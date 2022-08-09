ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: How to complete Feeding the Wolf and honour the gods

By Lauren Aitken
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

As part of the Sigrblot festival, you'll need to complete the Feeding the Wolf quest. Your clanmates in Ravensthorpe have many hopes and prayers for the year ahead and as their leader, it's up to you to decide which god to dedicate an offering to. You'll get a bunch of tokens for completing this quest which you can use to purchase cosmetics for yourself and the settlement.

Other festival tasks include humbling Ake in a game of wit and throwing a feast to boost morale. With that in mind, let's take a look at how to complete Feeding the Wolf.

Where to find the shrine and letters

Once you've returned to Ravensthorpe, you'll begin The War Effort questline for the Sigrblot festival, and Feeding the Wolf is one of the tasks. Speak with Thyra to get your first lot of instructions, which involves visiting the shrines near the waterfall. To find the shrines, head back to the longhouse and turn right, up towards the waterfalls overlooking the settlement. If you get stuck, use Odin's Sight to look for the green circle to point you in the right direction.

There will be some letters highlighted at the shrines and there will be three boxes you can pick up. Read all of the letters and decide which offering you'd like to make to the gods—they involve different themes and it doesn't matter which you choose. Pick up a box and head back to the festival site.

Image 1 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvaZ2_0hAfyAMD00

(Image credit: Ubisoft)
Image 2 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NcumK_0hAfyAMD00

(Image credit: Ubisoft)
Image 3 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Si4S_0hAfyAMD00

(Image credit: Ubisoft)
Image 4 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yW0iZ_0hAfyAMD00

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

How to make an offering to the gods

Once you arrive back at the festival site, Thyra will be standing in front of a bonfire of a big wolf, so go ahead and throw the offering into it. Afterwards, she'll tell you to light a torch and decide which god will receive the offering. You can choose from Thor, Baldr and Freya, so go ahead and light the beacon of whichever god you like.

Afterwards, Thyra will tell you to visit the homes of the clan members whose offering you chose. Waypoints will appear on the map, so go and visit them to pick up a letter of thanks and 35 tokens per letter.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

My most anticipated shooter of 2022 just got delayed

I try not to get too excited about games that I know next to nothing about, but there's one shooter that has lived rent-free in my brain since it was announced last year: Arc Raiders, the space-age co-op shooter from Embark Studios, a new studio led by ex-EA boss Patrick Söderlund and several ex-DICE folks. I loved the attitude of its reveal trailer and saw a lot of promise in its mobility and robot designs. The trailer is so good that I've probably watched it eight times in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Tower of Fantasy codes currently active and how to redeem them

Tower of Fantasy codes are a way of getting free stuff in the new Genshin-like open world sci-fi RPG. It's pretty usual for gacha games to release freebies in the form of codes, helping players get in-game or premium currencies to trade for randomized pulls of new characters, or to ease the burden of all that material farming they're inevitably going to have to do.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'God Of War Ragnar​​ök' Is Forcing Other Devs To Move Their Games, Rumour Says

We’ve come a long way, God of War fans. Earlier this year, we sat through showcase after showcase wondering when the release date for God of War Ragnar​​ök would drop but just like the beginning of Fimbulwinter, we knew the day was inevitable - and it came. God of War Ragnar​​ök will be ours to own on 9 November, but the release date may be causing other studios to rethink their plans.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassin#Video Game
The Verge

Final Fantasy VII Remake unofficially comes to VR with this PC mod

I still remember the hush that fell over the audience when Sony revealed the first trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake — and the cheers. Fans couldn’t wait to see these characters again in HD. But there may now be an even more immersive way to thrust yourself into the world of Cloud, Tifa, Barret, and Aerith: a virtual reality mod by Luke Ross for the PC version of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Doom and Quake are being cleaned up for newcomers in time for QuakeCon

The company is simplifying the Steam entries for its classic games "for a simpler shopping experience". Id Software has been quietly working on making its Steam library of old games (opens in new tab) less of a confusing sprawl. Starting yesterday, the company has begun consolidating the various versions, expansions, and mission packs of the older Doom and Quake games into single packages "so that newcomers have an easier time".
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Here are 5 games you should grab in Fanatical's summer sale

Thousands of games are discounted, but here are some of our favourites. Fanatical's summer sale (opens in new tab) is currently underway, and with it comes a deluge of deals, discounts, and, uh, d'flash sales. If you feel like your backlog could stand to be a little deeper, you can head over to Fanatical's site and gorge yourself on cheap games.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
Robb Report

Ready Drinker One? The Assassin’s Creed Bourbon You Didn’t Know You Needed Is Here

Click here to read the full article. Whiskey releases in conjunction with films and television shows are familiar occurrences these days. There have been special bottles tied in with The Kingsman movie series, Game of Thrones, Peaky Blinders, Blade Runner 2049 and perhaps the least memorable, a Predator bourbon. But now there is a new whiskey linked to the popular Assassin’s Creed video game, a bottle that gamers should have no problem opening given their dexterous fingers. So could this be the start of a trend? Antheum Studios, the company behind this new whiskey, licenses, bottles and distribute spirits for film,...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Tower of Fantasy is a messy Genshin Impact with few ideas of its own

The most charitable way I could describe Tower of Fantasy's relationship to Genshin Impact would be "inspired." It's so deeply inspired by Hoyoverse's anime character action game that it would be easy to shrug it off as one of the many mobile clones you see show up in ads trying to convince you they're where the real players are at. Its uncanny resemblance to Genshin is the hardest thing to get over in its opening hours, kind of like trying to get over how much Genshin felt like Breath of the Wild when it came out. But if you can grimace through it and restrain your cynicism, the MMO-like systems it introduces could be what sets it apart.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

This Skyrim bard magic mod lets you use your Spice Girls collection to smite enemies

Winterhold College agrees that Scary Spice is the most magically potent vocalist by far. If you ask me, videogames peaked as a medium when Hideo Kojima let us arrive on the battlefield to the tune of the Spice Girls (opens in new tab). Ever since then, I've been on the hunt for the raw, animal high that occurs when a game lets me dispense swift justice and sick beats simultaneously. Bard Magic Overhaul for Skyrim Special Edition (opens in new tab) from Monitor144 might be exactly what I'm looking for.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Dead by Daylight and Bugsnax join first wave of Yakuza games on PlayStation Plus this August

Sony has announced the games that will be added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on Aug. 16 for all Extra and Premium members. As previously announced, the headline additions are Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2, as Sony works toward adding eight games from Sega’s gangster series to its subscription service. (Yakuza: Like a Dragon has already been made available to all subscribers.)
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Crossfire: Legion brings back the RTS genre while offering something for newcomers too

There’s not a gamer who lived in the late '90s or early 2000s who doesn’t remember blockbuster real-time strategy (RTS) classics like Command & Conquer, StarCraft, Age of Empires, and countless others. The ability to dump countless hours into crafting the perfect strategy to destroy every last enemy on the map certainly consumed many a young (and young at heart) gamer’s after-school hours.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
GeekyGadgets

Xbox Gamescom 2022 playable games announced

This month the highly anticipated Gamescom 2022 show will take place in Cologne, Germany and for the first time since 2019 Xbox will be returning to the show to showcase its latest games. Microsoft will be bringing its Xbox FanFest to the show floor and has released details on what you can expect to be on show later this month.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Shambles Along Well-Trodden Territory, but Finds a Few Surprises: TV Review

Click here to read the full article. “Tales of the Walking Dead” offers a mixed bag of standalone stories, but a talented cast and a few wild storytelling experiments don’t quite manage to breathe new life into the franchise. The six-episode anthology series, premiering August 14, is the third series to spin off from “The Walking Dead,” after “Fear the Walking Dead,” which recently wrapped its seventh season, and “Walking Dead: World Beyond,” a two-season series that concluded last year. Where this show differs from its predecessors is in the scope of its storytelling: while occasional nods to the larger...
TV SERIES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

11K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy