In Henrico, much ado over plan for 28 houses
A 28-home development on two scraps of leftover land in Western Henrico are struggling to gain approval from the Board of Supervisors, as the case was deferred amid opposition from residents.
318 apartments win approval in Henrico
The Henrico County Board of Supervisors approved plans for a 7-story apartment building in the Westwood area and the expansion of an existing condominium development Tuesday.
Hanover transgender student bathroom policy officially released, vote set for end of August
After spending several months discussing a proposed policy of requiring transgender and nonbinary students to request access to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity, the Hanover County School Board decided to officially introduce the policy at their meeting Tuesday night.
NBC12
Chesterfield plans community meeting on new proposed park
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County residents are invited to learn more about a new proposed park in the county on Wednesday. The county is looking to build the new Anna and Charles Ficke Park on Conifer Road in the Dale District. Residents can stop by the Chesterfield Community Development...
Center line rumble strips to be installed in several Virginia counties
The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced rumble strips will be installed on four routes throughout several counties in the state in an effort to prevent people from driving off of the road and crashing.
Richmond man pleads guilty to straw purchasing firearms from Virginia firearms dealers
Straw buying is when a person makes a purchase on behalf of someone who otherwise would be unable to make the purchase. In these situations, the buyer has no intention of using or controlling the purchased item. In many cases, straw buying is an illegal activity.
Advocates raise concerns over Hanover School Board’s proposed transgender policy as legal expert sees ‘lawful’ plan
Critics of the proposed policy say it's unnecessary, based on false assumptions and causes more harm to transgender and nonbinary youth. A University of Richmond law professor says while the board's response to individual cases could lead to challenges, the language in the proposed policy appears to be legal.
$5.5 million in federal money is headed to rural Virginia to help critical healthcare needs
The federal government will invest millions of dollars into the health workforce and healthcare in Virginia's rural communities.
PHOTOS: Severe weather damages IHOP in Chesterfield County
Severe weather has caused power outages and damage to buildings in Chesterfield County. One viewer reported serious wind damage to a local IHOP.
Virginia woman is on mission to ensure veterans 'have not been forgotten'
A Central Virginia veteran who spent years overcoming personal challenges is now making it her mission to help other veterans.
Tenants facing potential mass evictions appear in court in Henrico
Tenants at the Pointe at River City apartment complex in Henrico County are one step closer to learning what will happen with their respective living situations, after more than 100 renters were set for court hearings on Monday.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Leading Lawn and Garden Manufacturer Selects Virginia for Expansion
Oldcastle APG Lawn & Garden creating 28 new jobs, renovating vacant building into new production facility. RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the City of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second Lawn & Garden operation in the Commonwealth, alongside Mountain Materials in Russell County, and will lead to major new investment, and the creation of 28 new jobs. The company is also committing to purchase 80 percent of all forest products from Virginia forest land owners. Virginia successfully competed against North Carolina for the project.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Ramp closure on Powhite Parkway
The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced a ramp closure on Powhite Parkway scheduled for later this week.
NBC12
Multiple livestock animals found dead, others removed from Mechanicsville property
HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Animal Control and other agencies found multiple livestock animals dead and removed several others from a property in Mechanicsville. On Aug. 9, officers executed a search warrant for alleged cruelty to agricultural animals in the 6600 block of Mattawan Trail. Officials said...
More than 2,000 without power in Chesterfield Wednesday
Severe thunderstorms on Wednesday caused thousands of homes and businesses to lose power in several localities in Central Virginia.
Driver dies in crash on I-64 in James City County
The local commonwealth's attorney's office will review a crash that killed a man Wednesday morning on Interstate 64 in James City County.
Dozens of tenants at Henrico apartment complex at risk of being evicted
Brianne Pena is one of the dozens of tenants living at Pointe at River City, formally AP 11 North, facing eviction.
Slow that roll! A Virginia State Police trooper clocked a driver doing 152 mph in a 55 zone.
NORFOLK, Va. (DC News Now) — There’s driving fast, and then there’s driving 152 mph fast. That’s the speed Virginia State Police (VSP) said someone was going when a trooper clocked the driver in a 55 mph zone. VSP tweeted a picture of the ticket that the trooper wrote for the driver in Norfolk, indicating […]
Chesterfield, Richmond and Henrico Health Districts issue spike alert due to rise in overdoses
Chesterfield County and the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts have issued a spike alert for the Metro-Richmond area due to "an acute spike in overdoses."
