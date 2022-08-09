ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

Charlottesville Heart Walk to be discontinued

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There will be no Charlottesville Heart Walk this fall. According to a release, the American Heart Association has decided to discontinue the annual event following discussions with volunteer leaders. However, the AHA says its work will continue in the Charlottesville area. It will be launching...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Funding to help health centers address health equity

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County health center is one of more than two dozen facilities in Virginia getting funding to help advance health equity. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded more than $1.76 in American Rescue Plan funding for 27 community health centers across the Commonwealth.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Soul of Cville expands to three-day event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Soul of Cville Festival will take place this weekend at the IX Art Park. It will feature 12 musical performances, including 100 Proof GoGo Band, DJ Runway, DJ Almighty, Nenok, Heavy Gripp LT and more. There will also be dozens of vendors, aiming to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Partnership to boost colorectal cancer screenings expanding

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A partnership aims to boost colorectal cancer screening rates in southwest Virginia. The University of Virginia Health System says a successful pilot program is growing. According to a release, the Community Health Center of the New River Valley is expanding its partnership with the UVA...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Collecting food and funds to help those facing food insecurity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A month-long food drive is underway to help people across Virginia who are facing food insecurity. The Commissioners and Cans Food and Fund Drive runs throughout the month of August. This is an annual partnership between the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Local photojournalist hosts August 12th exhibit on the downtown mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Photojournalist, Ézé Amos, whose pictures have been featured in national and international publications, hosted a presentation to preview an outdoor photo exhibit of his work. The pictures tell the story of August 12, and the aftermath. It's called "The Story of Us: Reclaiming...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Funding to strengthen health care workforce, improve rural access

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia is one of four institutions in Virginia receiving money to help strengthen the health care workforce. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced more than $5.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding would be invested in the Commonwealth on Monday.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Haven Board announces new executive director

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is a new executive director at a local organization that helps people experiencing homelessness and extreme poverty. The Board of the Haven announced on Tuesday that Anna Mendez has been hired for the role. According to a release, she has worked as the executive...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Back to School Bash coming up, no registration required this year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Back to School Bash is coming up, and parents don’t need to register for it this year. Each year, the Charlottesville City Schools and Albemarle County Public Schools divisions team up to help families in need. The bash offers free school supplies and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Survivors of 'Unite the Right' riot still suffer harm from attacks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Aug. 12, 2017 is a day Charlottesville communities would love to put behind them after the riot that began as the "Unite the Right" rally. After the rally was declared unlawful and law enforcement officials tried to stop people from gathering in downtown Charlottesville, white supremacists and counter-protesters clashed, causing damage, injuries, and even deaths.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Upcoming hiring event in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Job seekers in Orange County are invited to attend an upcoming hiring event. The Orange County Economic Development Office and the Virginia Career Works Center in Orange County will be hosting the event on Sept. 20 at the Orange Train Depot. Hiring managers from...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

CASPCA receives 50 more beagles

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA has received 50 more beagles from the ENVIGO facility from Cumberland County. The beagles are ready to be placed in foster homes. “We were on-site today and have brought them back to Charlottesville and they’ll all be going out to foster...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Second listening session on climate action plan coming up

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville officials will be hosting a listening session on Wednesday about the city's climate action plan. This will be the second listening session the city has held, during which community members are invited to participate in the conversation about climate. The city says individuals and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Officials prepare for test of emergency alert sirens at North Anna

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People living in the area of the North Anna Power Station may hear the sirens go off next week. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, local officials, and Dominion Energy will be conducting a quarterly test of the early warning siren system around the station on Aug. 17.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Missing sisters case reclassified as runaways

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The case of two missing Albemarle County girls is being reclassified. On Monday, the Albemarle County Police Department announced it is reclassifying the Zayla and Beautiful Christmas case as runaways. The sisters were reported missing last month. However, an out-of-state family member has reportedly...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Rashad Pitt named new CHS principal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is a new principal at Charlottesville High School. According to a release, Charlottesville City Schools has named Rashaad Pitt as the new principal, effective Aug. 15. Pitt has 17 years of experience, most recently serving as the assistant principal at George Wythe High School...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Emergency Communications officers using new technologies to improve 911 services

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Emergency Communications Center has made improvements for emergency responders to get into contact with people quicker. Real-time video has joined 911 and text-to-911 for visitors and residents in the Charlottesville/Albemarle region. The Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Emergency Communications Center is Virginia's first public safety answering point...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Experience films named to National Film Registry for free

CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A showcase of film genres that have been named to the National Film Registry will be taking place this month. The Packard Campus for Audio Visual Conservation in Culpeper will be hosting the series with free screenings. According to a release, there will be films...
CULPEPER, VA

