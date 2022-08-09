ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Bring Me The News

Suspect arrested after allegedly breaking into Minneapolis woman's home, killing her husband

A man suspected of breaking into a Minneapolis home and fatally stabbing another man has been captured by the Wisconsin State Patrol. The 31-year-old suspect, identified as Franklin Terrol White, was arrested at an unknown location in Wisconsin, hours after police were called to a home on the 1800 block of Arthur St. NE in Minneapolis where a man in his 30s was dead from stab wounds.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Mall of America Shooting Suspects Arrested

Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The two men suspected of being involved in a shooting at the Mall of America last week have been arrested. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters Thursday 21-year-old Shamar Lark and 23-year-old Rashad May were apprehended in Chicago Thursday afternoon. Hodges says May and Lark were extradited back to Minnesota.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police arrest suspect who fled the state after fatal home intrusion

MINNEAPOLIS -- The search is over for a man who police say broke into a northeast Minneapolis home and killed a man.It happened Friday morning in the 18000 block of Arthur Street.Police say the couple knew the man who did it and had an order of protection against him.A man who did not want to be identified was visiting a friend. "I woke up to some noise just sounded like some pounding really loud pounding," said the witness.He took video as an intruder was breaking into the side door of the home next door."I was sleeping in the guest bedroom...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Man stabbed to death in Minneapolis, suspect at large

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man was stabbed to death in Minneapolis Friday morning, according to Minneapolis Police. Speaking to reporters at the scene, Minneapolis Public Information Officer Garrett Parten said police responded to a home on the 1800 block of Northeast Arthur Street around 7:40 a.m. after 911 callers said someone was attempting to break into their house.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Police arrest man accused of shooting inside Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A man accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America before fleeing the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex with the help of several accomplices has been arrested in Chicago, authorities said. Shamar Alon Lark, 21, of Minneapolis, was arrested Thursday along with another man who had been sought following the Aug. 4 shooting, the Bloomington Police Department announced. “A week ago, we said that you can’t shoot at the mall and expect to get away with it. You can’t commit these acts and think you’re going to enjoy the freedoms of a free society,” Bloomington police Chief Booker Hodges said. According to court documents, Lark faces charges including second-degree assault. It wasn’t immediately known whether he had a lawyer Friday who could speak on his behalf.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Police arrest suspect in domestic homicide in NE Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say the murder suspect who broke into a home and fatally stabbed a man in northeast Minneapolis has been arrested. Police spokesman officer Garrett Parten says squads from the second precinct were dispatched to a home on the 1800 block of Arthur St. NE after dispatchers received a "frantic" call from a woman inside the residence, who told them a known man was breaking in.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

BCA report shows violent crimes rose in 2021

The number of reported violent crimes in Minnesota increased between 2020 and 2021 by nearly 22 percent. However, the number of property crimes slightly decreased during that same period. That's according to the Uniform Crime Report released Friday by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. There were 201 murders tallied...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Franklin White broke into couple's home and fatally stabbed man before fleeing

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man received a felony charge for his alleged role in the fatal stabbing of a man during a home invasion Friday morning in northeast Minneapolis.Franklin White, 31, was charged with one count of second-degree murder. Early Friday morning, 911 dispatchers received a frantic call from a woman regarding a man who had broken into her home and was assaulting her husband.According to the complaint, the woman was heard begging "Franklin" to get off her husband.The woman later told investigators she knew White from high school. She had obtained a restraining order against him after he attempted to break into her parent's home.When officers arrived at the scene, they say they observed a gray Hyundai with Ohio plates, believed to be driven by White, backing out of the driveway. They attempted to stop the car, but it left the scene. White was arrested in the state of Wisconsin later the same day. Officers who arrested him say they observed blood in his hair and what looked like an injury on one of his hands.If convicted, White could serve up to 40 years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Blaine man charged after allegedly shooting at motorcyclists

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Blaine man is in serious trouble with the law after he allegedly shot at a trio of motorcyclists and rammed a sheriff's deputy's squad car during an ensuing police chase.The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Friday that 21-year-old Carson McCoy was charged Thursday in Anoka County with second-degree assault and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.According to the charges, the three motorcyclists were stopped at a red light in Ham Lake on Wednesday afternoon. A BMW ran the red light and nearly hit them.The motorcyclists eventually got ahead of the car and started yelling at the...
BLAINE, MN
KARE

Brooklyn Park police searching for missing man

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park police are asking the public's help locating a missing man who was last seen Thursday. Alex Ramirez, 66, was reported missing early Thursday morning by an assisted living facility on the 8500 block of Regent Avenue North in Brooklyn Park. The caller said Ramirez was last seen on the patio of the facility around 1 a.m.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE

Man charged with firing at bikers, fleeing police

HAM LAKE, Minn. — A Blaine man is charged with two felonies after prosecutors say he fired a gun at a group of motorcyclists, then sped away from police when they responded. Carson Thomas McCoy of Blaine is accused of both second-degree assault and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. A criminal complaint details the incident, which took place Wednesday, Aug. 10.
BLAINE, MN
MIX 108

Mother Is Suing Minnesota Walmart For Horrific Parking Lot Accident

A woman named Essie McKenzie from Coon Rapids is suing a Walmart store in Fridley, Minnesota over a horrific accident that took place in that store's parking lot. First responders were called to the scene of the Fridley Walmart on August 6 2019 with reports that a van had caught fire and the fire jumped damaging a few other vehicles as well.
FRIDLEY, MN
KARE 11

One killed in ATV crash in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — One person is dead after an ATV crash Friday evening in Brooklyn Park. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the crash occurred at around 7:45 p.m. in Monroe Park. Police say the driver was the lone person on the ATV. Officials are continuing to...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Man who threw gun on WCCO roof charged with murder, manslaughter

A man has been charged with fatally shooting a downtown Minneapolis apartment resident and then throwing the alleged murder weapon on top of the WCCO-TV building. Mohamed Zaher, 21, of Minneapolis, has been charged with second-degree murder without intent and first-degree manslaughter for the killing of 31-year-old Ahmed Elsaied, who died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

St. Croix County stabbing suspect appears in court Friday

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County appeared in court Friday afternoon for a status conference. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn., who is being held at the St. Croix County Jail on a $1 million cash bond, is charged with one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide after allegedly stabbing five people on the Apple River on July 30.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
