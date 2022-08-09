Read full article on original website
65 Whole Foods Stores' Will Soon Accept Palm Scans As Payment in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
AthlonSports.com
USC Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Trojans' Schedule
Once every three years, we like to take a look at the toughest games on the schedule for various teams across the college football landscape. I did this with USC first in 2016 and again in 2019. Three years have passed and in 2022, the wise sages at Athlon have come calling again, only this time there is hope, my friends. The last couple of times we were here, hope was not on offer. Today, hope is being given out in bulk. So, settle in and let’s take a brief look at why there’s hope and then get to the rankings.
Raymond Pulido set to make college choice this weekend
Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido is set to make his college choice on Saturday. Pulido has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. Not long ago, he told us his game plan was to take a few more visits in the fall and we didn’t expect a decision from him until mid-season.
FOX Sports
Will No. 15 USC, No. 17 Miami or No. 18 Texas have the best season? | THE HERD
The first NCAA football preseason coaches poll was released yesterday with Alabama ranked at the No. 1 spot. USC was ranked at No. 15, while Miami was at No. 17 and Texas at No. 18. Colin Cowherd predicts which of the three programs will have the best season.
No. 6 Los Alamitos 'never goes into a game worried' with Malachi Nelson under center
Overall record: 9-2 League record: 5-0 (1st place in Sunset League) Lost in first round of Division 1 Southern Section playoffs 63-38 to St. John Bosco. (All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise) Aug. 19 @ Garces Memorial. Aug. 27 @ American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) Sep. 3 vs....
UCLA Fans are a Curious Group; But if You Build it They Come in Droves
We recently published a story about how a study determined that UCLA was one of the most popular football programs in the nation (GO HERE). It was conducted by an Alabama-based site, so there's no reason for pro-UCLA biased there. It took some fans -- both non-UCLA and UCLA fans...
Watch UCLA Frosh Amari Bailey Flash Talent at Drew League Game
UCLA five-star freshman Amari Bailey took some time off from UCLA workouts to play in the long-time classic Los Angeles summer league, the Drew League. In one clip, he takes former USC Trojan and Cleveland Cavalier draftee Isaiah Mobley off the dribble. We've heard reports that Bailey has looked very...
spectrumnews1.com
UCLA’s Jaquez siblings on following Dave and Ann Meyers’ legacy
In the 1970s, siblings Dave and Ann Meyers helped UCLA to the apex of college basketball, winning both men’s and women’s championships. Nearly a half century later, another pair of siblings, Jaime and Gabriela Jaquez, are hoping to help raise more championship banners in Pauley Pavilion. Gabriela and Jaime joined Kelvin Washington on “LA Times Today.”
Athletics Director Andy Fee Leaving Long Beach State, Headed to Washington
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. Big changes are coming at Long Beach State, as Executive Director of Athletics Andy Fee announced his departure from the university on Tuesday morning. Fee has been the AD at the Beach for just over five years, but is leaving for a position at the University of Washington, where he will become the Deputy Athletics Director and Chief of Staff for the Huskies.
New Long Beach State Golfer Jack Cantlay Sets U.S. Junior Amateur Record
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The562’s coverage of Long Beach golf for the 2023 season is sponsored from Dan and Desiree Gooch. Last month, incoming Long Beach State freshman Jack Cantlay went from watching his older brother,...
Newsom taps Villaraigosa for senior role
The former Los Angeles mayor will be a transportation czar for his one-time rival.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in California
If you live in California and you absolutely love seafood then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in California that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. The food is top notch and the service is extraordinary, so there is no reason to not visit them. Are you curious to see if your favorite restaurants are on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Several New Dog Haus Biergartens Coming to SoCal
The company has plans to open in San Fernando, Azusa, and Huntington Beach
spectrumnews1.com
Michelin Guide adds 18 LA restaurants
Anyone looking for proof that Los Angeles is a haven for globetrotting foodies should check out the list of LA area restaurants the Michelin Guide added Wednesday. The food their inspectors found “is too good to keep a secret,” according to the famed culinary website. The following are...
palisadesnews.com
Pacific Palisades Burger Named Best in Southland
LA Times selects Hank’s Burger at Hank’s Palisades as best burger in the region. Hank’s Palisades has been awarded the title of 2022 Best Burger Of The Southland by the Los Angeles Times. On their Instagram page in their announcement, the restaurant states that they are very excited and truly honored by this award.
Family mourns loss of relative killed in Windsor Hills crash
Nearly one week after the fatal crash in Windsor Hills that claimed the lives of six people, we are now learning the identity of one of the victims. Lynette Noble, who was 38-years-old, was identified as one of the six victims that were killed last week in the tragic, fiery crash at La Brea and Slauson Avenue.Her aunt, Sheila Noble, arrived to Los Angeles this week from Memphis to pay her respects to her niece at the scene of the crash.A family friend told CBSLA that it was unaware of Lynette's passing until Sunday."We came out here to support all the...
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California
This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
newportbeachindy.com
New John Wayne Airport Director Wakes Up Newport Beach
John Wayne Airport is flying high with the recent addition of Charlene Reynolds as the newly appointed Airport Director. A Phoenix native, Reynolds boasts over 20 years of experience in both the public and private sectors. She comes to Orange County after serving as the chief commercial officer of the Houston Airport System, and previously working for the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as the Interim and Assistant Aviation Director. She also worked for the City of Phoenix for 15 years in the transportation department and the city manager’s office.
Delicious seafood Los Angeles has to Offer
Seafood Los Angeles has a lot to offer, and it can be hard to choose which restaurant or shop stands out from the crowd. Los Angeles has a bounty of seafood to offer, but that doesn't mean it's easy to find. There is something for every taste and craving. From sushi to lobster, and fish tacos to crab legs, here are some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles that offer seafood you can't miss!
coloradoboulevard.net
The Hotel Carver: Pasadena’s First Black-Owned Hotel
In Lynn Hudson’s recent book, ‘West of Jim Crow: California and the Color Line’ there is a quote from long-time community activist Ruby McKnight Williams. It shatters the assumption that racism was an issue in the South, but not on the enlightened West Coast. “I didn’t see any difference in Pasadena and Mississippi except that they were spelled differently,” replied Ms. McKnight-Williams when asked about race relations in the city.
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your date
Los Angeles has one of the most romantic, unique, and the most appealing environments in the entire world. As a matter of fact, it's a city that attracts all kinds of people from all over the world. This means that if you're planning on spending time with your significant other this summer, what better way than to take her out for an amazing date night at one of these most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles?
