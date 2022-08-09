Read full article on original website
Related
The Latest Launch of papmall® - A New eCommerce Marketplace Platform for International Sellers
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- papmall® announced the launch of an eCommerce marketplace platform to support online sellers and buyers communities across the world to connect together and exchange values. The platform is supposed to be the most technologically advanced assistant for your online business and freelancing work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005374/en/ papmall® international e-commerce platform is now officially launched (Photo: Business Wire)
Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social Media and Sustainability at FN CEO Summit
Click here to read the full article. Starting a new company is never easy, especially launching a shoe brand in the midst of a global pandemic. But some emerging designers have found solid footing, and they shared their experiences on Aug. 3 at FN’s CEO Summit in New York, which was sponsored by FDRA, NuOrder by Lightspeed and Aetrex. In a panel talk about emerging talent, Tina Bhojwani, chief executive officer and cofounder of Aera; Marina Larroudé, chief creative officer and cofounder of Larroudé; Will Cooper, senior vice president and general merchandise manager of women’s shoes, handbags and accessories at...
EXCLUSIVE: Healthy Beverage Company Acquires CBD Seltzer Brand 'James & James'
Healthy Beverage Company announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire leading CBD seltzer brand ‘James & James’ from parent company CFH, Ltd., a Colorado-based bioscience company specializing in growing, manufacturing and marketing full spectrum CBD products. The acquisition is the first step in HBC’s plans to launch a portfolio of CBD products targeted toward the consumer wellness and sports supplements markets.
Done Deals: Vista Outdoor Closes Its Acquisition of Fox Racing + More News
Click here to read the full article. Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Aug. 8, 2022: Vista Outdoor Inc. announced today that it has closed its acquisition of Fox Racing, paying a gross purchase price of $540 million, subject to customary closing adjustments. Also, the Vista stated there is potential for an additional $50 million earnout based on the motocross brand’s financial performance. (For calendar year 2022, Vista stated Fox Racing’s full-year net sales and adjusted EBITDA are expected to be approximately...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joan Amble Joins Board of Directors of Spire Global, Inc.
VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services today announced that it has appointed Joan Amble to the Company’s board of directors. In her role, Ms. Amble will work with Spire’s leadership team to implement best practices as the business continues to quickly scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005035/en/ Joan Amble (Photo: Business Wire)
Lowe's Owns and Sells Kobalt Tools, Products Are Made in China
Home Depot and Lowe's have been reliable retailers for home construction needs for decades now. The vast options of tools and equipment they offer can help people take care of small tasks around the home and also help keep industrial companies operating. When it comes to Lowe’s, Kobalt is one of the most popular brands for power and hand tools. The brand is very reliable and more affordable than a high-end brand such as Dewalt. Who makes Kobalt tools for Lowe’s?
Skin Care Brand RéVive Said to Be Mulling Deal Options
RéVive has been evaluating its deal options, according to industry sources. The skin care brand, which just celebrated its 25th year, has been working with investment bank JP Morgan to consider a deal and is said to have a few interested parties based in Asia, sources confirmed, noting that the brand has around $30 million in sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of around $3 million. RéVive did not respond to request for comment and JP Morgan declined to comment.
IAC Sees Magazines As “Luxury Good” Amid Publication Restructuring
IAC executives gave more color on how they view the print magazine business Wednesday, following the company’s decision to end several print issues in its portfolio, including Entertainment Weekly, InStyle, Health, EatingWell and Parents. The company, which acquired these titles through its acquisition of Meredith Corp. in 2021, cut the print editions of these publications in February 2022, while maintaining print editions of titles such as Food & Wine and Better Homes & Gardens. Remaining print editions have seen upgrades to their products, including the paper quality, and are now viewed as “a little bit more of a luxury good,” intended...
RELATED PEOPLE
nutritionaloutlook.com
Mushroom supplier Nammex names new chief strategy and innovation officer
Bill Chioffi previously served as vice president of global sourcing and sustainability at Gaia Herbs. Mushroom extracts supplier Nammex (Gibsons, BC, Canada) has welcomed Bill Chioffi to its management team. Chioffi will serve as the company’s chief strategy and innovation officer. Chioffi’s background includes a 21-year tenure with Gaia...
Essential Utilities appoints Whitney Kellett to head SIP project and assume chief administrative officer role in 2023
BRYN MAWR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Essential Utilities has appointed Vice President and Chief Information Officer Whitney Kellett to lead its $143 million service improvement project following the retirement of former Senior Vice President, Business Transformation Ruth DeLost-Wylie. The next phase of the project, which began in 2020, will continue under Kellett’s leadership. As part of its succession planning, the company also announced that Kellett will assume the role of chief administrative officer later in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220805005496/en/ Essential Utilities appoints Whitney Kellett to head SIP project and assume chief administrative officer role in 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)
Spotter Taps Marketing Veteran Galvea Kelly as First CMO for YouTube Video-Monetization Startup
Click here to read the full article. Spotter, a startup that pays YouTube creators cash for the right to monetize their video libraries, hired Galvea Kelly as its first chief marketing officer. Kelly most recently served as CMO for Collective, an online concierge back-office platform for self-employed workers in the U.S. The award-winning marketing exec has also held global leadership positions for brands including L’Oreal, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Chobani. The native of Ireland began her career in marketing and advertising by founding her own digital marketing agency. As Spotter’s first CMO, Kelly is tasked with driving growth and engagement...
CNBC
Bed Bath & Beyond is discontinuing a private brand as it tries to reverse declining sales
Bed Bath & Beyond is discontinuing Wild Sage, a private brand of bedding, decor and furniture that it launched about a year ago. Led by former CEO Mark Tritton, the retailer made an aggressive push into exclusive brands and touted them as a linchpin of its turnaround strategy. The move...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mechanical Contractor Alex Leclerc Chooses Procore to Support Digital Transformation and Growth
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that Alex Leclerc, a mechanical contractor based in Donnacona, Québec, has selected Procore as its construction management platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005070/en/ Formed in 1945, Alex Leclerc is a family business focused on plumbing, heat and gas. Four generations later, the company is a leader in the commercial and residential markets. With a large employee base, the company prides itself on its dedication to understanding the needs of its employees and customers.
TechCrunch
FullStory secures $25M to help companies spot issues in their apps and websites
“FullStory can confirm that Permira has invested additional growth capital at a premium to our prior valuation from last summer,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch via email. “This is a strong signal of Permira’s belief in FullStory’s … platform that enables brands to continuously improve their digital products and experiences across web and mobile. Given current market conditions, FullStory felt that now was a very opportune time to take on additional capital to grow the business globally and cement our leadership position.”
International Business Times
Coca-Cola Launches New NFT Collection For International Friendship Day
American beverage corporation Coca-Cola has launched a new non-fungible token (NFT) collection in celebration of International Friendship Day. The initiative is said to be the company's way of "thanking fans who've been a part of the brand's journey into the metaverse over the last year," Coca-Cola noted in a news release Sunday.
swineweb.com
Hormel Foods Announces New Strategic Operating Model
Company transitioning to three operating segments to drive sustainable growth. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced a new strategic operating model, aligning its businesses to be more agile, consumer and customer focused, and market driven. Effective Oct. 31, 2022, the beginning of fiscal 2023, the company is transitioning to three operating segments – Retail, Foodservice and International. The One Supply Chain team will continue to oversee the company’s global supply chain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EXCLUSIVE: Smart for Life Clocks Amazon Sales Growth Of 171%; Continues Online Presence Expansion
Smart for Life, Inc SMFL reports high revenue growth via online sales channels. What Happened? Smart for Life, a global firm in the health & wellness sector, marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide, accomplished a 171% growth in Amazon.com Inc AMZN sales on a year-over-year basis, and its most significant sales for Amazon Prime Day across all Smart for Life products, more than double its previous best day of Amazon revenue historically.
The Supply Chain Tech Revolution
Clara Hustad, AVP, Industry Solutions Marketing at AT&T Business, joins Cheddar News to discuss how businesses have been adapting the supply chain over a challenging 24 months and how they are becoming more efficient, connected, and sustainable for the future.
411mania.com
Goldberg and Hemp2Lab Announce CBD Partnership
NEW YORK — Bill Goldberg, WWE Hall of Famer is making the transition from the squared circle to the wellness mat. Goldberg is redefining himself through his partnership with Hemp2Lab to launch a new wellness line of products – GALLANT – that are scientifically designed to maximize nutrient delivery and athletic performance.
WWE・
Comments / 0