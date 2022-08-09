Read full article on original website
Related
opb.org
Growing Oregon: When property owners fought back — and almost won
This summer, OPB launched a special project: Growing Oregon. It’s a deep dive into the history of Oregon’s unique approach to managing its land and the impact that the growth system has on all of our lives, every single day. OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes has spent...
opb.org
How a ‘little old lady’ nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules
OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Part 4 looked at the battle over a proposed freeway, and how its opponents ultimately run. Today we visit some of the opposition to Oregon’s land-use laws, and what happens when Oregonians don’t like what they’re told about what they can do on their own property. Listen to the story here:
KTVL
Southern Oregon skies still smoky from northern California fires
SOUTHERN OREGON — The haze tinting the sky, refracting the sunrises and sunsets this week, is originating from multiple fire incidents in northern California. "These pictures are screenshots from fire.airnow.gov, which is a fantastic resource if you’re wanting to know where the smoke is coming from," Oregon Department of Forestry said.
Oregon’s emergency rental assistance program closes Friday
Tenants with existing applications or those in need of re-certification will be processed as funds remain. Those tenants are encouraged to submit their materials right away.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
opb.org
Oregon wants to stop using school funds to clean up neglected boats
Since 2017, Oregon has used nearly $13 million from the Common School Fund to remove abandoned and neglected boats from waterways. But Oregon’s top elected officials want that to end. The Common School Fund is supervised by the State Land Board, which consists of three of the state’s top...
KTVL
Hiring incentives set to become more complicated in Oregon near end of September
PORTLAND, Ore. — An exception in Oregon law set to expire near the end of September will make it more difficult and expensive for employers to offer hiring incentives, including public and private employers, because Oregon’s pay equity law prohibits hiring incentives, like bonuses, unless current, comparable employees are given the same amount of money.
KDRV
Abandoned, derelict boats a $40-million Oregon problem -- paid by schools
CHARLESTON, Ore. -- Abandoned and derelict waterway vessels are a $40-million problem in Oregon. That amount is the price assigned this summer to remove those boats. This week the State Land Board received an update about plans to request $40-million for their removal, which it considers a focus in coming months. In June, the State Land Board directed the Oregon Department of State Lands (DSL) to request $40-million in general funds during the state budget process for removing hundreds of commercial and recreational abandoned and derelict vessels littering Oregon’s waterways.
klcc.org
Oregon hospitals ask for help from the state
Most hospitals in Oregon are currently at over 90% capacity, despite the fact that COVID-19 hospitalizations are nowhere near their highest peaks. Last month Salem hospital was so full it had to turn ambulances away from the emergency room for a few hours, the first time that’s happened since 2008.
RELATED PEOPLE
Stimulus bill would send Oregon families hundreds every month
photo of individual handing over moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the strain on your wallet as your bills keep going up? Well, how does a few more hundred (or even up to $1,250 per month for those who qualify) sound right now? That's exactly what is being proposed in a new bill on the table from Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, Richard Burr of North Carolina, and Steve Daines of Montana that could help millions of people.
klcc.org
State funding will target lingering trauma of Oregon cannabis farm workers
Farm workers in Oregon’s cannabis industry have reported 12-hour work days in hot greenhouses, no access to water and threats of violence from employers. Ruth Zúñiga is one of the founders of Raíces de Bienestar, an Oregon based mental health non-profit focused on the Latino community. Zúñiga says many of these workers may not even know the effect of these experiences on their mental health.
Cottage Grove Sentinel
CG community responders needed for homeless youth response network
There is a multitude of studies and statistics related to America’s homelessness crisis. In the Lane County, OR area, the question of causation is constantly debated, but one subsection of the homeless population that appears to be delicately positioned upon the precipice of “becoming chronically homeless” and “re-engaging with society” is the local homeless youth population.
WWEEK
Oregon Details How It Would Spend $40 Million on Abandoned and Derelict Boats
The Oregon Department of State Lands explained this week how it would spend a hoped-for $40 million in general fund appropriations to remove abandoned and derelict vessels from the state’s navigable waterways over the next three years. Currently, DSL, which is in charge of state-owned river bottoms and banks,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVL
Smokejumpers & Hotshots handling lightning-caused fires
Lightning strikes from Tuesday's storms across Oregon caused 17 fires. The biggest, a 57-acre fire being put out by the Prineville Hotshots, who are working near home after spending weeks in the Southwest, Colorado, and Alaska. "The fire situation right now is pretty good, we did get a lot of...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ International gangs, trafficked labor behind many local illegal pot grows
Recreational marijuana is legal in Oregon, of course. But the illegal pot business hasn’t gone away. In fact, it’s a growth industry. And we’re not talking about your neighbor growing a few dozen plants in his barn for personal consumption. We’re talking about international criminal gangs using trafficked labor in major marijuana growing operations.
Lebanon-Express
Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday
Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
cannonbeachgazette.com
SNAP for Children: Oregon to issue $46 million in additional food assistance
The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has received approval from the federal government to provide additional food benefits for young children whose families received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits between September 2021 and May 2022. These additional food benefits will provide approximately $46 million in additional food assistance...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oregon Approved to Issue an Additional $46 Million in Pandemic EBT Food Assistance to 80,000 Young Children
(Salem) – The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) received approval from the federal government to provide additional food benefits for young children whose families received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits between September 2021 and May 2022. These additional food benefits will provide approximately $46 million in additional...
klcc.org
Dealing with edible invaders: Oregon triples the bag limit for European green crabs
New state regulations now allow recreational crabbers to catch triple the number of invasive green crabs from Oregon’s bays and inlets. The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission increased the bag limit of European green crab from 10 to 35 per day. It’s part of a concerted effort to eradicate these invasive crustaceans- which are known to compete with native crabs for food.
‘Oregon is struggling’: Behavioral health resources remain low after another violent attack
There have been several recent instances where someone with mental health and addiction issues attacked someone in a public place. Unfortunately, mental health resources in Oregon are lacking right now.
KTVL
CLOSER LOOK: What exactly is "Media Access" in Disaster Zones
Media access in emergency situations like wildfires has been a popular topic of discussion the past week. We wanted to take a deeper dive into the topic and explain exactly what the term “Media Access” means and specifically, what is and what is not allowed. Here in the...
Comments / 0