Remember when we all got on that sourdough kick, babying our starter and fiddling with recipes to get just the right crust? (It wasn’t only me, right?) A lot of us have since gone back to the professionals who can whip up a brioche or pretzel kaiser better than we ever will. Check out the Q&A with Shannon Talty of Olde Hearth Bread Company in the current issue of Edible Orlando. So many local restaurants quietly use Olde Hearth’s bread because, like the rest of us, they leave it to the experts. You can also find Olde Hearth Bread Company in the Edible Orlando Artisan Guide, local artisans making delicious stuff from scratch and using quality ingredients.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO