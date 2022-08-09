Read full article on original website
Rochester Police ID Suspects Connected to Drug Search at Motel
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released the identities of the seven suspects connected to a drug-related raid at a motel Wednesday. Officers executed a search warrant at Rochester's Motel 6 after determining there was a risk of juveniles overdosing on fentanyl and other drugs. A Police spokesperson said their investigation uncovered possible drug sales were taking place at the motel. Officers obtained the warrant to search five rooms.
Suspect in Fatal Albert Lea Area Shooting Arrested
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The man suspected of shooting and killing a 45-year-old Albert Lea man has been arrested. A news release from the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Ben Moreno was apprehended around 1 a.m. Thursday without incident. Officials received information that Moreno was possibly hiding at a residence in rural Forrest City, Iowa. Freeborn County investigators coordinated with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, which made the arrest, the release says.
Meth Discovery Leads to Drug Sale Charges Against Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop resulted in the drug arrest of a Rochester man Wednesday. 44-year-old Ryan Holmseth is facing four felony drug charges after officers found a bag that contained methamphetamine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, marijuana, digital scales and empty baggies in the vehicle he was driving. The criminal complaint indicates the Rochester police officer, who involved in the arrest, was randomly checking license plates of passing vehicles in southeast Rochester.
Victim Identified in Deadly Freeborn County Shooting
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - The victim of a deadly shooting in Freeborn County has been identified. The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 45-year-old Juan Vasquez Jr. of Albert Lea. The shooting took place at a residence south of Albert Lea on Tuesday afternoon. The...
Guns Seized, Woman Charged in Rochester Shots Fired Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A woman has been charged in connection to a shots fired call that happened in northwest Rochester earlier this year. 32-year-old Catherine Pelowski is facing a felony firearm possession charge after police allegedly found multiple firearms and ammunition in her residence. It all started when officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 1500 block of Phama Ct. Northwest on May 13.
Rochester Police Respond to Multiple Overdoses Over the Weekend
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police officers responded to what is being described as an "unusually high" number of overdose calls over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the first of three overdose calls came in just after 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 10 block of 11th Ave. Southeast. Responding officers revived a 31-year-old man by using Narcan. He was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital for further treatment.
Faribault Man Crashes in NW Rochester Neighborhood
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Faribault man could face charges after crashing in a northwest Rochester neighborhood Monday night. Rochester Police officers responded to the report of a rollover crash in the 2,000 block of Valley High Dr. Northwest around 11 p.m. A police spokesperson said investigators determined a 2018 Dodge Charger was traveling west when it struck a curb, left the roadway and struck a parked car in the 1950 block of Valley High Dr. Northwest.
22 of the Most Adorable Puppies Now At Rochester NonProfit
You know how adorable little puppies are, right?! You just want to snuggle them and take them home. Well, 22 puppies just arrived at a non-profit in Rochester, Minnesota and now our help is needed to keep them fed. 22 Puppies Arrive at Camp Companion in Rochester, Minnesota. If seeing...
Warrant Issued for Fugitive After Incident at Rochester School
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant Wednesday against a Minneapolis man accused of having a gun in the parking lot of a Rochester middle school. The criminal complaint says a woman in northwest Rochester reported that 22-year-old Jovan Soto also assaulted her on...
Man Charged for Biting Rochester Police Officer
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 39-year-old man is charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly violated protection orders and bit a Rochester Police officer. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Friday against Jarod Franke indicates he bit an officer who was trying to arrest him for violating an Order for Protection and a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order. Police say the person with the orders against Franke reported he was texting and following her.
Titan Proposal Recommended For Seneca Site in SE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A proposal submitted by Titan Development has been given the top ranking among the four development proposals submitted to Olmsted County for the former Seneca Food site. Next week, the Olmsted County Board will be asked to enter into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with...
Famous Celebrity Couple Spotted Walking in Rochester on Monday
The last few weeks, Gerard Butler has been spotted around Rochester, Minnesota. Now, it seems as if 2 more celebrities have been spotted as well. Ivanka Trump and Jarod Kushner Spotted in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. About the same time I was dealing with a St. Bernard getting stung by a...
Don’t Explore These 5 Haunted Minnesota Trails Alone
It's almost one of my favorite times of the year! No, not State Fair Season. No, not the Holiday Season. I'm talking about Spooky Season! Halloween is going to be here before we know it, hands down one of my favorite holidays, but it's never too soon to talk about haunted places around Minnesota.
Rare Supermoon To Make Last Appearance in Minnesota This Week
It only happens a few times a year, and you've still got a chance to see the rare supermoon in its last appearance this year in the sky over Minnesota this week. Seeing as I head to work at around 4:20 when it's still dark each morning, I noticed this phenomenon earlier Wednesday morning: a massive supermoon over the southwest skies of southeast Minnesota. In case you missed it, don't worry-- this supermoon will still be visible for the next few nights, as well.
Expect a Miracle – No Rain For Saturday’s Epic Car Show
Help save lives while checking out the 2nd Annual Gift of Life Transplant House Car Show, this Saturday, August 6, 2022!. The Gift of Life Transplant House, on 2nd Street in Rochester, Minnesota is a place for people involved with transplants at the Mayo Clinic to rest, recover, and be supported. Two homes, across the street from each other provide transplant patients and their caregivers with high-quality, affordable accommodations in a supportive, home-like environment. (Source)
Rochester, Southeast MN and Iowa See Soggy Weekend
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A soggy weekend prompted flood watches in Rochester and throughout southeast Minnesota. The Rochester flood watch was allowed to expire Monday morning. The Rochester International Airport saw showers and thunderstorms bring 1.99 inches of rain Saturday and 0.89 inches Sunday, according to NOAA data. The National...
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Zumbrota Results in Injuries
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were injured following a two-vehicle crash at a Hwy. 52 intersection north of Zumbrota late Saturday morning. The State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck driven by 46-year-old Patrick Davis of Randolph was in the center crossover of Hwy. 52, waiting to turn onto Goodhue County Rd. 7. A passenger car, driven by 74-year-old Linda Wieser of Rochester, was traveling north.
New Names Added to Rochester Area 100 mph Club
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six more motorists were added to the Rochester Area 100 mph club in July. The citations below include motorists cited in Olmsted County Court for allegedly traveling 100 mph or faster, listed in descending order. 20-year-old John Roberts of Pine Island was cited for speeding and...
Search Continues for Man Who Escaped Pursuit in NE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities are continuing their search for a subject who was able to escape a pursuit in northeast Rochester Monday night. A statement from the Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper attempted to pull over a male motorist for an equipment violation in the area of East Circle Dr. and Silver Lake Rd. Northeast shortly before 10 p.m. The statement says the vehicle did not stop despite the trooper activating his emergency lights.
You Know What? Today’s The Perfect Day To Try New Eatery In Lanesboro
Back in February, I wrote a story about a Lanesboro ice cream shop that was for sale... ...Labelle's, at 111 Parkway Avenue North in Lanesboro is for sale. The asking price: $239,900. According to the real estate description, "Owner has long time success of running a business in this location since 1997." (Read More: Lanesboro, Minnesota, Ice Cream Shop For Sale)
