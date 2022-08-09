Read full article on original website
gladstonedispatch.com
Questions remain about enforcement of new street sleeping ban
A bill signed by Gov. Mike Parson requires police to enforce a ban on homeless people sleeping in public or risk having their communities lose state money for homeless programs. But to date, local officials have received no guidance about how enforcement will be handled or measured. The relevant provisions...
gladstonedispatch.com
Study: remote learning meant younger, disabled, minorities, fell further behind
(The Center Square) – Students who were younger, disabled, Black, Hispanic or economically disadvantaged experienced the most significant effects of lost instructional time during the pandemic, a study commissioned by Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) found. DESE published the report to “further the public’s understanding...
gladstonedispatch.com
IRS gives filing leeway to some Missourians in flooded counties
(The Center Square) – Victims of storms and floods in Montgomery, St. Charles and St. Louis County and the City of St. Louis now have until Nov. 15, 2022, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced. “This relief is...
gladstonedispatch.com
How the Foreclosure Rate in Missouri Compares to the Nation
Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
gladstonedispatch.com
St. Charles airport officials mull next step after Gov. Parson nixes special funding
JEFFERSON CITY — St. Charles County officials are reassessing plans to better protect the county-owned airport from flooding after Gov. Mike Parson cut funding for the project out of the state budget. At the request of Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, budget writers inserted $3 million into the state’s...
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri to invest $100 million in electric vehicle charging stations
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri transportation officials are preparing to spend more than $100 million on electric vehicle charging stations as part of a national plan to boost the number of battery-powered cars and trucks on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation recently submitted a draft report to the...
