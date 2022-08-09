Travis Hunter was likely the most talked about recruit in the 2022 class, if not before signing day, certainly after he opted to play at Jackson State. The two-way player from Suwanee, Georgia, became the first five-star recruit to sign with an FCS school since the ratings system was developed, and the first to sign with a program in the Historically Black College and University ranks. Before he has played an official game, he’s already turning heads. Hunter caught two touchdown passes, including an 80-yarder, and had two interceptions during the Tigers’ spring game, suggesting he’s ready to live up to the hype. While Hunter aims to follow in the footsteps of Jackson State coach Deion Sanders, a pretty good two-way player in his day, he’s far from the only blue-chip talent that will draw a lot of attention trying to live up to expectations.

