Missouri State

Questions remain about enforcement of new street sleeping ban

A bill signed by Gov. Mike Parson requires police to enforce a ban on homeless people sleeping in public or risk having their communities lose state money for homeless programs. But to date, local officials have received no guidance about how enforcement will be handled or measured. The relevant provisions...
Study: remote learning meant younger, disabled, minorities, fell further behind

(The Center Square) – Students who were younger, disabled, Black, Hispanic or economically disadvantaged experienced the most significant effects of lost instructional time during the pandemic, a study commissioned by Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) found. DESE published the report to “further the public’s understanding...
IRS gives filing leeway to some Missourians in flooded counties

(The Center Square) – Victims of storms and floods in Montgomery, St. Charles and St. Louis County and the City of St. Louis now have until Nov. 15, 2022, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced. “This relief is...
How the Foreclosure Rate in Missouri Compares to the Nation

Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
Missouri to invest $100 million in electric vehicle charging stations

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri transportation officials are preparing to spend more than $100 million on electric vehicle charging stations as part of a national plan to boost the number of battery-powered cars and trucks on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation recently submitted a draft report to the...
