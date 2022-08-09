ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTEM NewsRadio

Did You Know These 10 Celebrities Are From The Great State Of Texas?

I think I speak for a lot of folks in Texas when I say that we're always proud when someone from our state goes on to do great things. Whether they're serving in the military or making waves in industry and invention, we like knowing they're out there representing our state. That applies to celebrities too. After all, they influence so man of the things we see on TV, on social media, in fashion, and on the news, so it's always interesting when a celeb has roots in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Sci – Fest 2022 at Rolling Oaks Mall

This free, family-friendly event features vendors, artists, toys, and more. If your family loves sci-fi, celebrate fantasy and culture that features great works. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Texas Tacos#Tiktoker
KTEM NewsRadio

Giant Bundle of Joy: Biggest Baby Ever Born in Texas

Everything's bigger in Texas - even the babies. The average newborn birth weight in the nation is about 7.5 pounds, and babies over 8 pounds, 13 ounces are considered large. Just under 10 percent of babies fall into the larger range, according to parenting website momlovesbest.com. Heaviest Baby on Record.
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

San Antonio used car prices among cheapest in Texas

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Used cars are available for sale on a used car lot on March 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. According to the Department of Labor, the price of used vehicles increased 41.2 percent since last year, despite falling 0.2 percent from last month, as inflation has hit a 40-year high. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Austin

San Antonio home is on the market with its own natural cavern

SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking to purchase a new home? Well, we may have found a perfect house for you. It’s a one-story, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths home with a huge walk-in closet in every bedroom. It has a beautiful, landscaped property, and its own cavern. That’s right this house has its own underground natural cavern.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIXS FM 108

Check out The Four Horseman Burger Challenge in San Antonio

It does not look like much. However, this burger has been dubbed 'the hottest burger on the planet by 'Man versus Food.' Chunky's Burgers in San Antonio offers the four horsemen challenge.This burger consists of fresh Jalapeno and Serrano peppers, a Habanero sauce, and the ghost pepper on a half pound of hamburger meat. You must sign a waiver before taking on this burger: Over 30,000 people have tried this challenge from around the world and less than 10% have completed it. You must be 18 years old or have your parent/guardian sign for you. If you succeed, you will get your picture on the Wall of Fame and bragging rights. See the video of Adam from Man versus Food take on the Four Horsemen below.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

KTEM NewsRadio

Temple, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
877K+
Views
ABOUT

KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy