Paris Baguette Will Open a Location in Winter Garden
Paris Baguette offers delicious menu items like Strawberry Mochi Donuts, Summer Berry Salads and Blueberry Chiffon Cakes
Blue pop-ups with question marks are appearing around Orlando. Here’s what inside
Central Florida residents will start see blue pop-up buildings with question marks on them sprouting up around Orlando. Don’t stress about entering them, because stress relief is the point. Florida Blue has launched “Out of the Blue” stress relief pop-ups in Orlando. Inside the boxes will be unexpected healthy...
What to Do in Orlando if You’re Not — We Repeat, Not — Going to Disney
I live in the Orlando that tourists rarely see. Pocket-sized neighborhoods with quiet greenspaces nestled up against calm lakes. Unique pop-up art festivals, dive bars featuring underground bands and tons of grub that rivals the likes of Austin, Chicago and Denver. Not a roller coaster in sight and we like it that way.
Fun Food Events for August 13-19
Remember when we all got on that sourdough kick, babying our starter and fiddling with recipes to get just the right crust? (It wasn’t only me, right?) A lot of us have since gone back to the professionals who can whip up a brioche or pretzel kaiser better than we ever will. Check out the Q&A with Shannon Talty of Olde Hearth Bread Company in the current issue of Edible Orlando. So many local restaurants quietly use Olde Hearth’s bread because, like the rest of us, they leave it to the experts. You can also find Olde Hearth Bread Company in the Edible Orlando Artisan Guide, local artisans making delicious stuff from scratch and using quality ingredients.
Lynx CEO Jim Harrison dies at 63
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority CEO Jim Harrison died unexpectedly Friday morning, the company said. Harrison, 63, has been with Lynx for 30 years. He was promoted to CEO in 2019. Harrison was a Melbourne native and a licensed professional engineer in Florida. He navigated the...
‘Back to the Future’ Ride Rumored to Be Returning to Universal
After being retired in 2007, Universal Orlando fans have always wondered if Back to the Future: The Ride might ever make a return. Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling attractions, but there are now just two attractions left standing that were a part of the original opening for Universal Studios Florida: E.T. Adventure Ride and the Horror Makeup Show.
Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house
Orlando Meats has closed permanently. The Winter Park outpost was sweating out the possibility of recognition from some of the most prestigious food authorities in the world just a few short weeks ago. But after culinary director Eliot Hillis and chef de cuisine Seth Parker left to start their own Red Panda Noodle, the restaurant quickly shuttered.
Florida Lottery winners reclaim $7,400 previously diverted to DEO
ORLANDO, Fla. – The thrill of winning an instant lottery prize turned to unexpected disappointment for Mike Everett, Maria Sanchez and at least 13 other Florida Lottery winners who were told their prizes were garnished by the Department of Economic Opportunity to cover unemployment overpayments. “It’s one of the...
Restaurants Open Late In Downtown Orlando
So it's the weekend and you and your friends are shuffling around Downtown Orlando for a night of pure debauchery when 3 of you suddenly realize that you forgot to eat. Right, that never happens. With the changing landscape of downtown combined with alcohol-induced amnesia, it is hard to remember which restaurants are serving food after hours. In search of late-night dining restaurants in Orlando serving food after hours. We got your back! Here's a list of restaurants open late in Downtown Orlando.
Best Haunted Houses in Central Florida for a Spooky Date
Halloween has been my favorite holiday since I realized that if you dressed up as your favorite comic book character as a kid, people would give you candy in return! Now that I'm much older, I enjoy a good scare during this holiday. Whether that's by watching a classic scary movie (the original Halloween is my favorite) or attending a haunted attraction, I can't help but look for the next thing that is going to terrify me for a few days. These chilling tours and haunted houses in Central Florida will make October even spookier!
Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in Kissimmee
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Osceola County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost on Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Kissimmee. Organizers said the...
🍕Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Orlando
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Disney World is not the most expensive Florida theme park: This one is, study says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Theme park tickets in Florida don't come cheap, but a new study breaks down which one is the most expensive – and it's NOT Walt Disney World. The Family Vacation Guide recently ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks when it comes to admission prices in 2022. While Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida came in high on the list, one other Florida theme park took the No. 1 spot: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
21 Best Things to Do in Disney Springs (in 2022)
There are enough activities and restaurants that you could spend a full day exploring the best things to do in Disney Springs, but most families spend a half day there. Disney Springs, previously known as Downtown Disney, is a dining and entertainment complex at Walt Disney World. As an Orlando...
Clermont F45 Opens in Clermont
F45 Training Studio just opened in the Clermont Kings Ridge Publix Shopping Center. The South Lake Chamber of Commerce team, supportive businesses and many local dignitaries were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome them and to observe some classes in action. This is the second location in Central...
Bring your voices to Winter Garden Community Choir
It has been 25 years since Dr. Jeffery Redding directed the West Orange High School Choir and 15 years since the Winter Garden Community Choir began — and he is ready to celebrate unity. Redding, director of choral activities at the University of Central Florida and the executive director...
Florida has the most overvalued rental markets in the nation, FAU study shows
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is a boom state when it comes to rental rates. “I’m not shocked that rents went up. I am shocked by how much they went up,” said Ken H. Johnson, a real estate economist with Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business. [TRENDING:...
Orlando airport workers continue their fight for fair wages, benefits and dignity on the job
Dalines Cortes cleans 20 to 25 airplane cabins in Orlando a day, with a team of seven or eight other cabin cleaners — sometimes less, if they’re short-staffed. She works for Delta Airlines at Orlando International Airport, one of the busiest air hubs in the nation, as an entry point to the so-called “Happiest Place on Earth.”
VIDEO: Father kicked off flight at Florida airport for toddler sitting on lap during take-off
A father said he and his 2-year-old daughter were kicked off a Frontier flight at the Orlando International Airport Sunday for having his daughter sit on his lap during take-off.
Say Hello to Orlando Airport’s New Terminal
Sunlight pours in through the glass walls and ceilings. Massive screens display Hollywood-style videos of tourist attractions, natural wonders, and lesser-known local destinations. Local restaurants grace the indigenous tree-dotted concourse. Travelers will sense this is, most definitely, Central Florida at its finest as they traverse Orlando International Airport’s new south terminal.
