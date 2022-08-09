The Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in the Coliseum today to kick off events for the 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival to much fanfare and applause. Ceremonies took place on the stage in front of the new watermelon balloon arch photo booth that was created for festival patrons to have photo opportunities. Mayor Don Still said a few words of praise about the festival and encouraged participants to enjoy the week’s activities. In attendance were a few winners of Tuesday night’s Watermelon Festival Pageant, and these young Miss and Mister representatives were observed thoroughly enjoying their debut as reigning crown-holders. This ceremony is only the beginning of the next three days of fun-filled festival events at the Hope Fair Park for the 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival!

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO