knock-la.com
Pasadena Residents Will Vote on Rent Control This November
Residents of Pasadena will vote this November on whether to enact rent control and other tenant protections, after a broad coalition of Pasadena tenants, unions, and housing activists collected enough signatures to place the issue on the ballot. If passed, the Pasadena Fair and Equitable Housing Charter Amendment would expand existing tenant protections, such as relocation assistance, as well as establish rent control, broader eviction protections, a rental registry, and an independent rental board.
Sfvbj.com
Worthe Plans 144-Unit Residential Project in Burbank
Worthe Real Estate Group is planning a five-story residential tower on a vacant, triangular-shaped parcel just north of the 134 Freeway in the Burbank Media District. The project, located at 3201 W. Olive Avenue, would see the construction of a mixed-use building featuring 144 apartments above 1,058 square feet of ground-floor retail space and two levels of subterranean parking. The apartments will be a mix of studio, one-, and two-bedroom units, with 15 to be set aside for rent as affordable housing.
outlooknewspapers.com
Largest Street Repaving in Burbank History Underway
First published in the Aug. 6 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burbank embarked on its largest street resurfacing project in the city’s history this summer. Set to end in October, the city will repave and restore more than 170 street segments, or 26.5 miles, of roadway. The project...
NBC Los Angeles
Infamous Cecil Hotel in Downtown LA Could Provide Housing for Homeless
The infamous and historic Cecil Hotel in downtown LA may provide permanent housing for those experiencing homelessness thanks to a motion introduced Thursday. The hotel, a historic building which has attracted public fascination for its sordid past, was converted into an affordable housing complex last December, but six months later, just 73 of the 600 available units are occupied.
outlooknewspapers.com
Asian Hall of Fame Presents Inaugural Festival
First published in the Aug. 6 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The inaugural Celebrate Asia Festival — an event produced by the Asian Hall of Fame — was hosted last week at the Alex Theatre, bringing state and local elected officials together, along with the organization’s inductees and associates.
NBC Los Angeles
Friendship Campus for Special Needs Student Development Breaks Ground in Redondo Beach
The Friendship Campus broke ground Wednesday in Redondo Beach. The 64,000-square-foot facility will give students with special needs, including some neurotypical students, the postsecondary skills to reshape the workforce and discover their passions. "A lot of these kids are capable of doing something with their unique abilities and their unique...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Trenton Heights, a New-home Community in Highly Desirable Santa Clarita, California
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new, single-family home community situated in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. The new neighborhood is located at the corner of Sierra Highway and Dockweiler Drive near Newhall Road and Highway 14, providing easy access to Interstate 5, the Newhall Metrolink ® station and the greater Los Angeles area’s major employment centers. Trenton Heights is also close to Old Town Newhall for shopping, dining and entertainment and Angeles National Forest for hiking, biking and horseback riding. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005096/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new-home community in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
outlooknewspapers.com
Fine Arts Club Awards Scholarship
First published in the July 28 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. President of the Fine Arts Club of Pasadena Jim Childs recently welcomed members and guests at the historic Athenaeum at Caltech for the finale of their 108th anniversary year. One of the highlights of the evening was the presentation of the inaugural Roman Andrew Borek Endowment Scholarship Award to Pasadena Conservatory of Music student, Eddie Zhou.
Santa Clarita Radio
Firefighters Respond To Canyon Country Brush Fire
A Canyon Country brush fire broke out near Soledad Canyon Road on Friday. The brush fire, named the Nicholas Fire, was reported at about 6 p.m. Friday near Soledad Canyon Road and Langside Avenue, according to Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “One engine is handling,” Peters...
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank Fire Department Receives Class 1 Rating
First published in the Aug. 6 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Fire Department has received one of the highest recognitions possible by earning a Class 1 Public Protection Classification (PPC) rating from the Insurance Services Office (ISO). The Class 1 rating by ISO means that the BFD...
Sam Fire burns in LA County, held to 150 acres
UPDATE (Aug. 11, 12:05 a.m.) — LA County fire officials said the Sam Fire is 60% contained. Crews will remain at the scene overnight to put out remaining hotspots. UPDATE (8:10 p.m.) — Fire officials in Los Angeles said firefighters have kept the Sam Fire to 150 acres. Fire crews from LA County and the […]
Request for additional water denied to Las Virgenes Municipal Water District
As we enter some of the hottest and driest months in a historic drought, local water officials have asked the state to allocate more water to the area surrounding Malibu to help mitigate wildfire risk. Unfortunately, that request has been denied. The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District (LVMWD) that services the Santa Monica Mountains unincorporated […] The post Request for additional water denied to Las Virgenes Municipal Water District appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Frenemies reunited: Newsom names former LA mayor to new post
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday appointed one-time nemesis and rival Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Los Angeles mayor, to a new post helping steer a gusher of federal dollars to road, port and transit projects. These days, the two are more friends than frenemies. Newsom announced that Villaraigosa would assume the post of “infrastructure czar,” an advisory position in which he would be pursuing billions of federal dollars and helping pair it with needs in the state. “Money is not our problem anymore,” the governor said, referring to a recently enacted $1 trillion federal infrastructure deal that promises to send billions for improvements to the nation’s most populous state.
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
LA foodie events you shouldn't miss
Food is an art form in Los Angeles. There are so many amazing places to dine out and enjoy wonderful food options, but sometimes there are more events than we can get our hands on. These events span a wide variety of cuisines and offerings, whether it be dining out or hosting your foodie event.
coloradoboulevard.net
Murdered Pasadena Student: Reward Extended
On Tuesday, August 9, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the reward offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the persons involved in the heinous murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno. To report a tip or provide information...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Automotive Business in Vermont Square Area of Los Angeles
A fire at an automotive tire shop in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles Friday was quickly extinguished by firefighters, and no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 4700 block of South Western Avenue at 6:55 a.m. doused the flames in about 25 minutes, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
outlooknewspapers.com
GCC Foundation Golf Tournament Raises $100,000
First published in the Aug. 6 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. For decades, the Glendale Community College Foundation Golf Classic has strived to support student needs with the help of community partners and that was on display Monday at the annual tournament at the Oakmont Country Club. Nearly 120...
Santa Clarita Radio
Nine Teenagers Arrested After Vandalizing Maintenance Yard At Central Park
Nine teenagers were arrested after they allegedly caused several thousand dollars in damages at a maintenance yard at Central Park in July. Detectives with the Career Offenders, Burglary, Robbery and Assault, (COBRA) have been investigating reports of several incidents that occurred over the month of July, where groups of teens broke into a City maintenance yard at Central Park, causing damage to several City vehicles and other property, amounting to approximately $5,000 in damages, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
