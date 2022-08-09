ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Jim Harbaugh Addresses Michigan Football's Quarterback Competition

Jim Harbaugh has a big decision to make ahead of the 2022 season. J.J. McCarthy and Cade McNamara are battling for the team's starting quarterback position. Word on the street is McCarthy and McNamara are splitting first-team reps. But sooner or later, Harbaugh's going to have to pick one to start for his team. A decision could be nearing.
Ohio State football: Jim Knowles faces adjustment to Big Ten from Oklahoma State, Joey Galloway says

Following a tough season defensively for Ohio State, coach Ryan Day brought in Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State as the Buckeyes' new defensive coordinator and made it clear last month at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis that he expects far better play on that side of the ball — specifically, a top-10 unit. On Tuesday, Knowles said at Ohio State media availability that he wishes Day "would've said top five, because that's what we expect." Joey Galloway, a former star wide receiver for the Buckeyes, pushed back a bit on that sentiment during ESPN's "College Football Live" on Tuesday, saying Knowles will face an adjustment going from the Big 12 to the Big Ten.
Athlon Sports Ranks The No. 1 Quarterback In College Football

Following a remarkable first season as Alabama's starter, Bryce Young has quickly claimed the crown as college football's best quarterback. Athlon Sports went through the significant undertaking of ranking all 131 anticipated starting quarterbacks across Division I. The list, presented by Steven Lassan, weighed factors beyond past performance and NFL potential such as talent, the player's supporting cast, and scheme changes.
BSU’s Steele ready to hit ground running

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – Ball State’s Carson Steele wasn’t phased by the transition of high school football to the D-1 college level as the 2020 Indiana Mr. Football Award winner rushed for 897 yards and six touchdowns last fall as a true freshman for the Cardinals. While...
