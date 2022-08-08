A month after Minnesota’s legislature legalized products containing small amounts of Delta-9 THC, the psychoactive substance found in marijuana, local law enforcement say they haven’t yet seen a corresponding increase in THC-intoxicated driving.

As more local stores begin selling products infused with Delta-9 THC, it’s likely that local drivers will come into contact more and more with THC-infused products. Yet given the way the law is currently written, drivers would be well advised to exercise extreme caution before consuming even legal products containing THC.

While scientific research on the impact of cannabis is in general somewhat limited, there is clear evidence to suggest that concerns about the impact of marijuana getting into the hands of children is well founded.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, research has indicated that marijuana use before the age of 18 may have long-lasting or even permanent effects on a child’s attention, memory and learning, resulting in poorer academic performance.

Thus, the lack of any age requirement for THC-infused products became a sore spot for lawmakers, especially when some sought to take advantage by marketing THC-infused products with packaging that often mimicked popular candies and other snack foods.

Such attempts to prey on children will be severely restricted by the new law, which imposes significant packaging restrictions on products infused with THC and sets a hard age limit, barring anyone under the age of 21 from possessing or consuming THC products.

The bill didn’t specifically address driving while under the influence of THC. However, the way existing state law has been structured means that anything less than strict abstinence from THC-infused products could get Minnesota drivers in hot water.

Minnesota’s latest law is designed to address various issues which have cropped up since Congress legalized the production and sale of hemp products containing small amounts of THC as part of the 2018 Farm Bill. Minnesota sought to mimic this law with its own hemp legalization bill in 2019, but failed to address key regulatory questions.

Both bills broadly opened up new markets, allowing for not only the production and sale of products with small amounts of Delta-9 THC, but also products containing novel cannabinoids, such as Delta-8 and Delta-10, which were not subject to the same strict regulatory structure.

Efforts to provide a comprehensive regulatory fix for the 2019 law’s weaknesses gained new urgency late last year, as the result of the Minnesota Court of Appeals’s finding in Minnesota v Loveless, which was later upheld by the Minnesota Supreme Court.

In Minnesota vs Loveless, the Court ruled that while plant material in the defendant’s possession could be legal as long as it contained less than 0.3% of Delta-9 THC, liquid hemp products containing any Delta-9 whatsoever remained illegal due to a drafting error in the law.

Common food products containing infusions of THC were also under siege due to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. According to the MDA’s interpretation of state law, it was actually illegal to infuse food with cannabinoids because they are not a FDA-approved additive.

That particularly irked many in the hemp industry, who saw it as putting Minnesota hemp manufacturers at a competitive disadvantage compared to other states. They successfully pushed for a new limit of up to 5 mg per serving and 50 mg per package.

However, in a joint press release issued last week, Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas and Rice County Attorney John Fossum noted that while THC products may be legal to consume in Minnesota, unlike with alcohol there is currently no “legal amount” of THC a person may have in their bloodstream when operating a vehicle.

Furthermore, Fossum and Thomas noted that THC products can stay in a person’s bloodstream for weeks following initial consumption. As a result, Minnesotans could test positive for THC intoxication, and find themselves facing DWI charges, long after the psychoactive effects have worn off.

In order to enforce the new law, law enforcement will have the power to request a search warrant for a blood draw if they believe a driver may be intoxicated, or in the event of a serious or fatal crash. That blood test will detect the presence of even trace amounts of THC in the bloodstream, but it won’t clarify whether it came from an illegal or now-legal source.

Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin emphasized that as with alcohol, people need to make a plan before consuming THC-infused products. By planning for a sober ride home before THC consumption begins, they can keep the roadways safe and protect themselves from legal trouble.

“People need to recognize that this can severely impair driving,” Sherwin said. “You need to have a sober driver or another alternative plan.”