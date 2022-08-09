ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

CBS 58

Committee denies repainting "Black Humanity Now" mural in downtown Racine

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A street mural in Racine will not be restored after a vote from the city's Public Works and Services committee Wednesday, Aug. 11. From a birds-eye view, the area of Wisconsin Avenue between 7th and 8th Street in downtown Racine reads "Black Humanity Now" in yellow block-letters. Those letters are now fading - and will stay that way.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

How Tim Michels overcame voting trends in Wisconsin's primary, an expert weighs in

MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels did not win in the metropolitan Milwaukee area, but he won big in the rest of the state. Construction executive Tim Michels will face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall. He was able to overcome a voting trend in Wisconsin politics that's been crucial to helping candidates prevail in competitive GOP primaries.
WISCONSIN STATE
wlip.com

Listen: Kenosha Co. Fair Preview-Fairest Edition

One of the best moments at the Kenosha County Fair every year is the crowning of the “Fairest of the Fair”. KCF manager Denise Zirbel gave us a preview…. Join WLIP live at the fair this coming Wednesday through Friday. For the KCF schedule and events, go to kenoshacofair.com.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Kenosha, WI
Government
wgtd.org

Kenoshan Who Gained Notoriety at County Board Meeting is Back

(WGTD)---He’s back. When we last saw him, Joel Trudell was in the process of being pried away from a Kenosha County Board podium during citizen comments after a verbal altercation with the county board chairman. Trudell was hauled off, and jailed on charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing. After...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Race set between Gov. Tony Evers and Tim Michels

MILWAUKEE — The race to November ignited immediately. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers launched a multi-city, multi-day tour Wednesday alongside other prominent Democrats and his new running-mate, Rep. Sara Rodriguez who won her own primary Tuesday night for lieutenant governor. Evers will face Republican businessman Tim Michels. "Certainly his connection...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Denita Ball to become first Black woman sheriff in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — As Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas prepares to step down, his replacement is already making history. Denita Ball will soon become the first female sheriff in Milwaukee County and the first Black female sheriff in Wisconsin history after winning the Democratic primary. This achievement was a long...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Ghost guns on the rise in Wisconsin as federal government prepares to act

On Aug. 24, new federal regulations will take effect to reduce the proliferation of untraceable, privately assembled firearms. Popularly known as “ghost guns,” these firearms have become steadily more common in southeastern Wisconsin. Their cryptic nature brings new challenges for law enforcement, particularly in states with loose gun laws. Every year, any given police department […] The post Ghost guns on the rise in Wisconsin as federal government prepares to act appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Person
Samantha Kerkman
Wrn.com

Evers announces Milwaukee site for new youth prison

Governor Tony Evers has announced a site for a new state youth prison. Calling it a major step toward closing Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls, Evers on Tuesday announced plans to build a new youth prison on Milwaukee’s northwest side. In a statement, Evers said it’s one major step closer to getting kids out of the facilities, which were initially to have closed last July. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to vote on the proposed site on Friday. Building on the site would require city approval, under a state law that approved 42 million dollars for the new facility.-
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes

Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeerecord.com

‘The Daily Show’ talked to some brilliant conspiracy folks at the Waukesha Trump-Michels rally

The Daily Show‘s Jordan Klepper was in Waukesha last week for the big Donald Trump-Tim Michels rally. He talked to some people. Those people—at least the people that made the cut for the seven-minute segment—were…something. Classic conspiracy folks like Pizzagate believers and 9/11 truthers mingled comfortably with Ron Johnson fans and “Let’s Go Brandon!” numerologists. Like we said, it was…something.
WAUKESHA, WI
#Legislature#Election Local#Election Day#Kenosha Co
captimes.com

Wisconsin Legislature seeks to block absentee ballot 'curing' in lawsuit

The Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature took legal action on Thursday seeking to stop local clerks from filling in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes — a process referred to as ballot curing. The Legislature, represented by independent counsel, filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit brought against the Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
mywalworthcounty.com

Election results Primary night Aug. 9

With unofficial final results tallied by Walworth County posted about 10:55 p.m., it looks like Walworth County Undersheriff Dave Gerber has defeated Walworth County Sheriff’s Department investigator Craig Konopski, 8,149 votes to 7,943 votes. In the State Assembly races, Ellen Schutt (District 31) and Tyler August (District 32) are...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
News Break
Politics
wxpr.org

Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison

Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI

