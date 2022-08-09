Read full article on original website
Related
5-star QB overtakes Arch Manning as No. 1 college football recruit
There's a new No. 1 in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings, according to Sports Illustrated, and it's not quarterback Arch Manning. Five-star quarterback Dante Moore is the best recruit in the country for the 2023 cycle in the latest SI99 rankings to be unveiled this preseason. SI is the ...
Country’s No. 12 overall prospect plans to return to Ohio State for Notre Dame game
An elite athlete from Georgia the Buckeyes have offered will return to Ohio State for the Notre Dame game Sept. 3.
Hear From Jim Knowles, LBs Following Ohio State's Fifth Practice Of Fall Camp
The Buckeyes expect to have a top-five defense under Knowles, and that starts with the linebackers.
Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts could lead 'Philadelphia dynasty'
It's not often that you hear anybody involved with the Dallas Cowboys organization say anything resembling a compliment towards any member of the Philadelphia Eagles organization. It's a two-way street, as the fierce NFC East rivalry doesn't lead to many across Eagles nation saying anything positive about Dallas fans, players,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Notre Dame Football schedule: Road battle vs Ohio State brings tough test
Notre Dame football schedule: Week 1 – Notre Dame @ Ohio State Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 3
AthlonSports.com
Jim Harbaugh Addresses Michigan Football's Quarterback Competition
Jim Harbaugh has a big decision to make ahead of the 2022 season. J.J. McCarthy and Cade McNamara are battling for the team's starting quarterback position. Word on the street is McCarthy and McNamara are splitting first-team reps. But sooner or later, Harbaugh's going to have to pick one to start for his team. A decision could be nearing.
Independence Insights
Sponsored: Philadelphia Eagles legendary play-by-play radio announcer Merrill Reese previews each week’s game here on Independence Insights.
247Sports
Ohio State football: Jim Knowles faces adjustment to Big Ten from Oklahoma State, Joey Galloway says
Following a tough season defensively for Ohio State, coach Ryan Day brought in Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State as the Buckeyes' new defensive coordinator and made it clear last month at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis that he expects far better play on that side of the ball — specifically, a top-10 unit. On Tuesday, Knowles said at Ohio State media availability that he wishes Day "would've said top five, because that's what we expect." Joey Galloway, a former star wide receiver for the Buckeyes, pushed back a bit on that sentiment during ESPN's "College Football Live" on Tuesday, saying Knowles will face an adjustment going from the Big 12 to the Big Ten.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Athlon Sports Ranks The No. 1 Quarterback In College Football
Following a remarkable first season as Alabama's starter, Bryce Young has quickly claimed the crown as college football's best quarterback. Athlon Sports went through the significant undertaking of ranking all 131 anticipated starting quarterbacks across Division I. The list, presented by Steven Lassan, weighed factors beyond past performance and NFL potential such as talent, the player's supporting cast, and scheme changes.
Florida State offensive lineman, former Badger Kayden Lyles out for 2022
Florida State offensive lineman Kayden Lyles had his 2022 season cut short before it began. The former Wisconsin Badger suffered a knee injury and he is out indefinitely, head coach Mike Norvell revealed after practice on Wednesday. Lyles posted a statement in a graphic on Twitter after Norvell broke the...
Notre Dame AD: Big Ten deal with NBC ‘perfect’ for Irish
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick says the coming Big Ten television contract with NBC is a “perfect” way for the network to complement its deal with the Fighting Irish. Swarbrick held a live online chat for Notre Dame’s alumni association Wednesday,...
WANE-TV
BSU’s Steele ready to hit ground running
MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – Ball State’s Carson Steele wasn’t phased by the transition of high school football to the D-1 college level as the 2020 Indiana Mr. Football Award winner rushed for 897 yards and six touchdowns last fall as a true freshman for the Cardinals. While...
Comments / 0