statement confirming that he’d died from liver cancer surrounded by his family. While Miyake will not have a memorial as per his wishes, he will be remembered for his innovative pleat designs and, of course, his turtlenecks.Before his own death in 2011, Jobs...
yankodesign.com
Issey Miyake passes away at 84, and here are some designs to commemorate his excellence
Prolific fashion designer Issey Miyake passed away on the 5th of August, his company revealed today. Miyake, whose name became synonymous with Japan’s economic and fashion boom in the 1980s, died after a long fight with liver cancer. Known for his innovative styles and fragrances, Miyake built a global fashion brand, which included designing Steve Jobs’ famous black turtle neck jumpers. In 1992, Miyake debuted his line of fragrances, titled L’eau d’Issey (which also sounded like l’odyssey), inspired by oceanic themes. It was rumored that one bottle was sold every 14 seconds. Miyake’s also well known for his project A-POC (A Piece of Cloth), which can now be seen in museums and used a special weaving machine that made outfits out of one continuous tube of fabric. The A-POC technology whereby a single piece of thread is fed into an industrial knitting or weaving machine programmed by a computer was not only able to create a new form of mass-produced clothing with a high degree of variation but was also able to control the amount created through the process of casting. A-POC was revolutionary in that the process converted a single thread into a fabric with texture, shape, and clothing based upon a computer concept of engineering design. The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York has one of the earliest evolutions of A-POC (QUEEN) in its permanent collection. He was also the founder and long-time director of 21_21 Design Sight, one of Tokyo’s first and most prominent design museums and exhibition spaces. And, we’ve put together some of Miyake’s most iconic works together to pay a tribute and remember all the extraordinary gifts he has provided to the design world!
Issey Miyake, Japan's prince of pleats, dies of cancer aged 84 - media
TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Japanese designer Issey Miyake, famed for his pleated style of clothing that never wrinkles and who produced the signature black turtleneck of friend and Apple Inc (AAPL.O) founder Steve Jobs, has died, media said on Tuesday. He was 84.
Fashion designer Issey Miyake dies aged 84
Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake has died, aged 84.The designer and founder of his namesake fashion brand died of liver cancer on Friday 5 August, the Kyodo news agency has said.In a brief release from the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group, it added that he was “surrounded by close friends and associates” at the time of his passing.As per the designer’s wishes, there will be no memorial service or funeral.Miyake was known for producing the signature black turtleneck worn by Apple founder Steve Jobs and for his pleated style of clothing. He was born in Hiroshima...
Issey Miyake: seamless innovator of avant-garde style
Fashion innovator Issey Miyake shook up Parisian style with his highly wearable avant-garde designs, saying he was driven to create clothes that "bring beauty and joy" after witnessing the horrors of Hiroshima. I have tried, albeit unsuccessfully, to put them behind me, preferring to think of things that can be created, not destroyed, and that bring beauty and joy," Miyake wrote.
Issey Miyake Dies at 84
Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Japanese fashion maverick Issey Miyake, famed for his cutting-edge fabric and bestselling perfumes, died in a Tokyo hospital at age 84. The cause of death was hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer, according to a brief release Tuesday from the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group, which added that he was “surrounded by close friends and associates” at the time of his passing.More from WWDIssey Miyake Dies at 84: A Look Back at the Designer's CareerOlivia Newton-John Through the YearsHomme Plissé Issey Miyake Men's Fall 2022 There will be no...
Remembering Issey Miyake Through His 4 Most Innovative Creations
From Pleats Please to Steve Jobs' turtlenecks
Remembering Issey Miyake, Who Pushed Clothing to Groundbreaking New Places
Issey Miyake, the Japanese fashion designer and the founder of the namesake fashion brand, has died aged 84 years old. According to the Kyodo news agency, the late designer was battling a form of liver cancer and passed away on 5 August. Hiroshima-born Miyake leaves behind a legacy that most...
Elle
Trailblazing Japanese Designer Issey Miyake Has Passed Away
The visionary Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake has sadly died aged 84, following a battle with cancer. Earlier this morning, Miyake Design Group and Issey Miyake Group released a brief statement confirming the news, adding that the designer passed away 'surrounded by close friends and associates' in a Tokyo hospital. No funeral or memorial service will be held, as per Miyake's wishes.
