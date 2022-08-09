Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
Related
Walmart cutting 200 corporate jobs amid inflation woes
Nearly 200 corporate employees at Walmart are being laid off amid a major restructuring effort by the retail titan after it projected a drop in profits due to high inflation.
PC Magazine
Memory Maker Micron to Invest $40B in US-Based Manufacturing
Micron, the company behind the Crucial RAM brand, plans on investing $40 billion over the next decade to build leading-edge memory manufacturing facilities in the US. The company made the announcement ahead of President Biden signing the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act into law on Tuesday. The legislation includes $52.7 billion in funding to bolster US manufacturing in semiconductors, a portion of which Micron anticipates receiving.
AOL Corp
Amazon pushes palm-paying tech into more Whole Foods stores
After initially saying it had "no plans" for the palm-reading payment tech in Whole Foods stores, Amazon's getting ready to go all in. On Tuesday, the ecommerce giant announced it would be expanding Amazon One, its proprietary palm-recognition payment system, to 65 Whole Foods stores in California. As reported in Supermarket News, customers will able to pay for their bougie groceries by hovering their palm over a scanner at locations in Malibu, Santa Monica, and Montana Avenue in Los Angeles. In the coming weeks, according to the food retail publication, Amazon One will also launch at additional stores in Los Angeles, Orange County, the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, and Santa Cruz.
Walmart, Allbirds, StockX and Other Companies Laying Off Staff Amid the Economic Downturn
Click here to read the full article. As the U.S. economy suffers, layoffs and hiring freezes are ripping through various industries. Just last week, the U.S. economy retracted for the second quarter in a row, sparking recession concerns. In the wake of the downturn, companies across tech, retail, media have announced efforts to restructure their organizations and let employees go to cut costs. The total number of separations in June, which includes quits, layoffs and discharges, was 5.9 million at a rate of 3.9%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Here’s a running list of the major layoffs announced across the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EXCLUSIVE: Healthy Beverage Company Acquires CBD Seltzer Brand 'James & James'
Healthy Beverage Company announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire leading CBD seltzer brand ‘James & James’ from parent company CFH, Ltd., a Colorado-based bioscience company specializing in growing, manufacturing and marketing full spectrum CBD products. The acquisition is the first step in HBC’s plans to launch a portfolio of CBD products targeted toward the consumer wellness and sports supplements markets.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Elon Musk said Tesla could build 10 or 12 new Gigafactories to reach his goal of making 20 million cars a year by 2030
Elon Musk hinted that Tesla could grow its network of Gigafactories, and could ultimately build 12. Tesla may be able to announce the location of a new factory later this year, Musk told stockholders. Tesla is on track to achieve a production run rate of 2 million EVs by the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Walmart sneezes. Grills and body lotion get sick.: Morning Brief
This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe. Today's newsletter is by Myles Udland, senior markets editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @MylesUdland and on LinkedIn. Walmart (WMT) did it...
Walmart Lays Off 200 Employees
Click here to read the full article. Walmart is making waves in the corporate world in perhaps what is the latest sign of conflicting macroeconomic forces. The mass-channel merchant plans to lay off roughly 200 people among its corporate workforce, according to sources familiar with the situation. More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StorePhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future,” Jimmy Carter, a Walmart spokesperson, confirmed with WWD. “At the same...
Walmart to Acquire Volt Systems, Bolster Supply Management
Walmart announced Friday (Aug. 5) that it is set to acquire tech company Volt Systems, with the purchase giving suppliers greater visibility into merchandising resources. The application provides store-level data, actionable analytics and shelf intelligence, letting suppliers “plan, forecast and optimize product assortment,” the company said in a press release. It will also offer customers a more seamless shopping experience, aiming to reduce issues caused by out of stock items.
Real estate developers are building luxury 'naturehoods' and 'agrihoods' with multi-million dollar homes focused on sustainability — check one out
One of the hottest amenities in luxury real estate right now is "fresh air," Jamie Mackay, the lead developer of Benloch Ranch in Utah, told Insider.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EMEA Daily: AstroPay Launches Affiliate Program; Shopic Bags $35M for Smart Cart Grocery Tech
In today’s top news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), U.K.-based online payments firm AstroPay launched a new affiliate program, Israeli smart grocery cart startup Shopic raised $35 million in a Series B round and more. Capify, a specialist small- to medium-sized business (SMB) lender based in...
Coca-Cola bottler to detail costs of exiting Russia
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co's (KO.N) bottler Coca Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) will on Thursday detail the cost of stopping production and sales of Coke in Russia, a goal that has taken five months to reach as the company used up its existing supplies.
Arrival lays off dozens in Charlotte amid company-wide restructuring
British electric vehicle maker Arrival laid off 35 employees in Charlotte across all departments as the company undergoes cost-saving restructuring. What’s happening: In an earnings call Thursday morning, Arrival executives confirmed the company is delaying the start of its EV van production in Charlotte to 2023. The original plan was to open a microfactory in […] The post Arrival lays off dozens in Charlotte amid company-wide restructuring appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
EXCLUSIVE: Smart for Life Clocks Amazon Sales Growth Of 171%; Continues Online Presence Expansion
Smart for Life, Inc SMFL reports high revenue growth via online sales channels. What Happened? Smart for Life, a global firm in the health & wellness sector, marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide, accomplished a 171% growth in Amazon.com Inc AMZN sales on a year-over-year basis, and its most significant sales for Amazon Prime Day across all Smart for Life products, more than double its previous best day of Amazon revenue historically.
Shiseido Fund Invests in Chinese Biomaterials Maker
Click here to read the full article. PARIS — The Shiseido Beauty Innovations Fund has unveiled its first investment — into a Chinese maker of recombinant collagen-based biomaterials. The China-focused fund, with Shiseido as its lead investor, is pouring close to 100 million renminbi, or $14.5 million, into Jiangsu Trautec Medical Technology Co. Ltd. It is a company that produces materials primarily for use in the medical and cosmetics industries.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards The Japanese beauty giant said it also will...
20 "Nightmare Customer" Stories That Prove Retail Workers Need A Raise
"They don’t pay you enough for this crap."
Here's what's in the bipartisan semiconductor chip manufacturing package
Congress has passed a bill that will invest more than $200 billion over the next five years to help the US regain a leading position in semiconductor chip manufacturing. Here's what is in the spending package, according to summaries by Democratic leadership.
Comments / 0