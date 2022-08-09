Read full article on original website
2 Texarkana elementary campuses receive accelerated learning grants
TEXARKANA, Texas - Most students from Texarkana, Texas ISD will be heading back to school next week, but two campuses started classes Friday. Wake Village and Waggoner Creek elementary schools have an early start date. Both schools were awarded grant funds to help bolster learning resources for students impacted by COVID and other related issues.
foxsportstexarkana.com
TISD board of trustees approves special bond election for Nov. 8
TEXARKANA, TEXAS — During a special called meeting on Thursday, August 11, The. Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) Board of Trustees unanimously approved calling a. School Bond Election for November 8, 2022. The proposal was developed by a Long Range. Planning Committee of 39 community members from across the...
KSLA
Redwater High School students return to school in new facility
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Several east Texas school districts began classes Thursday, Aug. 11 for the upcoming school year. For one district, students were welcomed to a new facility and another layer of safety. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in 2019 for a new addition to the campus of...
magnoliareporter.com
Three mayoral positions in Columbia County draw opposition for general election
Mayoral races in Emerson, McNeil and Waldo will be contested in the November 8 general election. The filing period for municipal offices ended at noon Wednesday as the final candidates filed their petitions with the Columbia County Clerk’s Office. Most city governments in the county’s five cities and towns will be unchanged when the new slates officially take office on January 1.
hopeprescott.com
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Gov. Mike & Janet Huckabee Expected at Hope Watermelon Festival Saturday
Republican gubernatorial nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders along with her parents, Gov. Mike and Janet Huckabee are expected at the Hope Watermelon Festival on Saturday August 13th. Word is the Huckabee family will enter the watermelon eating contest and will visit with their friends at the festival.
Favorite High School Cruising Hangouts in the 1970’s in Texarkana
It's that time of year again, back to school, Friday Night Football, and hanging with friends from school. Back when I was in school at Arkansas High which was in the late 70s, yes I am pretty much giving away my age we had a lot of places we hung out at after a game or on the weekend.
swark.today
Ribbon Cutting officially opens the 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival!
The Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in the Coliseum today to kick off events for the 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival to much fanfare and applause. Ceremonies took place on the stage in front of the new watermelon balloon arch photo booth that was created for festival patrons to have photo opportunities. Mayor Don Still said a few words of praise about the festival and encouraged participants to enjoy the week’s activities. In attendance were a few winners of Tuesday night’s Watermelon Festival Pageant, and these young Miss and Mister representatives were observed thoroughly enjoying their debut as reigning crown-holders. This ceremony is only the beginning of the next three days of fun-filled festival events at the Hope Fair Park for the 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival!
It’s The 23rd Annual Senior Expo Coming in September
Get ready because it's almost time for the 23rd Annual Senior Expo brought to you by Wadley Regional Medical Center. Be sure to mark your calendars and join the fun on Friday, September 16, 2022. It will all start at 9 AM and go to Noon at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center located at 4610 Cowhorn Creek Loop in Texarkana. Over 100 professionals will be there to talk with you about their products, services and more that benefit anyone 50 years of age and older.
swark.today
Hope Kiwanis Club serves 400 barbecue chicken dinners at Watermelon Festival
At the Community Center at Fair Park on Day One of the Watermelon Festival, a barbecue chicken dinner could be had for $10 that bought you a smoked, barbecued leg and thigh, slaw and baked beans put together by volunteers from the 35-member Hope Kiwanis Club. Jerry Pruden sat at...
magnoliareporter.com
"South Arkansas Outdoor Social" will be two days in September at SAU facilities
The Farmers Bank Foundation is gearing up for its third annual Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation (AGFF) fundraiser, now named the South Arkansas Outdoor Social. Traditionally a trap shooting tournament, the event includes a Fishing Derby and Red Dirt Country Concert. All events will take place the weekend of September 16 and 17 on the Southern Arkansas University campus.
Here Are Some Great Benefits in Texarkana For Lt. Scott Lillis
Last weekend was a tough weekend in Texarkana as we found out that Bowie County Sheriff's deputy Lt. Scott Lillis was shot as he was making a traffic stop. The man was a suspected murderer of a Hooks man earlier and we found out that man eventually took his own life. If you missed that story you can get updated here. But Lt. Lillis is in need of help and there are a few benefits that are scheduled where you can show your support and help Scott and his family through this tough time.
txktoday.com
The New Texarkana Community Based Outpatient Clinic will open August 15, 2022
The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center will unveil the new Texarkana Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) on Monday, August 15 at 8 a.m. The new CBOC is located on 5701 Summerhill Road, Texarkana, TX 75503 neighboring the Social Security Administration office. It is moving across the state line from the old address of 910 Realtor Avenue, Texarkana, AR 71854. The construction for the new clinic started on July 24, 2020.
txktoday.com
#BuyBackTheBlock TK & Texas High School football team, team up for 3rd Annual Rose Hill Community Cleanup
#BuyBackTheBlock Texarkana has teamed up with The Texas High Tiger Football team and members of the community to hold its 3rd Annual Rose Hill Community Cleanup. According to the #BuyBackTheBlock team, the summer months were extremely hot and the temperatures were too high to host the cleanup during the usual late June or early July timeframe. So, after the #BuyBackTheBlock founder, Armani Valentino spoke with Coach Justin Coats, one of the original supporters of the initiative, the decision was made to do it at the same time as last year’s back to school joint cleanup.
texarkanafyi.com
Live Music this Weekend in Texarkana – August 12 & 13
It won’t be long before cooler temperatures roll in, but the heat won’t stop these shows. There’s the Watermelon Festival in Hope this weekend, MMA, a huge car show, and lots of live music. Get details on the HOPE WATERMELON FESTIVAL. Get details on the DAVID BRIGGS...
KTAL
Police warn of bogus ‘serial killer’ posts circulating on social media
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are warning the public about a bogus story circulating online about a supposed “serial killer” stalking women by hitting their cars with his truck. The post is turning up in online sales sites, warning of a “serial killer or abductor who is...
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana police issue BOLO Alert for Foreman man
Nelson’s sister, Tonia Kennedy, contacted police on Monday, worried for her brother’s welfare. According to Kennedy, Nelson came to Texarkana from Foreman on July 27 and hasn’t been heard from since. Kennedy claims that Nelson is in regular contact with his family, and to not have heard...
magnoliareporter.com
City of Magnolia gets $299,999 grant for water pumps
The City of Magnolia has received a $299,999 grant to replace a water pump located at Lake Columbia and a pump at the Station 3 water well. The current pumps are at least 15 years old and are not as efficient as they should be in pumping water to customers, according to the city.
These 10 Arkansas Cities Hold The Distinction Of The Most Boring
Nobody wants to be called boring. But I found a list of the 10 most boring cities in Arkansas. The big question is did Texarkana make the list?. I found d this list on the site roadsnacks.net. Keep in mind there are a lot of factors to consider when they made the list. This is what they had to say about these boring towns in Arkansas:
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, August 5, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in August 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Jason James Shands, 35, of Emerson and Elizabeth Lynn Lalonde, 30, of Emerson, August 5. Myles Foster Jones, 22,...
Congratulations To Our Latest Ticket Winners
We want to congratulate the latest winners on Power 95-9. What did they win? Well, Samantha Staggs, and Jerry Garrett both won a pair of tickets to the Hope Watermelon Festival to see the one and only Uncle Kracker. The concert is Saturday night. The concert will be on Saturday,...
