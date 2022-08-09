ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kent County, VA

NBC12

Chesterfield plans community meeting on new proposed park

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County residents are invited to learn more about a new proposed park in the county on Wednesday. The county is looking to build the new Anna and Charles Ficke Park on Conifer Road in the Dale District. Residents can stop by the Chesterfield Community Development...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Leading Lawn and Garden Manufacturer Selects Virginia for Expansion

Oldcastle APG Lawn & Garden creating 28 new jobs, renovating vacant building into new production facility. RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the City of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second Lawn & Garden operation in the Commonwealth, alongside Mountain Materials in Russell County, and will lead to major new investment, and the creation of 28 new jobs. The company is also committing to purchase 80 percent of all forest products from Virginia forest land owners. Virginia successfully competed against North Carolina for the project.
SUFFOLK, VA
News Break
Politics

