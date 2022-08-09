Read full article on original website
Serena Williams says Tiger Woods convinced her to give Wimbledon and the US Open one more shot
Serena Williams officially announced she is retiring from tennis on Tuesday after competing in the US Open in order to focus on growing her family.
theScore
Serena Williams plans to retire from tennis after US Open
Serena Williams announced Tuesday she's ready to retire from tennis at the end of the summer. The 40-year-old, who's won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic gold medals in a dominant career that's spanned nearly three decades, suggested in an essay for Vogue Magazine that she would bid farewell to the game after this year's US Open.
GOLD・
GOLF・
UFC・
Tennis-Serena retirement heralds sunset of sport's golden era
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Serena Williams' decision to bow out has left tennis staring at the beginning of the end of the sport's golden era, a dreaded but inevitable prospect that has long been on the horizon.
SB Nation
Serena Williams altered the course of tennis and changed the game forever
The term “iconic” is overused. We’ve come to call every impressive play, each big game, and dozens of standout athletes “iconic.” It’s born from a desire to want our place in time and space to feel special and meaningful. However, when it comes to Serena Williams, we can push those caveats aside: there are no concerns of hyperbole — Serena is unquestionably one of biggest icons in sports history, and in the pantheon with the greatest athletes of all time.
Serena Williams is retiring. Her legendary career will have changed tennis forever, from increasing Black representation on the courts to equal pay.
"I'd like to think that thanks to opportunities afforded to me, women athletes feel that they can be themselves on the court," Williams wrote in an essay for Vogue.
Tennis legend Serena Williams says she's ready to retire
NEW YORK — Serena Williams says she is ready to step away from tennis after winning 23 Grand Slam titles, turning her focus to having another child and her business interests."I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday by Vogue magazine. Williams said she does not like the word retirement and prefers to think of this stage of her life as "evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me." She is playing this week in Toronto, at a hard-court tournament that leads into the U.S. Open, the...
