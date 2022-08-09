Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
I’m a security reporter and got fooled by a blatant phish
There has been a recent flurry of phishing attacks so surgically precise and well-executed that they've managed to fool some of the most aware people working in the cybersecurity industry. On Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, two-factor authentication provider Twilio, content delivery network Cloudflare, and network equipment maker Cisco said phishers in possession of phone numbers belonging to employees and employee family members had tricked their employees into revealing their credentials. The phishers gained access to internal systems of Twilio and Cisco. Cloudflare's hardware-based 2FA keys prevented the phishers from accessing its systems.
Ars Technica
Intel tests show its Arc A750 GPU beating an RTX 3060, if only you could buy one
Intel still hasn't announced a release date for its Arc dedicated graphics cards, but the company has conducted a PR offensive over the last few weeks to set expectations and preview how the cards are stacking up. In a video and accompanying post today, company representatives Ryan Shrout and Tom Peterson compared the upcoming Arc A750 card to Nvidia's RTX 3060 in a few dozen DirectX12 and Vulkan games They demonstrated that the card is usually able to keep up with the most popular member of the RTX 3000 GPU family.
Ars Technica
How to upgrade to Windows 11, whether your PC is supported or not [Updated]
We originally published this install guide for Windows 11 shortly after the OS was released in October 2021. To keep it current and as useful as possible, we updated it in August 2022 to cover tweaks that Microsoft has made to the Windows installer for version 22H2, and some new workarounds for unsupported systems.
Ars Technica
Meta’s flailing Portal repurposed as a wireless portable monitor
Meta's Portal displays have always felt pretty niche. The 10- to 14-inch screens were heavily marketed as video-calling devices for apps like Facebook Messenger and Zoom. Even with the addition of music apps like Spotify and productivity apps like Microsoft Teams and a calendar, the products struggled to become something that felt necessary in tech-gadget-filled homes.
Ars Technica
One of 5G’s biggest features is a security minefield
True 5G wireless data, with its ultrafast speeds and enhanced security protections, has been slow to roll out around the world. As the mobile technology proliferates—combining expanded speed and bandwidth with low-latency connections—one of its most touted features is starting to come in to focus. But the upgrade comes with its own raft of potential security exposures.
Ars Technica
Sonos delays its hotly anticipated Sub Mini after a rough financial quarter
The launch of the Sub Mini—an anticipated addition to Sonos' connected audio lineup—appears to have been delayed, the company revealed after its quarterly earnings report this week. The device was expected just about any day now. But Sonos confirmed to The Verge on Wednesday that it has "decided...
Ars Technica
Epson’s bricked printers highlight the industry’s reparability problem
Epson printers have had a nasty little issue for years. Some models will abruptly brick, even if they seem to be working fine, because the ink pads are supposedly too saturated. Epson has endured bad publicity the past few weeks as users, websites, and right-to-repair activists condemned the company for designing its printers to eventually stop functioning, highlighting just how big of a problem printers continue to be in the fight for the right to repair.
Ars Technica
The weekend’s best deals: Apple MacBook Air, Resident Evil bundle, and more
It's the weekend, which means it's time for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes a nice discount on Apple's entry-level MacBook Air, which is currently down to $850 at Best Buy. That's about $150 off Apple's MSRP and tied for the lowest price we've seen from a major retailer since the laptop briefly dropped to $800 last December.
Ars Technica
Samsung heir pardoned due to South Korean economic needs
Samsung Electronics Vice-Chair Jay Y. Lee received a presidential pardon Friday for his role in a 2016 political scandal, a move the South Korean government says is necessary so the country's largest chaebol can help steady the national economy. “In a bid to overcome the economic crisis by vitalizing the...
Ars Technica
2022 Moto Razr gets big price drop, 144 Hz display, flagship SoC
Lenovo's Motorola division still hasn't given up on a modern reboot of the Motorola Razr. Last night, the company announced the "Moto Razr 2022," though it will seemingly be available only in China. The good news is that there's a big price drop this year: The phone is now 5999 CNY, or about $900. Previous Razr reboots sold in the $1,400 range, and the second-generation version was actually more expensive (~$1,830) in China than in the US.
Ars Technica
Rocket Report: SpaceX sees rideshare demand, Russia’s odd launch deal with Iran
Welcome to Edition 5.06 of the Rocket Report! The big news this week is Northrop Grumman's deal with both Firefly and SpaceX to make sure it can continue flying Cygnus spacecraft to the International Space Station. This is a bold move that draws upon the deep US commercial space industry in order to meet NASA's needs in space. It is great to see this kind of cooperation in the aerospace community.
