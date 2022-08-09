ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

myneworleans.com

4 August Bridal Trunk Shows and a Taste of Cajun Pop

Though August may is considered a slow month for the city and our hospitality industry – because, heat – that’s not the case for the wedding industry. The last few weeks of the month play host to a few bridal shows around the city and beyond. Additionally, we received an appetizing press release we think will add a little flavor to your Big Day. [MS1]
COVINGTON, LA
myneworleans.com

Ms. Linda Green the Ya-Ka-Mein Lady at the Ogden

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Ogden Museum of Southern Art is holding a member appreciation night featuring Ms. Linda the Ya-Ka-Mein Lady. The evening will feature live music by Marshland, food for purchase from Chef Ms. Linda Green, The Ya-Ka-Mein Lady, an activity table for kids led by artist Jackie Ehle-Inglefield and more! Members get in free and can enjoy additional perks such as an added discount at the O-Bar plus one free Specialty Cocktail and a 20% discount in the Museum Store.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Cake Pulls

-KM Here in New Orleans, we like our traditions like we like our red beans. Each holiday, party and special occasion has tradition woven into every aspect. A wedding in New Orleans is no different, from the food to the second line. A true New Orleans wedding tradition is that...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
New Orleans, LA
myneworleans.com

Westbank Heritage Festival Returns for 2022 Festival Season

WESTWEGO, La (press release) – The Westbank Heritage Festival, a vibrant celebration of the Greater New Orleans Metropolitan area’s Westbank, is returning to the festival scene in grand fashion on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4 – 5. The free, outdoor event will feature a dynamic line-up of local and national musicians, robust options for delectable local cuisine, access to local vendors and artisans, and new and exciting experiences for attendees of all ages. For artist and vendor announcements, follow @WBHeritageFest on Facebook and Instagram.
WESTWEGO, LA
Eater

New Orleans's Newest, Fanciest Food Hall Arrives Downtown

A highly-anticipated, Black-owned food hall replacing the former Auction House Market makes its debut Friday, August 12, bringing a chic new hub for brunch, happy hour, and late-night food and drink to New Orleans’s Warehouse District. The Hall on Mag, from entrepreneur Jamal Wilson, was first announced in July,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

The National WWII Museum Commemorates "Band of Brothers" Miniseries with Anniversary Symposium

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The National WWII Museum’s Jenny Craig Institute for the Study of War and Democracy is honored to commemorate the anniversary of the “Band of Brothers” miniseries by hosting a daylong symposium in New Orleans on Saturday, August 13, 2022*. Perhaps no single work, in the past two decades, has had such an impact, or made such an imprint on the American memory of World War II.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Westbank Heritage Festival makes return to Segnette Field

The Westbank Heritage Festival will return on Labor Day weekend with music, food and vendors. The free festival will be held at Segnette Field at the Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd., in Westwego. The two-day celebration is Sept. 4-5 from noon to 8 p.m. daily. The musical lineup will feature...
WESTWEGO, LA
theleadernews.com

Changes damper experience for some at returned White Linen Night

For the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic began, residents, business owners and curious visitors donned white linen this weekend and ventured down 19th Street to celebrate White Linen Night – a newish Heights tradition that traces its roots to New Orleans. But while the crowds were back,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

DJ Jubilee now inspiring students in the classroom

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man known for being a pioneer of bounce music is inspiring students in the classroom. DJ Jubilee, whose real name is Jerome Temple, is now molding minds in the classroom. He teaches a special education class at West Jefferson High School. He says he's been in the classroom for 29 years and loves teaching.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Cement Manufacturer Invests $35 Million in New Orleans Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A leading global cement manufacturer will establish...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

6 Best Desserts in New Orleans

From king cake to crème brûlée, New Orleans is no stranger to the sweet life. And this week we’re skipping the meal and headed straight for dessert. The editors share their favorite dessert dishes from around New Orleans and where you can find them. We hope...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

