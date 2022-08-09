Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
myneworleans.com
4 August Bridal Trunk Shows and a Taste of Cajun Pop￼
Though August may is considered a slow month for the city and our hospitality industry – because, heat – that’s not the case for the wedding industry. The last few weeks of the month play host to a few bridal shows around the city and beyond. Additionally, we received an appetizing press release we think will add a little flavor to your Big Day. [MS1]
New Orleans East Hospital to host baby formula giveaway
Beginning at 1 p.m. Friday, families can pick up a case of formula at no charge.
myneworleans.com
Ms. Linda Green the Ya-Ka-Mein Lady at the Ogden
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Ogden Museum of Southern Art is holding a member appreciation night featuring Ms. Linda the Ya-Ka-Mein Lady. The evening will feature live music by Marshland, food for purchase from Chef Ms. Linda Green, The Ya-Ka-Mein Lady, an activity table for kids led by artist Jackie Ehle-Inglefield and more! Members get in free and can enjoy additional perks such as an added discount at the O-Bar plus one free Specialty Cocktail and a 20% discount in the Museum Store.
myneworleans.com
Cake Pulls
-KM Here in New Orleans, we like our traditions like we like our red beans. Each holiday, party and special occasion has tradition woven into every aspect. A wedding in New Orleans is no different, from the food to the second line. A true New Orleans wedding tradition is that...
myneworleans.com
Westbank Heritage Festival Returns for 2022 Festival Season
WESTWEGO, La (press release) – The Westbank Heritage Festival, a vibrant celebration of the Greater New Orleans Metropolitan area’s Westbank, is returning to the festival scene in grand fashion on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4 – 5. The free, outdoor event will feature a dynamic line-up of local and national musicians, robust options for delectable local cuisine, access to local vendors and artisans, and new and exciting experiences for attendees of all ages. For artist and vendor announcements, follow @WBHeritageFest on Facebook and Instagram.
New Orleans teen transforms shoes into his Mona Lisa
A New Orleans teenager is well-educated and well-heeled.
wgno.com
A contemporary Cajun restaurant in Mid-City, visit Toups’ Meatery today
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nestled just blocks from the historic New Orleans City Park, Chef Isaac Toups brings something wonderful to the area in the form of Toups’ Meatery. In 2012, the talented Chef and his wife/co-owner Amanda Toups opened Toups’ Meatery in Mid-City New Orleans. The...
Eater
New Orleans’s Newest, Fanciest Food Hall Arrives Downtown
A highly-anticipated, Black-owned food hall replacing the former Auction House Market makes its debut Friday, August 12, bringing a chic new hub for brunch, happy hour, and late-night food and drink to New Orleans’s Warehouse District. The Hall on Mag, from entrepreneur Jamal Wilson, was first announced in July,...
tigerdroppings.com
After working in Kenner and Metairie today, Baton Rouge is not so bad
I had to cover for a driver who covers that area and it was miserable. Traffic was terrible and everything is too close together. I couldn’t see myself living there. I know I complain about BR sometimes but when I got back to Baton Rouge, I was like. In...
NOLA.com
Welty's Deli keeping its giant sandwiches downtown with move to food court
Donald Welty knows a thing or two about running a restaurant in harrowing times. He started Welty’s Deli in downtown New Orleans in the fall of 2005, while much of the city still sat in empty ruins, just months after the Katrina levee failures. “We just got to work,...
NOLA.com
An award-winning bonsai grower in Metairie says there's a passion behind all those tiny snips and trims
For bonsai grower Randy Bennett, practice doesn’t make perfect. Practice does, however, keep the miniature trees alive to see another day. Bonsai is the Japanese art of growing ornamental, artificially dwarfed trees or shrubs in pots for sale. Growers train the trees and guide their shapes by pruning the...
myneworleans.com
The National WWII Museum Commemorates “Band of Brothers” Miniseries with Anniversary Symposium
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The National WWII Museum’s Jenny Craig Institute for the Study of War and Democracy is honored to commemorate the anniversary of the “Band of Brothers” miniseries by hosting a daylong symposium in New Orleans on Saturday, August 13, 2022*. Perhaps no single work, in the past two decades, has had such an impact, or made such an imprint on the American memory of World War II.
NOLA.com
How much rain could Louisiana get from the tropical disturbance in the Gulf? See forecast.
South Louisiana is expected to get rain from a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, but the amount will vary widely depending on where thunderstorms pop up, forecasters said Friday. The system is off the south coast of Louisiana and is expected to continuing move west to Texas over...
NOLA.com
Westbank Heritage Festival makes return to Segnette Field
The Westbank Heritage Festival will return on Labor Day weekend with music, food and vendors. The free festival will be held at Segnette Field at the Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd., in Westwego. The two-day celebration is Sept. 4-5 from noon to 8 p.m. daily. The musical lineup will feature...
theleadernews.com
Changes damper experience for some at returned White Linen Night
For the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic began, residents, business owners and curious visitors donned white linen this weekend and ventured down 19th Street to celebrate White Linen Night – a newish Heights tradition that traces its roots to New Orleans. But while the crowds were back,...
WDSU
DJ Jubilee now inspiring students in the classroom
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man known for being a pioneer of bounce music is inspiring students in the classroom. DJ Jubilee, whose real name is Jerome Temple, is now molding minds in the classroom. He teaches a special education class at West Jefferson High School. He says he's been in the classroom for 29 years and loves teaching.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Cement Manufacturer Invests $35 Million in New Orleans Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A leading global cement manufacturer will establish...
myneworleans.com
6 Best Desserts in New Orleans
From king cake to crème brûlée, New Orleans is no stranger to the sweet life. And this week we’re skipping the meal and headed straight for dessert. The editors share their favorite dessert dishes from around New Orleans and where you can find them. We hope...
NOLA.com
'Shot girls' sue Bourbon Street music club over pay, employment status
Step into any number of bars and music clubs on Bourbon Street, and among the milieu of blaring music, carousing tourists and drinks of all shapes, sizes and colors often wander young women holding flutes of liquor for sale. And while these "shot girls" work at the bars, they often...
tigerdroppings.com
LaToya Cantrell is at is again..another confrontation with a NOLA Resident..Town Meeting
The question: “What steps are in progress to hire and retain more police?” He believes the question was rewritten and she answered that one instead of his. The question: “What steps are in progress to hire and retain more police?” He believes the question was rewritten and she answered that one instead of his.
